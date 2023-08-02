Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) (the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

The following highlights the financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Net operating revenues totaled $3.115 billion.

Net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders was $(38) million, or $(0.29) per share (diluted), compared to $(326) million, or $(2.52) per share (diluted), for the same period in 2022. Excluding the adjusting items as presented in the table in footnote (e) on page 15, net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders was $(0.22) per share (diluted), compared to $(2.52) per share (diluted) for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $373 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $86 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $53 million for the same period in 2022.

On a same-store basis, admissions increased 4.8 percent and adjusted admissions increased 4.9 percent, compared to the same period in 2022.

Commenting on the results, Tim L. Hingtgen, chief executive officer of Community Health Systems, Inc., said, "Our continued progress in the second quarter included sequential improvements in key operating metrics including patient volumes and net operating revenues, among others. During the quarter, we saw further recovery in the utilization of our healthcare services and we executed key growth and expense management initiatives that are producing strong results for our markets and the Company overall. Other strategic developments are expected to have a positive impact moving forward, including recent investments to modernize our business operations. We are in the process of redesigning numerous workflows that will further standardize and centralize key business functions across our organization, which we are referring to as Project Empower. As part of Project Empower, we are nearing the launch of a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform which will enable us to leverage this new way of doing business as we streamline and enhance many business support services.”

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Net operating revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2023, totaled $3.115 billion, a 6.2percent increase compared to $2.934 billion for the same period in 2022. On a same-store basis, net operating revenues increased 9.2 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. Net operating revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2023, reflect a 0.9 percent increase in both admissions and adjusted admissions compared to the same period in 2022. On a same-store basis, admissions increased 4.8 percent and adjusted admissions increased 4.9 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders was $(38) million, or $(0.29) per share (diluted), for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $(326) million, or $(2.52) per share (diluted), for the same period in 2022. Excluding the adjusting items as presented in the table in footnote (e) on page 15, net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders was $(0.22) per share (diluted) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $(2.52) per share (diluted) for the same period in 2022. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, pandemic relief funds did not materially impact net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders. During the three months ended June 30, 2022, pandemic relief funds had a positive impact on net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders (both on a consolidated and adjusted basis) of approximately $6 million, or $0.05 on a per share (diluted) basis.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $373 million compared to $253 million for the same period in 2022. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, pandemic relief funds did not materially impact Adjusted EBITDA. During the three months ended June 30, 2022, pandemic relief funds had a positive impact on Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $8 million.

The decrease in net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders and increase in Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, is primarily due to higher inpatient and outpatient volumes, increased reimbursement rates, higher acuity, an increase in non-patient revenue, and lower costs for contract labor, partially offset by higher costs for professional liability insurance and increased rates for outsourced medical specialists.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Net operating revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023, totaled $6.223 billion, a 3.0percent increase compared to $6.044 billion for the same period in 2022. On a same-store basis, net operating revenues increased 5.3 percent for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. Net operating revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023, reflect a 1.0 percent increase in admissions and a 3.4 percent increase in adjusted admissions, compared to the same period in 2022. On a same-store basis, admissions increased 4.8 percent and adjusted admissions increased 7.2 percent for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders was $(89) million, or $(0.68) per share (diluted), for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $(327) million, or $(2.54) per share (diluted), for the same period in 2022. Excluding the adjusting items as presented in the table in footnote (e) on page 15, net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders was $(0.65) per share (diluted) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $(2.40) per share (diluted) for the same period in 2022. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, pandemic relief funds did not materially impact net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, pandemic relief funds had a positive impact on net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders (both on a consolidated and adjusted basis) of approximately $41 million, or $0.32 on a per share (diluted) basis.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $707 million compared to $662 million for the same period in 2022. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, pandemic relief funds did not materially impact Adjusted EBITDA. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, pandemic relief funds had a positive impact on Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $55 million.

The decrease in net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders and increase in Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, is primarily due to stronger inpatient and outpatient volumes, increased reimbursement rates, higher acuity, an increase in non-patient revenue, and reduced expense for contract labor, partially offset by unfavorable changes in payor mix, a reduction in pandemic relief funds recognized, increased salaries and benefits expense, higher costs for professional liability insurance, and increased rates for outsourced medical specialists.

Other

During 2023, through the date of this press release, the Company has completed the divestiture of three hospitals. On January 1, 2023, the Company completed the divestiture of one hospital (in respect of which the Company received proceeds at a preliminary closing on December 31, 2022). On April 1, 2023, the Company completed the divestiture of one hospital (in respect of which the Company received proceeds at a preliminary closing on March 31, 2023). On July 1, 2023, the Company completed the divestiture of one hospital (in respect of which the Company received proceeds at a preliminary closing on June 30, 2023). Financial and statistical data for 2023 and 2022 presented in this press release includes the operating results of divested or closed businesses for the periods prior to the consummation of the respective divestiture or closure. Same-store operating results and statistical information include operating results of businesses operated in the comparable current year and prior year periods and exclude businesses divested or closed in 2022 and the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, which is EBITDA adjusted to add back net income attributable to noncontrolling interests and to exclude loss (gain) from early extinguishment of debt, impairment and (gain) loss on sale of businesses, expense related to the Business Transformation Costs (as defined in footnote (c) to the Financial Highlights, Financial Statements and Selected Operating Data below), gain on sale of equity interests in Macon Healthcare, LLC, expense related to government and other legal matters and related costs, income during the fourth quarter of 2021 associated with the settlement of litigation for the recovery of amounts of certain professional liability claims settled in 2020 covered by third-party insurance policies, expense related to employee termination benefits and other restructuring charges, the impact of a change in estimate to increase the professional liability claims accrual recorded during the fourth quarter of 2022 with respect to claims incurred in prior years related to divested locations and the gain on sale by HealthTrust Purchasing Group, L.P. (“HealthTrust”) of a majority interest in CoreTrust Holdings, LLC (“CoreTrust”) completed during the fourth quarter of 2022. For information regarding why the Company believes Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors, and for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders, see footnote (c) to the Financial Highlights, Financial Statements and Selected Operating Data below.

Additionally, this press release presents adjusted net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders per share (diluted), a non-GAAP financial measure, to reflect the impact on net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders per share (diluted) from the selected items used in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. For information regarding why the Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors, and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders per share (diluted), see footnote (e) to the Financial Highlights, Financial Statements and Selected Operating Data below.

The non-GAAP financial measures set forth above are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.

The Company’s annual earnings guidance for 2023, as provided in our press release issued on February 15, 2023, is reaffirmed. The 2023 guidance is based on the Company’s historical operating performance, current trends and other assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. Assumptions underlying the annual earnings guidance provided on February 15, 2023 are unchanged.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest healthcare companies. The Company’s affiliates are leading providers of healthcare services, developing and operating healthcare delivery systems in 43 distinct markets across 15 states. As of August 2, 2023, the Company’s subsidiaries own or lease 77 affiliated hospitals with approximately 13,000 beds and operate more than 1,000 sites of care, including physician practices, urgent care centers, freestanding emergency departments, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers and ambulatory surgery centers.

The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (a)(b) (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net operating revenues $ 3,115 $ 2,934 $ 6,223 $ 6,044 Net income (loss) (f) 2 (298 ) (18 ) (268 ) Net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders (38 ) (326 ) (89 ) (327 ) Adjusted EBITDA (c) 373 253 707 662 Net cash provided by operating activities 86 53 91 154 Loss per share attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders: Basic (f) $ (0.29 ) $ (2.52 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (2.54 ) Diluted (e), (f) (0.29 ) (2.52 ) (0.68 ) (2.54 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding (d): Basic 131 129 130 128 Diluted 131 129 130 128 _________________________ For footnotes, see pages 13, 14 and 15.

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss (a)(b) (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % of Net % of Net Operating Operating Amount Revenues Amount Revenues Net operating revenues $ 3,115 100.0 % $ 2,934 100.0 % Operating costs and expenses: Salaries and benefits 1,338 42.9 % 1,295 44.1 % Supplies 504 16.2 % 487 16.6 % Other operating expenses 836 26.8 % 830 28.3 % Lease cost and rent 80 2.6 % 78 2.7 % Pandemic relief funds - - % (8 ) (0.3 )% Depreciation and amortization 124 4.0 % 133 4.5 % Impairment and (gain) loss on sale of businesses, net (f) (13 ) (0.4 )% - - % Total operating costs and expenses 2,869 92.1 % 2,815 95.9 % Income from operations (f) 246 7.9 % 119 4.1 % Interest expense, net 207 6.6 % 218 7.4 % Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (1 ) (0.0 )% (1 ) (0.0 )% Income (loss) before income taxes 40 1.3 % (98 ) (3.3 )% Provision for income taxes 38 1.2 % 200 6.8 % Net income (loss) (f) 2 0.1 % (298 ) (10.1 )% Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 40 1.3 % 28 1.0 % Net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders $ (38 ) (1.2 )% $ (326 ) (11.1 )% Loss per share attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders: Basic (f) $ (0.29 ) $ (2.52 ) Diluted (e), (f) $ (0.29 ) $ (2.52 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding (d): Basic 131 129 Diluted 131 129 _________________________ For footnotes, see pages 13, 14 and 15.

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss (a)(b) (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % of Net % of Net Operating Operating Amount Revenues Amount Revenues Net operating revenues $ 6,223 100.0 % $ 6,044 100.0 % Operating costs and expenses: Salaries and benefits 2,703 43.5 % 2,620 43.4 % Supplies 1,011 16.2 % 985 16.3 % Other operating expenses 1,671 26.9 % 1,683 27.8 % Lease cost and rent 161 2.6 % 155 2.6 % Pandemic relief funds - - % (55 ) (0.9 )% Depreciation and amortization 255 4.1 % 261 4.3 % Impairment and (gain) loss on sale of businesses, net (f) (35 ) (0.6 )% 6 0.1 % Total operating costs and expenses 5,766 92.7 % 5,655 93.6 % Income from operations (f) 457 7.3 % 389 6.4 % Interest expense, net 414 6.6 % 435 7.2 % Loss from early extinguishment of debt - - % 5 - % Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (4 ) (0.1 )% (6 ) (0.1 )% Income (loss) before income taxes 47 0.8 % (45 ) (0.7 )% Provision for income taxes 65 1.1 % 223 3.7 % Net loss (f) (18 ) (0.3 )% (268 ) (4.4 )% Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 71 1.1 % 59 1.0 % Net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders $ (89 ) (1.4 )% $ (327 ) (5.4 )% Loss per share attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders: Basic (f) $ (0.68 ) $ (2.54 ) Diluted (e), (f) $ (0.68 ) $ (2.54 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding (d): Basic 130 128 Diluted 130 128 _________________________ For footnotes, see pages 13, 14 and 15.

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 2 $ (298 ) $ (18 ) $ (268 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income taxes: Net change in fair value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax (1 ) (6 ) 2 (14 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income (1 ) (6 ) 2 (14 ) Comprehensive income (loss) 1 (304 ) (16 ) (282 ) Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 40 28 71 59 Comprehensive loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders $ (39 ) $ (332 ) $ (87 ) $ (341 ) _________________________ For footnotes, see pages 13, 14 and 15.

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Operating Data (a) (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Consolidated Same-Store 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Number of hospitals (at end of period) 78 84 78 78 Licensed beds (at end of period) 12,735 13,341 12,735 12,645 Beds in service (at end of period) 10,843 11,608 10,843 10,912 Admissions 108,799 107,805 0.9 % 108,326 103,356 4.8 % Adjusted admissions 249,442 247,119 0.9 % 248,087 236,427 4.9 % Patient days 486,142 498,189 484,735 480,071 Average length of stay (days) 4.5 4.6 4.5 4.6 Occupancy rate (average beds in service) 49.3 % 47.3 % 49.3 % 48.5 % Net operating revenues $ 3,115 $ 2,934 6.2 % $ 3,104 $ 2,842 9.2 % Net inpatient revenues as a % of net operating revenues 47.0 % 44.9 % 47.0 % 45.1 % Net outpatient revenues as a % of net operating revenues 53.0 % 55.1 % 53.0 % 54.9 % Income from operations (f) $ 246 $ 119 106.7 % Income from operations as a % of net operating revenues 7.9 % 4.1 % Depreciation and amortization $ 124 $ 133 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates $ (1 ) $ (1 ) Net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders $ (38 ) $ (326 ) 88.3 % Net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders as a % of net operating revenues -1.2 % -11.1 % Adjusted EBITDA (c) $ 373 $ 253 47.4 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net operating revenues 12.0 % 8.6 % Net cash provided by operating activities $ 86 $ 53 62.3 % _________________________ For footnotes, see pages 13, 14 and 15.

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Operating Data (a) (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, Consolidated Same-Store 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Number of hospitals (at end of period) 78 84 78 78 Licensed beds (at end of period) 12,735 13,341 12,735 12,645 Beds in service (at end of period) 10,843 11,608 10,843 10,912 Admissions 218,423 216,172 1.0 % 217,063 207,081 4.8 % Adjusted admissions 495,275 478,926 3.4 % 491,255 458,238 7.2 % Patient days 994,067 1,049,443 989,478 1,011,899 Average length of stay (days) 4.6 4.9 4.6 4.8 Occupancy rate (average beds in service) 50.6 % 50.1 % 50.6 % 51.4 % Net operating revenues $ 6,223 $ 6,044 3.0 % $ 6,173 $ 5,862 5.3 % Net inpatient revenues as a % of net operating revenues 47.1 % 47.2 % 47.1 % 47.5 % Net outpatient revenues as a % of net operating revenues 52.9 % 52.8 % 52.9 % 52.5 % Income from operations (f) $ 457 $ 389 17.5 % Income from operations as a % of net operating revenues 7.3 % 6.4 % Depreciation and amortization $ 255 $ 261 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates $ (4 ) $ (6 ) Net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders $ (89 ) $ (327 ) 72.8 % Net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders as a % of net operating revenues -1.4 % -5.4 % Adjusted EBITDA (c) $ 707 $ 662 6.8 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net operating revenues 11.4 % 11.0 % Net cash provided by operating activities $ 91 $ 154 -40.9 % _________________________ For footnotes, see pages 13, 14 and 15.

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 118 $ 118 Patient accounts receivable 2,043 2,040 Supplies 333 353 Prepaid income taxes 100 99 Prepaid expenses and taxes 259 237 Other current assets 339 235 Total current assets 3,192 3,082 Property and equipment 9,527 9,639 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (4,277 ) (4,274 ) Property and equipment, net 5,250 5,365 Goodwill 4,054 4,166 Deferred income taxes 49 49 Other asset, net 2,103 2,007 Total assets $ 14,648 $ 14,669 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 30 $ 21 Current operating lease liabilities 134 148 Accounts payable 736 773 Accrued liabilities: Employee compensation 560 637 Accrued interest 189 189 Other 427 418 Total current liabilities 2,076 2,186 Long-term debt (g) 11,728 11,614 Deferred income taxes 362 354 Long-term operating lease liabilities 580 605 Other long-term liabilities 722 644 Total liabilities 15,468 15,403 Redeemable noncontrolling interests in equity of consolidated subsidiaries 583 541 STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock, $.01 par value per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 136,802,806 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023, and 134,703,717 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 2,049 2,084 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19 ) (21 ) Accumulated deficit (3,520 ) (3,431 ) Total Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders’ deficit (1,489 ) (1,367 ) Noncontrolling interests in equity of consolidated subsidiaries 86 92 Total stockholders’ deficit (1,403 ) (1,275 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 14,648 $ 14,669 _________________________ For footnotes, see pages 13, 14 and 15.

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (18 ) $ (268 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 255 261 Deferred income taxes 29 221 Stock-based compensation expense 10 8 Impairment and (gain) loss on sale of businesses, net (f) (35 ) 6 Loss from early extinguishment of debt - 5 Other non-cash expenses, net 88 95 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures: Patient accounts receivable (2 ) 61 Supplies, prepaid expenses and other current assets (73 ) (72 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and income taxes (130 ) (63 ) Other (33 ) (100 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 91 154 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisitions of facilities and other related businesses (15 ) (4 ) Purchases of property and equipment (227 ) (191 ) Proceeds from disposition of hospitals and other ancillary operations 111 3 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 24 7 Purchases of available-for-sale debt securities and equity securities (99 ) (55 ) Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale debt securities and equity securities 137 41 Purchases of investments in unconsolidated affiliates (7 ) (8 ) Increase in other investments (29 ) (30 ) Net cash used in investing activities (105 ) (237 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchase of restricted stock shares for payroll tax withholding requirements (4 ) (8 ) Deferred financing costs and other debt-related costs - (73 ) Proceeds from noncontrolling investors in joint ventures 3 1 Redemption of noncontrolling investments in joint ventures (1 ) (1 ) Distributions to noncontrolling investors in joint ventures (83 ) (73 ) Other borrowings 29 34 Issuance of long-term debt - 1,535 Proceeds from ABL Facility 1,527 - Repayments of long-term indebtedness (1,457 ) (1,493 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 14 (78 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents - (161 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 118 507 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 118 $ 346 _________________________ For footnotes, see pages 13, 14 and 15.

Footnotes to Financial Highlights, Financial Statements and Selected Operating Data (a) Both financial and statistical results include the operating results of divested or closed businesses for the periods prior to the consummation of the respective divestiture or closing. Same-store operating results and statistical information include operating results of businesses operated in the comparable current year and prior year periods and exclude businesses divested or closed in 2022 and the six months ended June 30, 2023. There were no discontinued operations reported for 2023 and 2022. (b) The following table provides information needed to calculate loss per share, which is adjusted for income attributable to noncontrolling interests (in millions):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders: Net income (loss) $ 2 $ (298 ) $ (18 ) $ (268 ) Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of taxes 40 28 71 59 Net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders — basic and diluted $ (38 ) $ (326 ) $ (89 ) $ (327 )

(c) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which consists of net income (loss) attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, also a non-GAAP financial measure, is EBITDA adjusted to add back net income attributable to noncontrolling interests and to exclude loss (gain) from early extinguishment of debt, impairment and (gain) loss on sale of businesses, expense from third-party consulting costs associated with significant process and systems redesign across multiple functions (the “Business Transformation Costs”) as part of the Company’s multi-year initiative to modernize and consolidate technology platforms and associated processes, gain on sale of equity interests in Macon Healthcare, LLC, expense related to government and other legal matters and related costs, income during the fourth quarter of 2021 associated with the settlement of litigation for the recovery of amounts of certain professional liability claims settled in 2020 covered by third-party insurance policies, expense related to employee termination benefits and other restructuring charges, the impact of a change in estimate to increase the professional liability claims accrual recorded during the fourth quarter of 2022 with respect to claims incurred in prior years related to divested locations and the gain on sale by HealthTrust of a majority interest in CoreTrust completed during the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company has incurred and will continue to incur expenses, including but not limited to the Business Transformation Costs, associated with the Company’s multi-year, transformative initiative to modernize and consolidate its technology platforms and associated processes, including the implementation of a core enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system and the redesign of associated processes. The Company has included the Business Transformation Costs as an adjustment in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA as a result of the fact that such costs are discrete third-party consulting costs associated with this multi-year technology initiative, which costs will not continue once this initiative has been completed. The Company believes that the Business Transformation Costs are not reflective of the Company’s underlying results of operations and that adjusting for the Business Transformation Costs is consistent with the intended purpose of Adjusted EBITDA in assessing the Company’s operational performance and enhancing comparability of the Company’s operational performance between periods. The Company has from time to time sold noncontrolling interests in certain of its subsidiaries or acquired subsidiaries with existing noncontrolling interest ownership positions. The Company believes that it is useful to present Adjusted EBITDA because it adds back the portion of EBITDA attributable to these third-party interests. The Company reports Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management to assess the operating performance of the Company’s hospital operations and to make decisions on the allocation of resources. Adjusted EBITDA is also used to evaluate the performance of the Company’s executive management team and is one of the primary metrics used in connection with determining short-term cash incentive compensation and the achievement of vesting criteria with respect to performance-based equity awards. In addition, management utilizes Adjusted EBITDA in assessing the Company’s consolidated results of operations and operational performance and in comparing the Company’s results of operations between periods. Footnotes to Financial Highlights, Financial Statements and Selected Operating Data (Continued) The Company believes it is useful to provide investors and other users of the Company’s financial statements this performance measure to align with how management assesses the Company’s results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA also is comparable to a similar metric called Consolidated EBITDA, as defined in the Company’s asset-based loan facility (the “ABL Facility”) and the Company’s existing note indentures, which is a key component in the determination of the Company’s compliance with certain covenants under the ABL Facility and such note indentures (including the Company’s ability to service debt and incur capital expenditures), and is used to determine the interest rate and commitment fee payable under the ABL Facility (although Adjusted EBITDA does not include all of the adjustments described in the ABL Facility). Adjusted EBITDA includes the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to hospitals that were divested during the course of such year, but in each case solely to the extent relating to the period prior to the consummation of the applicable divestiture. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other performance measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and evaluating financial performance. The Company believes such adjustments are appropriate as the magnitude and frequency of such items can vary significantly and are not related to the assessment of normal operating performance. Additionally, this calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies. The following table reflects the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, as defined, to net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders as derived directly from the condensed consolidated financial statements (in millions):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders $ (38 ) $ (326 ) $ (89 ) $ (327 ) Adjustments: Provision for income taxes 38 200 65 223 Depreciation and amortization 124 133 255 261 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 40 28 71 59 Interest expense, net 207 218 414 435 Loss from early extinguishment of debt - - - 5 Impairment and (gain) loss on sale of businesses, net (13 ) - (35 ) 6 Expense from government and other legal matters and related costs - - 10 - Expense from business transformation costs 6 - 6 - Expense related to employee termination benefits and other restructuring charges 9 - 10 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 373 $ 253 $ 707 $ 662

(d) The following table sets forth components reconciling the basic weighted-average number of shares to the diluted weighted-average number of shares (in millions):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic 131 129 130 128 Add effect of dilutive securities: Stock awards and options - - - - Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted 131 129 130 128

Footnotes to Financial Highlights, Financial Statements and Selected Operating Data (Continued) The Company generated a net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders for each of the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, so the effect of dilutive securities is not considered because their effect would be antidilutive. If the Company had generated net income, the effect of stock awards and options on the diluted shares calculation would have been an increase of 202,182 shares and 1,152,737 shares during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and 335,188 shares and 1,675,586 shares during the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (e) The following supplemental table reconciles net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders, as reported, on a per share (diluted) basis, to net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders per share (diluted) with the adjustments described herein (total per share amounts may not add due to rounding). The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP adjusted net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders per share (diluted) presents useful information to investors by highlighting the impact on net loss attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders per share (diluted) of selected items used in calculating Adjusted EBITDA which may not reflect the Company’s underlying operating performance and assisting in comparing the Company’s results of operations between periods.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss per share (diluted), as reported $ (0.29 ) $ (2.52 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (2.54 ) Adjustments: Loss from early extinguishment of debt - - - 0.11 Impairment and (gain) loss on sale of businesses, net (0.02 ) - (0.13 ) 0.04 Expense from government and other legal matters and related costs - - 0.06 - Expense from business transformation costs 0.04 - 0.04 - Expense related to employee termination benefits and other restructuring charges 0.05 - 0.06 - Net loss per share (diluted), excluding adjustments $ (0.22 ) $ (2.52 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (2.40 )

(f) Both income from operations and net income (loss) included a net non-cash income of $13 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and a net non-cash income of $35 million and expense of $6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, primarily from gains on the sale of certain businesses during such periods and also impairment charges to reduce the value of certain long-lived assets at businesses the Company identified for closure, sale or sold. These impairment charges do not have an impact on the calculation of the Company’s financial covenants under the ABL Facility. (g) The maximum aggregate principal amount under the ABL Facility is $1.0 billion, subject to borrowing base capacity. At June 30, 2023, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $150 million and approximately $764 million of additional borrowing capacity (after taking into consideration $85 million of outstanding letters of credit) under the ABL Facility.

