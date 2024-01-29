MIDDLETOWN, Md., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), announced today that the Company earned net income of $4.3 million or $1.47 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $2.6 million or 37.3%, compared to net income of $6.9 million or $2.84 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 net income was $923,000 or $.32 per diluted share, a decrease of $443,000 compared to third quarter 2023 net income of $1.4 million and a decrease of $521,000 compared to $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Despite continuation of the challenges of a volatile interest rate environment and uncertain economic conditions during 2023, the Company posted strong growth with total assets increasing 6.3% from $930.1 million on December 31, 2022 to $988.6 million on December 31, 2023. Loans grew to $812.9 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $64.5 million or 8.6% from December 31, 2022. Total deposits grew $37.2 million or 4.4% during the year to $876.7 million on December 31, 2023. Asset quality remained strong with non-performing assets to total assets of .18% on December 31, 2023, compared to .19% on December 31, 2022. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was zero percent for each of the years ended 2023 and 2022.

Results from Operations

The volatile interest rate environment challenged earnings during 2023 as the Federal Reserve continued its efforts to rein in inflation. Net income totaled $4.3 million in 2023, representing a decline of $2.6 million compared to 2022. Additional rate increases by the Federal Reserve totaling 100 basis points during the year forced funding costs higher and pressured the Company's net interest margin as deposit rates increased and depositors migrated excess liquidity to higher yielding products. The Company's cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased from .94% in 2022 to 2.71% in 2023. As a result, interest expense increased $12.5 million, from $4.9 million during 2022 to $17.4 million during 2023. The increased funding cost was partially offset by an increase in interest income from $32.4 million in 2022 to $43.5 million in 2023 resulting from loan growth and the upward repricing of the Company's variable rate loan portfolio. As a result, the Company's net interest margin declined from 3.21% in 2022 to 2.76% in 2023. Revenue related to mortgage banking activity declined $921,000 during 2023 compared to 2022 as an increase in mortgage rates dampened activity. Operating expenses increased $3.2 million in 2023 compared to 2022, $2.0 million of which was an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense. Merit, promotional and equity adjustments and costs associated with new hire positions accounted for $549,000 of the increase in salaries and employee benefits expense. In addition, the Company experienced an increase in healthcare insurance of $355,000 as claims activity was higher than historical levels, an increase in other benefits costs of $163,000, and a decrease in the deferral of loan origination cost of $135,000 as a result of lower loan origination volumes. The Company also incurred one-time salary and benefit costs of approximately $380,000 during 2023 related to management transition and staffing structural changes. Occupancy and equipment expense increased from $3.1 million in 2022 to $3.6 million in 2023 as the Company prepared for the opening of a new, limited-service branch facility in 2024, enhanced technology security features of its data processing and electronic banking systems, and recorded (i) $135,000 in costs associated with the early termination of an office lease and (ii) a $101,000 write-down to market value of a vacant parcel of land immediately adjacent to a branch facility. Legal and professional fees grew $218,000 in 2023 compared to 2022 as the Company prepared for FDICIA requirements, which become effective after reaching $1.0 billion in assets. Pressure on the net interest margin, reduced revenue associated with mortgage banking activity and increased operating costs were partially offset by a $747,000 recapture of the provision for credit losses, including the provision for unfunded loan commitments and securities held to maturity. Due to a more favorable forecast of economic conditions and the reduced probability of a recession, the calculated allowance for loan credit losses to loans ratio fell from 1.06% on January 1, 2023 post CECL adoption to .95% on December 31, 2023.

Quarterly Highlights – Q4 2023 vs. Q3 2023

Loans increased $14.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023. Net growth in residential real estate, owner occupied commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans totaled $6.6 million , $5.2 and $4.8 million , respectively. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans declined $2.6 million .

during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023. Net growth in residential real estate, owner occupied commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans totaled , and , respectively. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans declined . Deposits declined $12.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $876.7 million as of December 31, 2023 , down from $889.0 million as of September 30, 2023 . A decline of $25.6 million in interest-bearing transaction accounts was offset by increases of $11.8 million and $1.5 million in DDA and time deposit balances, respectively.

in the fourth quarter of 2023 to as of , down from as of . A decline of in interest-bearing transaction accounts was offset by increases of and in DDA and time deposit balances, respectively. The net interest margin increased from 2.62% during the third quarter 2023 to 2.71% during the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter saw a slowing in the rate of increase in cost of funds, primarily interest-bearing deposits. As a result, net interest income grew $459,000 .

. Mortgage banking revenue declined $111,000 , from $366,000 in the third quarter to $255,000 in the fourth quarter. Mortgage banking activity is highly sensitive to movement in interest rates and somewhat cyclical in nature.

, from in the third quarter to in the fourth quarter. Mortgage banking activity is highly sensitive to movement in interest rates and somewhat cyclical in nature. The allowance for loan credit losses to loans ratio was 0.95% on December 31, 2023 compared to 0.92% on September 30, 2023 . The provision for credit losses totaled $275,000 in the fourth quarter compared to a recapture of $843,000 in the third quarter.

Quarterly Highlights – Q4 2023 vs. Q4 2022

Tangible book value per share increased $1.35 to $23.88 as of December 31, 2023 , compared to $22.53 as of December 31, 2022 . The increase on a year-over-year basis was due to earnings, net of dividends and a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $1.4 million .

to as of , compared to as of . The increase on a year-over-year basis was due to earnings, net of dividends and a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of . Loans of $812.9 million as of December 31, 2023 grew $64.5 million or 8.6% compared to December 31 , 2022. Residential real estate, construction and land development and owner occupied commercial real estate loans grew $48.6 million , $19.1 million and $18.3 million , respectively. Commercial and industrial loans declined $21.5 million .

as of grew or 8.6% compared to , 2022. Residential real estate, construction and land development and owner occupied commercial real estate loans grew , and , respectively. Commercial and industrial loans declined . Total deposits on December 31, 2023 were $876.7 million , an increase of $37.2 million or 4.4% compared to $839.4 million as of December 31 , 2022. As of December 31, 2023 , brokered deposits totaled $10.0 million . There were no brokered deposits on December 31, 2022 .

were , an increase of or 4.4% compared to as of , 2022. As of , brokered deposits totaled . There were no brokered deposits on . The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 2.71%, compared to 3.05% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Increased funding costs, as noted previously, pressured the margin in 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $909,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $98,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter 2022 non-interest income included a one-time reclassification impacting mortgage banking revenue and salaries and employee benefits.

for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to for the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter 2022 non-interest income included a one-time reclassification impacting mortgage banking revenue and salaries and employee benefits. Non-interest expense increased $817,000 in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the same quarter in 2022, with an increase in salaries and employee benefits accounting for $685,000 of the total increase. As noted previously, fourth quarter 2022 salaries and employee benefits expense was impacted by a one-time reclassification.

Dividend

A dividend of $0.06 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on January 19, 2024, for stockholders of record as of February 2, 2024, and payable on February 9, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may be included in comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives and anticipated trends impacting performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company. Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company may include certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. The Company believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.

President & Chief Executive Officer

301-371-3055

Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries

























Balance Sheets (unaudited)































As of Period End





12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022















ASSETS













Cash and due from banks $ 16,664,061 $ 36,448,539 $ 14,946,927 $ 12,820,683 $ 15,393,207

Securities available for sale, at fair value 40,927,086 39,917,313 41,460,794 43,142,854 39,510,486

Securities held to matruity 96,111,626 97,217,237 98,496,558 99,914,183 101,005,393



Less allowance for credit losses 103,949 147,457 163,259 155,381 -



Total securities held to maturity 96,007,677 97,069,780 98,333,299 99,758,802 101,005,393



















Total securities 136,934,763 136,987,093 139,794,093 142,901,656 140,515,879

Equity securities, at cost 1,363,600 1,363,600 1,527,600 1,740,100 406,400

Loans 812,932,872 798,035,073 796,931,525 757,611,496 748,450,525



Less allowance for loan credit losses 7,742,297 7,337,327 8,112,952 7,855,981 7,330,436



Loans, net 805,190,575 790,697,746 788,818,573 749,755,515 741,120,089

Loans held for sale 1,651,118 2,879,397 1,923,566 1,703,221 4,725,495

Premises and equipment 6,329,832 6,639,595 6,805,822 6,974,776 7,053,532

Right of use asset 2,380,555 2,498,508 2,615,519 2,731,604 2,841,736

Accrued interest receivable 2,972,952 2,733,565 2,512,795 2,405,851 2,616,879

Deferred tax assets 4,766,376 5,289,000 5,314,018 5,264,879 5,277,275

Bank owned life insurance 7,172,917 6,943,992 6,927,341 6,875,378 6,817,058

Goodwill 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507

Other assets 1,544,870 1,556,491 1,502,676 1,789,682 1,708,412



















Total Assets $ 988,628,126 $ 995,694,033 $ 974,345,437 $ 936,619,852 $ 930,132,469















LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Liabilities













Deposits













Non-interest-bearing demand $ 260,204,859 $ 248,440,805 $ 244,342,167 $ 250,702,470 $ 276,829,209



Interest-bearing 616,461,031 640,593,734 606,528,210 565,130,161 562,601,082



Total deposits 876,665,890 889,034,539 850,870,377 815,832,631 839,430,291



FHLB advances and other borrowings 18,000,000 15,000,000 32,000,000 30,000,000 -



Subordinated debt, net 14,932,727 14,910,303 14,887,879 14,865,455 14,843,030



Lease liabilities 2,450,133 2,565,151 2,678,348 2,789,614 2,908,707



Accrued interest payable 368,085 526,354 273,753 440,611 236,624



Other liabilities 5,024,871 4,644,608 5,540,871 4,661,833 5,572,659



















Total Liabilities 917,441,706 926,680,955 906,251,228 868,590,144 862,991,311

















Shareholders' Equity













Common stock 29,117 29,060 29,060 29,060 29,060



Additional paid in capital 41,052,291 41,035,733 40,949,900 40,895,863 40,861,802



Retained earnings 38,669,620 37,921,329 36,729,931 36,287,937 35,757,761



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (8,564,608) (9,973,044) (9,614,682) (9,183,152) (9,507,465)



















Total Shareholders' Equity 71,186,420 69,013,078 68,094,209 68,029,708 67,141,158



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 988,628,126 $ 995,694,033 $ 974,345,437 $ 936,619,852 $ 930,132,469















Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries

























Selected Financial Data (unaudited)































As of Period End





12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022















Per Share Data











Common shares outstanding at period end 2,911,670 2,905,973 2,905,973 2,905,973 2,905,973

Book value per share $ 24.45 $ 23.75 $ 23.43 $ 23.41 $ 23.10

Tangible book value per share $ 23.88 $ 23.18 $ 22.86 $ 22.84 $ 22.53















Capital (bank consolidated only unless noted otherwise)











Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital 12.02 % 12.15 % 11.95 % 12.30 % 12.27 %

Tier 1 capital 12.02 % 12.15 % 11.95 % 12.30 % 12.27 %

Total risk based capital 13.10 % 13.21 % 13.12 % 13.47 % 13.39 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.10 % 9.34 % 9.52 % 9.57 % 9.53 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF) 7.04 % 6.78 % 6.83 % 7.10 % 7.05 %















Asset Quality Data











Non-accrual loans $ 1,823,212 $ 1,882,614 $ 1,929,248 $ 2,082,556 $ 1,727,642

Non-performing assets $ 1,823,212 $ 1,882,614 $ 1,929,248 $ 2,082,556 $ 1,727,642

Non-performing loans to loans 0.22 % 0.24 % 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.23 %

Non-performing assets to total assets 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.22 % 0.19 %

Allowance for loan credit losses to loans 0.95 % 0.92 % 1.02 % 1.04 % 0.98 %















Other Data













Loans to deposits ratio 92.73 % 89.76 % 93.66 % 92.86 % 89.16 %

Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries





























Statements of Income (unaudited)



































Three Months Ended Percent Year Ended Percent





12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Change 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Change

















Interest Income













Loans, including fees $ 10,659,287 $ 8,506,375 25.31 % $ 39,596,782 $ 29,365,769 34.84 %

Securities 754,731 727,876 3.69 % 3,020,444 2,804,729 7.69 %

Fed funds sold and other 496,210 125,813 294.40 % 890,774 200,851 343.50 %



Total interest income 11,910,228 9,360,064 27.25 % 43,508,000 32,371,349 34.40 %

















Interest Expense













Deposits 4,755,804 1,770,167 168.66 % 15,510,740 3,437,720 351.19 %

Borrowed funds 160,901 366,438 -56.09 % 925,582 522,598 77.11 %

Subordinated debt 238,049 238,049 0.00 % 952,197 952,197 0.00 %



Total interest expense 5,154,754 2,374,654 117.07 % 17,388,519 4,912,515 253.96 %

















Net interest income 6,755,474 6,985,410 -3.29 % 26,119,481 27,458,834 -4.88 % Provision for credit losses 275,339 (196,987) -239.78 % (747,330) 812,855 -191.94 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,480,135 7,182,397 -9.78 % 26,866,811 26,645,979 0.83 %

















Non-interest income













Service charges on deposits 209,331 190,655 9.80 % 786,938 747,100 5.33 %

Earnings on bank owned life insurance 95,633 61,933 54.41 % 197,694 58,826 236.07 %

Gain on sale of fixed assets - 48,940 Na 19,907 65,448 -69.58 %

Gain on sale of mortgage loans 254,867 (461,671) -155.21 % 1,153,123 2,074,227 -44.41 %

Other 349,211 257,808 35.45 % 1,108,393 983,348 12.72 %



Total non-interest income 909,042 97,665 830.78 % 3,266,055 3,928,949 -16.87 %

















Non-interest expense













Salaries and employee benefits 3,536,962 2,784,132 27.04 % 14,133,013 12,098,456 16.82 %

Occupancy and equipment 948,591 808,870 17.27 % 3,598,439 3,110,087 15.70 %

Legal and professional fees 206,178 181,490 13.60 % 928,984 710,697 30.71 %

Advertising 77,100 134,085 -42.50 % 301,300 276,520 8.96 %

Data processing 752,980 803,583 -6.30 % 2,860,788 2,661,680 7.48 %

FDIC insurance 190,695 154,074 23.77 % 639,080 570,508 12.02 %

Loss on sale of fixed assets - - Na 3,058 - Na

Other intangible amortization - - Na - 695 Na

Other 471,476 500,523 -5.80 % 1,986,239 1,828,549 8.62 %



Total non-interest expense 6,183,982 5,366,757 15.23 % 24,450,901 21,257,192 15.02 %

















Income before income taxes 1,205,195 1,913,305 -37.01 % 5,681,965 9,317,736 -39.02 % Income tax expense 282,204 469,282 -39.86 % 1,386,803 2,462,232 -43.68 % Net income $ 922,991 $ 1,444,023 -36.08 % $ 4,295,162 $ 6,855,504 -37.35 %

















Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries





























Per Share Data (unaudited)



































Three Months Ended Percent Year Ended Percent





12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Change 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Change

















Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.50 -36.59 % $ 1.48 $ 2.85 -48.16 %

Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.50 -36.85 % $ 1.47 $ 2.84 -48.37 % Common shares outstanding at period end 2,911,670 2,905,973 0.20 % 2,911,670 2,905,973 0.20 % Average common shares outstanding













Basic 2,911,254 2,874,980 1.26 % 2,907,304 2,408,516 20.71 %

Diluted 2,923,057 2,874,980 1.67 % 2,928,985 2,410,177 21.53 % Cash dividends per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.04 50.00 % $ 0.24 $ 0.16 50.00 %

















Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries





























Selected Financial Performance Ratios (unaudited)



































Three Months Ended

Year Ended







12/31/2023 12/31/2022

12/31/2023 12/31/2022



















Return on average assets 0.36 % 0.62 %

0.44 % 0.78 %

Return on average equity 5.30 % 8.69 %

6.22 % 11.99 %

Net interest margin 2.71 % 3.05 %

2.76 % 3.21 %

Yield on interest-earning assets 4.78 % 4.08 %

4.60 % 3.78 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.99 % 1.65 %

2.71 % 0.94 %

Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 %

0.00 % 0.00 %



Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries

























Statements of Income - Five Quarters (unaudited)































Three Months Ended





12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022















Interest Income











Loans, including fees $ 10,659,287 $ 10,139,353 $ 9,453,437 $ 9,344,705 $ 8,506,375

Securities 754,731 763,606 767,524 734,583 727,876

Fed funds sold and other 496,210 203,553 81,306 109,705 125,813



Total interest income 11,910,228 11,106,512 10,302,267 10,188,993 9,360,064















Interest Expense











Deposits 4,755,804 4,369,856 3,459,747 2,925,333 1,770,167

Borrowed funds 160,901 201,754 482,469 80,458 366,438

Subordinated debt 238,049 238,050 238,049 238,049 238,049



Total interest expense 5,154,754 4,809,660 4,180,265 3,243,840 2,374,654















Net interest income 6,755,474 6,296,852 6,122,002 6,945,153 6,985,410 Provision for credit losses 275,339 (842,717) 260,439 (440,391) (196,987) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,480,135 7,139,569 5,861,563 7,385,544 7,182,397















Non-interest income











Service charges on deposits 209,331 202,779 187,426 187,402 190,655

Earnings on bank owned life insurance 95,633 8,360 43,672 50,029 61,933

Gain on sale of fixed assets - 19,907 - - 48,940

Mortgage banking revenue 254,867 365,860 302,911 229,485 (461,671)

Other 349,211 244,074 269,503 245,605 257,808



Total non-interest income 909,042 840,980 803,512 712,521 97,665















Non-interest expense











Salaries and employee benefits 3,536,962 3,736,317 3,286,113 3,573,621 2,784,132

Occupancy and equipment 948,591 842,651 815,251 991,946 808,870

Legal and professional fees 206,178 242,671 294,626 185,509 181,490

Advertising 77,100 57,855 87,070 79,275 134,085

Data processing 752,980 618,593 688,229 800,986 803,583

FDIC insurance 190,695 163,731 130,622 154,032 154,074

Loss on sale of fixed assets - - - 3,058 -

Other intangible amortization - - - - -

Other 471,476 485,493 566,953 462,317 500,523



Total non-interest expense 6,183,982 6,147,311 5,868,864 6,250,744 5,366,757















Income before income taxes 1,205,195 1,833,238 796,211 1,847,321 1,913,305 Income tax expense 282,204 467,482 179,858 457,259 469,282 Net income $ 922,991 $ 1,365,756 $ 616,353 $ 1,390,062 $ 1,444,023















Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries

























Selected Financial Performance Ratios (unaudited)































Three Months Ended





12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022















Return on average assets 0.36 % 0.55 % 0.26 % 0.60 % 0.78 % Return on average equity 5.32 % 7.95 % 3.59 % 8.25 % 11.99 % Net interest margin 2.71 % 2.62 % 2.61 % 3.08 % 3.05 % Yield on interest-earning assets 4.78 % 4.57 % 4.43 % 4.52 % 4.08 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.99 % 2.91 % 2.67 % 2.22 % 1.65 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

Community Heritage Financial , Inc. and Subsidiaries

























Loan Composition (unaudited)































As of Period End





12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022















Commercial real estate:











Construction and land development $ 89,525,228 $ 89,980,412 $ 88,750,860 $ 76,516,440 $ 70,396,959

Multifamily 21,784,953 22,599,598 22,862,108 22,904,007 23,679,358

Farmland 30,821,848 28,785,156 28,611,754 25,698,329 25,690,199

Other:













Owner occupied 136,628,801 131,398,708 130,090,900 133,831,920 118,316,075



Non-owner occupied 119,979,964 122,587,639 129,674,501 134,387,213 123,793,254















Residential, including home equity 280,523,837 273,884,529 265,131,928 240,905,733 231,904,389 Commercial and industrial 128,933,413 124,154,237 127,334,140 118,840,144 150,421,114 Consumer

1,203,039 1,209,100 1,143,316 1,294,966 1,160,983



Gross loans 809,401,083 794,599,379 793,599,507 754,378,752 745,362,331



Net deferred loan costs 3,531,789 3,435,694 3,332,018 3,232,744 3,088,194



Loans $ 812,932,872 $ 798,035,073 $ 796,931,525 $ 757,611,496 $ 748,450,525

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-heritage-financial-inc-reports-earnings-for-the-year-ended-2023-302047159.html

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.