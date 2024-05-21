About This Report

At Community Healthcare Trust, we believe that our success is intertwined with the well- being of the planet, the prosperity of communities, and the fulfillment of our tenants and employees. As a company committed to responsible and sustainable business practices, we are excited to present our inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report.

While this inaugural report showcases our progress to date, it is also a blueprint for future sustainability endeavors, outlining our goals, strategies, and targets for the years ahead.

Sustainability, for us, is a journey, not a destination. It is a commitment to continually

improve, innovate, and adapt to challenges and opportunities.

We invite you to explore this report and join us on our journey towards a more sustainable

and responsible future.