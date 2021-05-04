Log in
Community Health Systems, Inc. : Announces Pricing of $1,440 Million Junior-Priority Secured Notes

05/04/2021 | 05:21pm EDT
Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Issuer”), has priced an offering of $1,440 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.125% Junior-Priority Secured Notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) (the “Notes Offering”). The sale of the Notes is expected to be consummated on or about May 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of its outstanding 8.125% Junior-Priority Secured Notes due 2024 and to pay related fees and expenses.

The Notes are being offered in the United States to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum. This notice is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135(c) under the Securities Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include information that could constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risk and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 079 M - -
Net income 2021 -4,33 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 925 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -367x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 515 M 1 515 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 62 500
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Community Health Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 10,75 $
Last Close Price 11,92 $
Spread / Highest target 0,67%
Spread / Average Target -9,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tim L. Hingtgen Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Kevin J. Hammons President & Chief Financial Officer
Wayne T. Smith Executive Chairman
Lynn T. Simon Chief Medical Officer
Manish H. Shah Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.60.43%1 515
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION13.75%101 892
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.24.35%67 622
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS31.33%26 145
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.1.90%25 052
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-1.99%23 622
