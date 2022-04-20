COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP : REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2022 - Form 8-K 04/20/2022 | 08:45am EDT Send by mail :

Earnings Summary (in thousands except per share data) 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 1Q 2021 Net income $ 19,728 $ 19,248 $ 23,618 Earnings per share $ 1.11 $ 1.08 $ 1.33 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.11 $ 1.08 $ 1.33 Return on average assets 1.48 % 1.41 % 1.84 % Return on average equity 11.77 % 10.94 % 14.48 % Efficiency ratio 53.25 % 55.40 % 50.37 % Tangible common equity 10.93 % 11.82 % 11.27 % Dividends declared per share $ 0.400 $ 0.400 $ 0.385 Book value per share $ 36.53 $ 39.13 $ 37.14 Weighted average shares 17,820 17,796 17,774 Weighted average shares - diluted 17,832 17,820 17,787

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ-CTBI) achieved earnings for the first quarter 2022 of $19.7 million, or $1.11 per basic share, compared to $19.2 million, or $1.08 per basic share, earned during the fourth quarter 2021 and $23.6 million, or $1.33 per basic share, earned during the first quarter 2021. Noninterest income remained relatively flat to prior quarter, but decreased from prior year same quarter; however, our total revenue declined from both periods, primarily as a result of a decline in interest income on Paycheck Protection Program loans (PPP loans). Provision for loan losses for the quarter was $0.9 million, compared to provision of $0.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and a recovery of provision of $2.5 million for the first quarter 2021.

1ST Quarter 2022 Highlights

❖ Net interest income for the quarter of $40.0 million was $0.8 million, or 1.9%, below prior quarter and $0.2 million, or 0.5%, below first quarter 2021.

❖ Provision for loan losses for the quarter was $0.9 million, compared to provision of $0.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and a recovery of provision of $2.5 million for the first quarter 2021.

❖ Our loan portfolio increased $106.7 million, an annualized 12.7%, during the quarter but was a decline of $23.3 million, or 0.7%, from March 31, 2021. Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $131.6 million during the quarter.

❖ Net loan charge-offs were $0.3 million, or 0.04% of average loans annualized, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to a net recovery of loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter 2021 of $8 thousand and net loan charge-offs of $0.2 million, or 0.02% of average loans annualized, for the first quarter 2021.

❖ Asset quality remains strong from prior quarter as our nonperforming loans, excluding troubled debt restructurings, decreased to $13.7 million at March 31, 2022 from $16.6 million at December 31, 2021 and $21.0 million at March 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets at $16.0 million decreased $4.1 million from December 31, 2021 and $11.3 million from March 31, 2021.

❖ Deposits, including repurchase agreements, increased $67.5 million, an annualized 5.9%, during the quarter and $94.9 million, or 2.1%, from March 31, 2021.

❖ Shareholders' equity declined $44.8 million, or an annualized 26.0%, during the quarter due to a $58.1 million net after tax increase in unrealized losses on our securities portfolio.

❖ Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $15.0 million remained relatively flat to prior quarter, but decreased $0.6 million, or 3.9%, from prior year same quarter.

❖ Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $29.4 million decreased $1.8 million, or 5.7%, from prior quarter, but increased $1.0 million, or 3.7%, from prior year same quarter.

Net Interest Income

Percent Change 1Q 2022 Compared to: ($ in thousands) 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2021 1Q 2021 Components of net interest income Income on earning assets, tax equivalent $ 43,762 $ 44,581 $ 44,428 (1.8 )% (1.5 )% Expense on interest bearing liabilities 3,495 3,541 3,969 (1.3 ) (11.9 ) Net interest income, tax equivalent $ 40,267 $ 41,040 $ 40,459 (1.9 )% (0.5 )% Average yield and rates paid Earning assets yield 3.46 % 3.45 % 3.63 % 0.3 % (4.9 )% Rate paid on interest bearing liabilities 0.42

0.42

0.48

0.5

(12.3 ) Gross interest margin 3.04 % 3.03 % 3.15 % 0.3 % (3.7 )% Net interest margin 3.18 % 3.17 % 3.31 % 0.3 % (3.9 )% Average balances Investment securities $ 1,486,799 $ 1,498,781 $ 1,063,773 (0.8 )% 39.8 % Loans $ 3,440,439 $ 3,381,206 $ 3,548,358 1.8 % (3.0 )% Earning assets $ 5,134,150 $ 5,133,843 $ 4,957,636 0.0 % 3.6 % Interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,350,208 $ 3,337,053 $ 3,335,206 0.4 % 0.4 %

Net interest income for the quarter of $40.0 million was $0.8 million, or 1.9%, below prior quarter and $0.2 million, or 0.5%, below first quarter 2021. Our net interest income excluding PPP loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $38.6 million compared to $38.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $36.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Our net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, at 3.18% increased 1 basis point from prior quarter but decreased 13 basis points from prior year same quarter, as our average earning assets increased $0.3 million from prior quarter and $176.5 million from prior year same quarter. Our yield on average earning assets increased 1 basis point from prior quarter but decreased 17 basis points from prior year same quarter, and our cost of funds remained unchanged from prior quarter but decreased 6 basis points from prior year same quarter. As discussed more fully below, the impact of the PPP loans to the net interest margin for the first quarter 2022 was 11 basis points.

The PPP loan portfolio had an annualized yield for the quarter of 17.03% compared to 13.61% for the fourth quarter 2021. Interest income on the portfolio was $86 thousand during the quarter, down $98 thousand from prior quarter, while the amortization of net loan origination fees from current outstanding loans and recognition of net fee income from paid and forgiven loans was $1.4 million, down $0.9 million from prior quarter. These fees are amortized over the life of the loan with any unamortized balance fully recognized at the time of loan forgiveness. The impact of the PPP loan portfolio to the net interest margin was an increase of 11 basis points for the first quarter 2022 compared to an increase of 15 basis points for the fourth quarter 2021.

Our ratio of average loans to deposits, including repurchase agreements, was 74.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to 73.3% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 79.9% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Noninterest Income

Percent Change 1Q 2022 Compared to: ($ in thousands) 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2021 1Q 2021 Deposit related fees $ 6,746 $ 7,083 $ 6,022 (4.8 )% 12.0 % Trust revenue 3,248 3,305 2,951 (1.7 ) 10.1

Gains on sales of loans 597 1,241 2,433 (51.9 ) (75.5 ) Loan related fees 2,062 1,254 2,270 64.4

(9.2 ) Bank owned life insurance revenue 691 1,036 573 (33.3 ) 20.5

Brokerage revenue 590 432 457 36.5

29.3

Other 1,031 626 871 64.8

18.4

Total noninterest income $ 14,965 $ 14,977 $ 15,577 (0.1 )% (3.9 )%

Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $15.0 million was relatively flat to prior quarter, but a decrease of $0.6 million, or 3.9%, from prior year same quarter. Decreases from prior quarter in gains on sales of loans ($0.6 million) and deposit related fees ($0.3 million) were offset by increases in loan related fees ($0.8 million) and securities gains ($0.3 million). The decrease from prior year same quarter included decreases in gains on sales of loans ($1.8 million) and loan related fees ($0.2 million), partially offset by increases in deposit related fees ($0.7 million), trust revenue ($0.3 million), and securities gains ($0.2 million). Gains on sales of loans were impacted by the slowdown in the industry-wide mortgage refinancing boom. Deposit related fees were primarily impacted by debit card income. Loan related fees were primarily impacted by the change in the fair market value of mortgage servicing rights.

Noninterest Expense

Percent Change 1Q 2022 Compared to: ($ in thousands) 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2021 1Q 2021 Salaries $ 11,739 $ 11,982 $ 11,412 (2.0 )% 2.9 % Employee benefits 5,799 7,486 5,421 (22.5 ) 7.0

Net occupancy and equipment 2,854 2,625 2,828 8.7

0.9

Data processing 2,201 2,099 2,159 4.8

1.9

Legal and professional fees 867 868 893 (0.1 ) (2.8 ) Advertising and marketing 752 676 722 11.2

4.1

Taxes other than property and payroll 426 542 370 (21.3 ) 15.2

Net other real estate owned expense 353 299 318 17.8

11.0

Other 4,368 4,572 4,187 (4.4 ) 4.3

Total noninterest expense $ 29,359 $ 31,149 $ 28,310 (5.7 )% 3.7 %

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $29.4 million decreased $1.8 million, or 5.7%, from prior quarter, but increased $1.0 million, or 3.7%, from prior year same quarter. The decrease in noninterest expense quarter over quarter was the result of a decrease in personnel expense ($1.9 million), which was primarily due to a lower accrual for bonuses and incentives. The increase from prior year same quarter was primarily the result of an increase in personnel expense year over year ($0.7 million) and loan related expenses ($0.2 million). This increase in personnel expense included increases in salaries, group medical and life insurance expense, and other employee benefits.

Balance Sheet Review

Total Loans Percent Change 1Q 2022 Compared to: ($ in thousands) 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2021 1Q 2021 Commercial nonresidential real estate $ 774,791 $ 757,892 $ 732,978 2.2 % 5.7 %

Commercial residential real estate 337,447 335,233 305,079 0.7

10.6

Hotel/motel 274,256 257,062 258,974 6.7

5.9

SBA guaranteed PPP loans 22,482 47,335 254,732 (52.5 ) (91.2 ) Other commercial 394,875 359,931 348,721 9.7

13.2

Total commercial 1,803,851 1,757,453 1,900,484 2.6

(5.1 ) Residential mortgage 780,453 767,185 770,026 1.7

1.4

Home equity loans/lines 107,230 106,667 101,595 0.5

5.5

Total residential 887,683 873,852 871,621 1.6

1.8

Consumer indirect 667,387 620,825 617,305 7.5

8.1

Consumer direct 156,620 156,683 149,394 (0.0 )

4.8

Total consumer 824,007 777,508 766,699 6.0

7.5

Total loans $ 3,515,541 $ 3,408,813 $ 3,538,804 3.1 % (0.7 %)

Total Deposits and Repurchase Agreements Percent Change 1Q 2022 Compared to: ($ in thousands) 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2021 1Q 2021 Non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,398,529 $ 1,331,103 $ 1,283,309 5.1 % 9.0 % Interest bearing deposits Interest checking 89,863 97,064 91,803 (7.4 ) (2.1 ) Money market savings 1,200,408 1,206,401 1,240,530 (0.5 ) (3.2 ) Savings accounts 666,874 632,645 574,181 5.4

16.1

Time deposits 1,072,630 1,077,079 1,043,949 (0.4 ) 2.7

Repurchase agreements 254,623 271,088 354,235 (6.1 ) (28.1 ) Total interest bearing deposits and repurchase agreements 3,284,398 3,284,277 3,304,698 0.0

(0.6 ) Total deposits and repurchase agreements $ 4,682,927 $ 4,615,380 $ 4,588,007 1.5 % 2.1 %

CTBI's total assets at $5.4 billion increased $24.9 million, or 1.9% annualized, from December 31, 2021 and $83.0 million, or 1.5%, from March 31, 2021. Loans outstanding at March 31, 2022 were $3.5 billion, an increase of $106.7 million, an annualized 12.7%, from December 31, 2021 but a decrease of $23.3 million, or 0.7%, from March 31, 2021. Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $131.6 million during the quarter, with a $71.3 million increase in the commercial loan portfolio, an $46.5 million increase in the indirect consumer loan portfolio, and a $13.8 million increase in the residential loan portfolio. The PPP loan portfolio declined during the quarter $24.9 million as a result of SBA forgiveness. CTBI's investment portfolio increased $47.8 million, or an annualized 13.3%, from December 31, 2021 and $348.1 million, or 30.1%, from March 31, 2021. Deposits in other banks decreased $159.1 million from prior quarter and $250.3 million from prior year same quarter. Deposits in other banks were used during the quarter to fund loan growth and additional investments in available-for-sale securities. Deposits, including repurchase agreements, at $4.7 billion increased $67.5 million, or an annualized 5.9%, from December 31, 2021 and $94.9 million, or 2.1%, from March 31, 2021.

Shareholders' equity at March 31, 2022 was $653.4 million, a $44.8 million, or an annualized 26.0%, decrease from the $698.2 million at December 31, 2021 and an $8.7 million, or 1.3%, decrease from the $662.1 million at March 31, 2021. The decline in shareholders' equity is due to a $58.1 million net after tax increase during the quarter in unrealized losses on our securities portfolio. CTBI's annualized dividend yield to shareholders as of March 31, 2022 was 3.88%.

Asset Quality

CTBI's total nonperforming loans, not including performing troubled debt restructurings, decreased to $13.7 million at March 31, 2022 from $16.6 million at December 31, 2021 and $21.0 million at March 31, 2021. Accruing loans 90+ days past due at $4.9 million decreased $1.1 million from prior quarter and $4.0 million from March 31, 2021. Nonaccrual loans at $8.8 million decreased $1.8 million during the quarter and $3.4 million from March 31, 2021. Accruing loans 30-89 days past due at $10.8 million remained relatively stable from prior quarter but decreased $2.4 million from March 31, 2021. Our loan portfolio management processes focus on the immediate identification, management, and resolution of problem loans to maximize recovery and minimize loss.

Our level of foreclosed properties at $2.3 million at March 31, 2022 was a $1.2 million decrease from the $3.5 million at December 31, 2021 and a $3.9 million decrease from the $6.2 million at March 31, 2021. Sales of foreclosed properties for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 totaled $1.1 million while new foreclosed properties totaled $0.1 million. At March 31, 2022, the book value of properties under contracts to sell was $0.3 million; however, the closings had not occurred at quarter-end.

Net loan charge-offs were $0.3 million, or 0.04% of average loans annualized, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to a net recovery of loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter 2021 of $8 thousand and net loan charge-offs of $0.2 million, or 0.02% of average loans annualized, for the first quarter 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses

Provision for loan losses for the quarter was $0.9 million, compared to provision of $0.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and a recovery of provision of $2.5 million for the first quarter 2021. Our reserve coverage (allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans) at March 31, 2022 was 309.1% compared to 251.2% at December 31, 2021 and 215.5% at March 31, 2021. Our credit loss reserve as a percentage of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2022 was 1.20% (1.21% excluding PPP loans) compared to 1.22% at December 31, 2021 (1.24% excluding PPP loans) and 1.28% at March 31, 2021 (1.38% excluding PPP loans).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.'s ("CTBI") actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may increase," "may fluctuate," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," and "could." These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, economic conditions, portfolio growth, the credit performance of the portfolios, including bankruptcies, and seasonal factors; changes in general economic conditions including the performance of financial markets, prevailing inflation and interest rates, realized gains from sales of investments, gains from asset sales, and losses on commercial lending activities; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations and credit quality and on general economic and financial market conditions, as well as our ability to respond to the related challenges;results of various investment activities; the effects of competitors' pricing policies, changes in laws and regulations, competition, and demographic changes on target market populations' savings and financial planning needs; industry changes in information technology systems on which we are highly dependent; failure of acquisitions to produce revenue enhancements or cost savings at levels or within the time frames originally anticipated or unforeseen integration difficulties; and the resolution of legal proceedings and related matters. In addition, the banking industry in general is subject to various monetary, operational, and fiscal policies and regulations, which include, but are not limited to, those determined by the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and state regulators, whose policies, regulations, and enforcement actions could affect CTBI's results. These statements are representative only on the date hereof, and CTBI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $5.4 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 69 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in northeastern Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.

Additional information follows.



Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Financial Summary (Unaudited) March 31, 2022 (in thousands except per share data and # of employees) Three Three Three Months Months Months Ended Ended Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Interest income $ 43,527 $ 44,357 $ 44,211 Interest expense 3,495 3,541 3,969 Net interest income 40,032 40,816 40,242 Loan loss provision 875 533 (2,499 ) Gains on sales of loans 597 1,241 2,433 Deposit related fees 6,746 7,083 6,022 Trust revenue 3,248 3,305 2,951 Loan related fees 2,062 1,254 2,270 Securities gains (losses) 99 (208 ) (168 ) Other noninterest income 2,213 2,302 2,069 Total noninterest income 14,965 14,977 15,577 Personnel expense 17,538 19,468 16,833 Occupancy and equipment 2,854 2,625 2,828 Data processing expense 2,201 2,099 2,159 FDIC insurance premiums 355 339 326 Other noninterest expense 6,411 6,618 6,164 Total noninterest expense 29,359 31,149 28,310 Net income before taxes 24,763 24,111 30,008 Income taxes 5,035 4,863 6,390 Net income $ 19,728 $ 19,248 $ 23,618 Memo: TEQ interest income $ 43,762 $ 44,581 $ 44,428 Average shares outstanding 17,820 17,796 17,774 Diluted average shares outstanding 17,832 17,820 17,787 Basic earnings per share $ 1.11 $ 1.08 $ 1.33 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.11 $ 1.08 $ 1.33 Dividends per share $ 0.400 $ 0.400 $ 0.385 Average balances: Loans $ 3,440,439 $ 3,381,206 $ 3,548,358 Earning assets 5,134,150 5,133,843 4,957,636 Total assets 5,417,800 5,418,854 5,219,406 Deposits, including repurchase agreements 4,633,988 4,612,010 4,442,647 Interest bearing liabilities 3,350,208 3,337,053 3,335,206 Shareholders' equity 679,527 697,727 661,302 Performance ratios: Return on average assets 1.48 % 1.41 % 1.84 % Return on average equity 11.77 % 10.94 % 14.48 % Yield on average earning assets (tax equivalent) 3.46 % 3.45 % 3.63 % Cost of interest bearing funds (tax equivalent) 0.42 % 0.42 % 0.48 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.18 % 3.17 % 3.31 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 53.25 % 55.40 % 50.37 % Loan charge-offs $ 1,320 $ 865 $ 1,470 Recoveries (998 ) (873 ) (1,293 ) Net charge-offs $ 322 $ (8 ) $ 177 Market Price: High $ 46.30 $ 46.21 $ 47.53 Low $ 40.53 $ 41.05 $ 36.02 Close $ 41.20 $ 43.61 $ 44.03



Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Financial Summary (Unaudited) March 31, 2022 (in thousands except per share data and # of employees) As of As of As of March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Assets: Loans $ 3,515,541 $ 3,408,813 $ 3,538,804 Loan loss reserve (42,309 ) (41,756 ) (45,346 ) Net loans 3,473,232 3,367,057 3,493,458 Loans held for sale 1,941 2,632 17,748 Securities AFS 1,503,165 1,455,429 1,155,195 Equity securities at fair value 2,352 2,253 2,243 Other equity investments 13,026 13,026 14,858 Other earning assets 108,222 267,286 358,529 Cash and due from banks 58,352 46,558 66,664 Premises and equipment 40,738 40,479 40,997 Right of use asset 11,941 12,148 12,787 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 65,490 65,490 65,490 Other assets 164,674 145,899 132,150 Total Assets $ 5,443,133 $ 5,418,257 $ 5,360,119 Liabilities and Equity: Interest bearing checking $ 89,863 $ 97,064 $ 91,803 Savings deposits 1,867,282 1,839,046 1,814,711 CD's >=$100,000 590,476 589,853 547,767 Other time deposits 482,154 487,226 496,182 Total interest bearing deposits 3,029,775 3,013,189 2,950,463 Noninterest bearing deposits 1,398,529 1,331,103 1,283,309 Total deposits 4,428,304 4,344,292 4,233,772 Repurchase agreements 254,623 271,088 354,235 Other interest bearing liabilities 58,711 58,716 58,731 Lease liability 12,796 13,005 13,549 Other noninterest bearing liabilities 35,328 32,954 37,763 Total liabilities 4,789,762 4,720,055 4,698,050 Shareholders' equity 653,371 698,202 662,069 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 5,443,133 $ 5,418,257 $ 5,360,119 Ending shares outstanding 17,884 17,843 17,826 30 - 89 days past due loans $ 10,838 $ 10,874 $ 13,204 90 days past due loans 4,858 5,954 8,816 Nonaccrual loans 8,832 10,671 12,223 Restructured loans (excluding 90 days past due and nonaccrual) 70,814 69,827 68,485 Foreclosed properties 2,299 3,486 6,224 Community bank leverage ratio 13.15 % 13.00 % 12.70 % Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio 10.93 % 11.82 % 11.27 % FTE employees 963 974 970 Attachments Original Link

