Community Health Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Two North Carolina Hospitals to Novant Health

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) announced today that subsidiaries of the Company have signed a definitive agreement to sell 123-bed Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, an acute care hospital in Mooresville, NC, and Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, NC, which is in the process of transitioning from a general acute care hospital to an inpatient behavioral health hospital, and their associated assets, to subsidiaries of Novant Health for cash consideration of approximately $320 million.

The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

The hospitals included in this transaction are among the additional potential divestitures discussed on the Company’s fourth quarter and year-end 2022 earnings call.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

