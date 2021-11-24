Log in
    CYH   US2036681086

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.

(CYH)
Community Health Systems to Participate in the BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference 2021

11/24/2021 | 11:01am EST
Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) today announced that management will participate in the BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference 2021 to be held November 30 – December 2, 2021.

The investor presentation will begin at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time, 2:45 p.m. Central time, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.chs.net, and a replay will be available using that same link.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns or leases 83 affiliated hospitals in 16 states with an aggregate of approximately 13,000 licensed beds. The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 257 M - -
Net income 2021 103 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 474 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 816 M 1 816 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 62 500
Free-Float 92,7%
Managers and Directors
Tim L. Hingtgen Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Kevin J. Hammons President & Chief Financial Officer
Wayne T. Smith Executive Chairman
Lynn T. Simon Chief Medical Officer
Manish H. Shah Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.90.44%1 816
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION37.10%123 698
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.46.95%75 165
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS40.46%27 362
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-21.19%18 775
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED26.49%18 529