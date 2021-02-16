Community Trust Bancorp : February 2021 Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

February 2021

Cautionary Statement

Information provided herein by CTBI contains "forward- looking" information. CTBI cautions that any forward- looking statements made are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to CTBI's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements for additional information.

Key Metrics

▪ Total Assets $5.1 billion ▪ Market Capitalization $659.9 million ▪ Cash Dividend Yield 4.16% ▪ P/E Ratio 11.1x ▪ Price to Book Value 1.0x ▪ Price to Tangible Book Value 1.1x ▪ Tangible Common Equity Ratio 11.62% ▪ Competitive Position

➢ 2nd largest Kentucky domiciled bank holding company

➢ 2nd in Kentucky in deposit market share of all Kentucky domiciled FDIC insured institutions

➢ 6th largest bank in Kentucky in terms of deposit market share of all FDIC insured institutions

Financial data as of December 31, 2020