Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) today announced that it will webcast its second quarter 2023 conference call.

The Company will issue a press release announcing its results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, after the regular close of trading. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on Thursday, August 3, 2023. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at www.chs.net. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately 30 days.

During this call, Community Health Systems will review the Company’s financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest healthcare companies. The Company's affiliates are leading providers of healthcare services, developing and operating healthcare delivery systems in 43 distinct markets across 15 states. CHS subsidiaries own or lease 77 affiliated hospitals with approximately 13,000 beds and operate more than 1,000 sites of care, including physician practices, urgent care centers, freestanding emergency departments, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers and ambulatory surgery centers. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230714414101/en/