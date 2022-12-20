Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    CHCT   US20369C1062

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED

(CHCT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-20 pm EST
34.57 USD   -0.29%
04:25pCommunity Healthcare Trust Incorporated : Credit Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
04:18pCommunity Healthcare Trust Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12/15Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Enters into First Amendment to the Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with A Syndicate of Lenders
CI
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated : Credit Agreement - Form 8-K

12/20/2022 | 04:25pm EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant To Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): December 19, 2022

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Maryland 001-37401 46-5212033

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

3326 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 150, Franklin, Tennessee37067

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(615) 771-3052

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each Class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share CHCT New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On December 19, 2022, Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the "Company") entered into interest rate swap agreements with four banks that fixed the interest rate on its new seven-year and three-month term loan facility with an aggregate principal amount of $150.0 million (the "A-5 Term Loan"), which is included in the First Amendment, dated as of December 14, 2022, to the Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of March 19, 2021, by and among the Company, as borrower, the several banks and financial institutions party thereto as lenders, and Truist Bank, as administrative agent (as amended, the "Credit Agreement"). The interest rates under the swap agreements ranged from 3.001% to 3.334% per annum upon execution of the swaps, but the rates will vary depending on the Company's Pricing Grid as set forth in the Credit Agreement, which is currently 2.05%, resulting in swap adjusted fixed rates of 5.051% to 5.384%.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated
Date: December 20, 2022 By: /s/ David H. Dupuy
Name: David H. Dupuy
Title: Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Community Healthcare Trust Inc. published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 21:24:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
