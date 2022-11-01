Community Health Systems to Present at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) today announced that it will participate in the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Global Healthcare Conference held November 7 – 10, 2022, at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

The investor presentation will begin at 12:25 p.m. Central Time, 10:25 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, November 10th, 2022, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.chs.net, and a replay will be available using that same link.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest healthcare companies. The Company's affiliates are leading providers of healthcare services, developing and operating healthcare delivery systems in 47 distinct markets across 16 states. CHS subsidiaries own or lease 81 affiliated hospitals with 13,000 beds and operate more than 1,000 sites of care, including physician practices, urgent care centers, freestanding emergency departments, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers and ambulatory surgery centers. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.

