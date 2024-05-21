Driving Positive Change
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated
FY 23 CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
- Tenant Engagement
About This Report
At Community Healthcare Trust, we believe that our success is intertwined with the well- being of the planet, the prosperity of communities, and the fulfillment of our tenants and employees. As a company committed to responsible and sustainable business practices, we are excited to present our inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report.
While this inaugural report showcases our progress to date, it is also a blueprint for future sustainability endeavors, outlining our goals, strategies, and targets for the years ahead.
Sustainability, for us, is a journey, not a destination. It is a commitment to continually
improve, innovate, and adapt to challenges and opportunities.
We invite you to explore this report and join us on our journey towards a more sustainable
and responsible future.
Message From The CEO
I am pleased to present Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated's inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report. As we embark on our sustainability journey, we are excited to share our commitment and progress toward achieving our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.
At Community Healthcare Trust, being a responsible corporate citizen is at the core of our values. We understand
the critical role that sustainability plays in creating long-term value for our stakeholders, including our investors, tenants, employees, and the communities we serve. Our dedication to sustainability is deeply embedded in our corporate culture, guiding our decision-making processes, and driving us to continuously improve and innovate.
In 2023, we developed a comprehensive ESG plan to optimize data collection, assess risks and opportunities, evaluate performance benchmarks, and establish relevant targets. Our engagement with internal and external stakeholders was a critical aspect of identifying our goals and objectives. We are excited about the foundation we are building that will allow us to effectively measure our progress today and for years to come.
While our journey is not without challenges, we recognize the need for creative and innovative approaches to overcome them. We will encounter challenges related to portfolio data collection, particularly as it relates
to our single-tenant, triple net lease properties. Also, the financial implications of sustainability projects for certain properties with extended payback periods
will result in difficult choices for a small company with limited resources. Despite these hurdles, we are committed to our ESG Strategy and will continue to find inventive approaches to meet or exceed our targets and objectives.
Looking ahead, in 2024, we will implement additional ESG initiatives to further our sustainability goals. We are confident that by addressing challenges directly and implementing effective strategies, we will continue to make positive strides toward our 2030 targets.
I am grateful for the strong relationships and partnerships Community Healthcare Trust has cultivated with its employees, tenants, vendors, and local communities. Together, we are building a future where responsible and sustainable business practices lead the way to a better world.
Sincerely,
David H. Dupuy
President & Chief Executive Officer
A History of Steady
Asset and Dividend
Growth
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE: CHCT) is a publicly traded, self-managed, fully integrated healthcare real estate company. With nearly 9 years of experience owning, acquiring and managing healthcare related real estate assets, CHCT is a knowledgeable and trusted landlord. We grow our portfolio of healthcare properties through acquisitions of non-urban healthcare facilities that provide stable revenue growth and predictable long-term cash flows.
From a $2,000 balance sheet prior to our IPO in 2015, Community Healthcare Trust ended the year 2023 with gross real estate investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 properties in 34 states. Management utilizes extensive relationships with healthcare providers, intermediaries, and property owners to source attractive, high-yielding acquisitions. Acquisitions must meet rigorous underwriting requirements, and our portfolio of properties is diversified by geography, industry segment, and tenant.
Our disciplined approach, coupled with a conservative, easy-to- understand debt structure and balance sheet has resulted in steady asset and dividend growth since inception.
As of 12/31/2023
15.5%
YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE
GROWTH
561%
TOTAL ASSET GROWTH
SINCE INCEPTION
34TH
CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF
DIVIDEND GROWTH
Portfolio OverviewAs of 12/31/2023
Community Healthcare Trust takes pride in delivering innovative and sustainable healthcare real estate solutions. At the heart of our mission lies a robust and diversified portfolio of healthcare-related properties designed to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry and our investors.
Our portfolio is a testament to our commitment to providing vital healthcare infrastructure to create value for our shareholders and the non-urban communities we serve while being good stewards of the environment. We currently have properties located in 34 states across the United States.
193
$1.1B
19
NUMBER OF PROPERTIES
ENTERPRISE VALUE
NEW ACQUISITIONS IN 2023
4.3M
91%
TOTAL LEASEABLE AREA
AVERAGE OCCUPANCY
(SQ.FT)
Our ESG Strategy
At Community Healthcare Trust, we are committed to being responsible corporate citizens and running a company that is built to last. We have woven ESG principles into our actions, decisions and processes. As foundation to our ESG Strategy, we have implemented an Environment Management System (EMS). Our EMS is aligned with ISO 14001 and follows the Plan-Do-Check-Actstages.
Market Assessment (Plan) Identify and research sustainability trends in real estate. In 2023, CHCT expanded its ESG team by hiring Navnit Guckhool as Associate of Sustainability and Financial Reporting in a newly created position.
Action Plan (Plan) An action plan is formulated to identify the most important areas of impact and the relationship with primary stakeholders.
Implementation (Do) Development and implementation are carried out by a cross-department collaboration.
Review (Check & Act) This last stage allows us to modify our action plan in an ongoing process, ensure compliance with applicable legal requirements, and identify and correct nonconformity. A performance assessment is then carried to assess effectiveness of changes implemented.
Methodology
We conducted the materiality assessment using a comprehensive methodology.
Data collection from various sources, including internal records, industry benchmarks, and regulatory requirements. Stakeholder engagement through surveys, interviews, and consultations.
Evaluation criteria that considered both the impact on our organization and the concerns of our stakeholders.
High
Diversity, Equity &
Corporate Governance
Stakeholders
Inclusion
Ethics & Integrity
Occupants' Wellbeing
Employees' Wellbeing
Community
Climate Risks
Engagement
GHG Emissions
to
Energy Management
Cybersecurity & Data
Water Management
Privacy
Importance
Human & Labor Rights
Waste Management
Green Buildings
Culture & Team
Engagement
Employees' Training &
Development
Low
Degree of Opportunity & Impact
High
Environmental Topics
Social Topics
Governance Topics
ESG Targets
Our Environmental, Social, and Governance targets are aligned with the material ESG issues where we have the greatest opportunity for impact.
Topics
Energy
Water
Climate
Energy Star
Certifications
Health &
Safety
Targets
Achieve a 10% Energy Use reduction on a per square foot basis by 2030 over a 2023 baseline
Achieve a 10% Water Use reduction on a per square foot basis by 2030 over a 2023 baseline
Achieve a 10% reduction in GHG emissions on a per square foot basis by 2030 over a 2023 baseline
Certify 75% of all of our eligible properties by 2030 over a 2023 baseline
Maintain an injury-free workplace
2023 Status
Ongoing
Ongoing
Ongoing
Ongoing
Achieved
10
