    CYH   US2036681086

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.

(CYH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:38 2022-11-23 am EST
3.225 USD   -1.38%
08:35aCredit Suisse Trims Community Health Systems' Price Target to $3.30 From $4, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
11/10Transcript : Community Health Systems, Inc. Presents at Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, Nov-10-2022 10:25 AM
CI
11/01Community Health Systems to Present at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
BU
Community Health Systems to Participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference

11/23/2022 | 11:01am EST
Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) today announced that management will participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference to be held November 28 – 30, 2022, at The Boca Raton hotel in Boca Raton, Florida.

The investor presentation will begin at 10:50 a.m. Eastern time, 9:50 a.m. Central time, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.chs.net, and a replay will be available using that same link.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest healthcare companies. The Company's affiliates are leading providers of healthcare services, developing and operating healthcare delivery systems in 47 distinct markets across 16 states. CHS subsidiaries own or lease 81 affiliated hospitals with 13,000 beds and operate more than 1,000 sites of care, including physician practices, urgent care centers, freestanding emergency departments, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers and ambulatory surgery centers. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 243 M - -
Net income 2022 -300 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,40x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 422 M 422 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 58 500
Free-Float 93,7%
Managers and Directors
Tim L. Hingtgen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin J. Hammons President & Chief Financial Officer
Wayne T. Smith Executive Chairman
Lynn T. Simon Chief Medical Officer
Manish H. Shah Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.-76.41%422
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-5.11%130 753
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-8.63%66 365
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-24.93%20 976
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY36.56%20 525
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-15.21%16 707