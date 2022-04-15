Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMHF   US20370L1035

COMMUNITY HERITAGE FINANCIAL, INC.

(CMHF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/08 03:57:07 pm EDT
24.25 USD   -1.22%
02:07pCommunity Heritage Financial, Inc. Welcomes Frankie Corsi, III to Its Board of Directors
PR
01/24Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the Year Ending December 31, 2021
PR
01/24Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Welcomes Frankie Corsi, III to Its Board of Directors

04/15/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIDDLETOWN, Md., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPK: CMHF), the holding company for Middletown Valley Bank (the "Bank") announced the appointment of Frankie Corsi, III to the Company and the Bank's Board of Directors.

Mr. Corsi is the president of Beachley Furniture Company, a furniture and millwork company in Hagerstown, Maryland. Previously, he was the Chief Financial Officer of Ridgecrest Investments, a Frederick, Maryland based private investment firm. Mr. Corsi is a graduate of Mount St. Mary's University and became a licensed CPA in 1997 while employed at Linton Shafer Warfield & Garrett, P.A., a tax, accounting, and business consulting firm with offices in Frederick and Rockville, Maryland. 

"We are very pleased to welcome Frankie to our Boards," said James G. Pierne, Chairman of the Board for both entities. "He is well-respected in the business community, and his financial and business expertise will be a tremendous asset to the Company."

Mr. Corsi also serves on the Executive Board of St. Mary's Catholic Church as a Corporator.

President and Chief Executive Officer Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr. commented, "Frankie's experience leading a nationally established organization, in addition to his time spent in accounting and investment banking, brings added knowledge and diversity to our board room. He will be a great resource for the Company."

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank and its subsidiary, Millennium Financial Group, Inc (Mlend). Middletown Valley Bank is a full-service commercial and retail bank with locations in the Maryland counties of Frederick, Garrett, and Washington, and in Franklin County, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit https://www.mvbbank.com/.

Mlend is a full-service mortgage lender with offices in Middletown, Crofton, and Oakland, Maryland. For more information visit https://www.mlend.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055
www.communityheritageinc.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-heritage-financial-inc-welcomes-frankie-corsi-iii-to-its-board-of-directors-301526673.html

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about COMMUNITY HERITAGE FINANCIAL, INC.
02:07pCommunity Heritage Financial, Inc. Welcomes Frankie Corsi, III to Its Board of Director..
PR
01/24Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the Year Ending December..
PR
01/24Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ende..
CI
01/24Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend
PR
01/24Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend, Payable on F..
CI
01/14Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces Change to Organizational Structure
PR
01/14Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces Change to Organizational Structure
CI
2021COMMUNITY HERITAGE FINANCIAL, INC. : Reports Record Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2021
PR
2021Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and N..
CI
2021COMMUNITY HERITAGE FINANCIAL, INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
PR
More news