  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Community Health Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYH   US2036681086

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.

(CYH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-28 pm EST
6.060 USD   -2.10%
04:25pCommunity Health Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Two North Carolina Hospitals to Novant Health
BU
02/17Community Health Systems Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/17RBC Boosts Price Target on Community Health Systems to $11 From $7, Says Guidance 'Implies Solid Margin Expansion,' Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
Community Health Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Two North Carolina Hospitals to Novant Health

02/28/2023 | 04:25pm EST
Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) announced today that subsidiaries of the Company have signed a definitive agreement to sell 123-bed Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, an acute care hospital in Mooresville, NC, and Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, NC, which is in the process of transitioning from a general acute care hospital to an inpatient behavioral health hospital, and their associated assets, to subsidiaries of Novant Health for cash consideration of approximately $320 million.

The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

The hospitals included in this transaction are among the additional potential divestitures discussed on the Company’s fourth quarter and year-end 2022 earnings call.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest healthcare companies. The Company's affiliates are leading providers of healthcare services, developing and operating healthcare delivery systems in 45 distinct markets across 16 states. CHS subsidiaries own or lease 79 affiliated hospitals with approximately 13,000 beds and operate more than 1,000 sites of care, including physician practices, urgent care centers, freestanding emergency departments, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers and ambulatory surgery centers. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 408 M - -
Net income 2023 -59,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -13,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 799 M 799 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
EV / Sales 2024 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 58 500
Free-Float 93,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tim L. Hingtgen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin J. Hammons President & Chief Financial Officer
Wayne T. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Lynn T. Simon Chief Medical Officer
Manish H. Shah Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.45.83%799
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-7.96%108 944
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.3.83%68 699
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY5.08%21 619
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS2.90%21 225
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-11.37%15 436