Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated : Credit Agreement - Form 8-K

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): December 19, 2022

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED

Maryland 001-37401 46-5212033 (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

3326 Aspen Grove Drive , Suite 150 , Franklin , Tennessee 37067 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On December 19, 2022, Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the "Company") entered into interest rate swap agreements with four banks that fixed the interest rate on its new seven-year and three-month term loan facility with an aggregate principal amount of $150.0 million (the "A-5 Term Loan"), which is included in the First Amendment, dated as of December 14, 2022, to the Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of March 19, 2021, by and among the Company, as borrower, the several banks and financial institutions party thereto as lenders, and Truist Bank, as administrative agent (as amended, the "Credit Agreement"). The interest rates under the swap agreements ranged from 3.001% to 3.334% per annum upon execution of the swaps, but the rates will vary depending on the Company's Pricing Grid as set forth in the Credit Agreement, which is currently 2.05%, resulting in swap adjusted fixed rates of 5.051% to 5.384%.

