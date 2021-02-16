Community Trust Bancorp : February 2021 Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation
February 2021
Cautionary Statement
Information provided herein by CTBI contains "forward- looking" information. CTBI cautions that any forward- looking statements made are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to CTBI's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements for additional information.
Key Metrics
|
▪
|
Total Assets
|
$5.1 billion
|
▪
|
Market Capitalization
|
$659.9 million
|
▪
|
Cash Dividend Yield
|
4.16%
|
▪
|
P/E Ratio
|
11.1x
|
▪
|
Price to Book Value
|
1.0x
|
▪
|
Price to Tangible Book Value
|
1.1x
|
▪
|
Tangible Common Equity Ratio
|
11.62%
|
▪
|
Competitive Position
-
➢ 2nd largest Kentucky domiciled bank holding company
-
➢ 2nd in Kentucky in deposit market share of all Kentucky domiciled FDIC insured institutions
-
➢ 6th largest bank in Kentucky in terms of deposit market share of all FDIC insured institutions
Financial data as of December 31, 2020
|
1903
|
Pikeville National bank formed
|
1987-2005
|
Acquired 14 banks and purchased 17 branch locations
|
1997
|
Changed name to Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|
2010
|
Acquired LaFollette First National Corporation
|
Presently
|
Two operational subsidiaries~
|
Community Trust Bank, Inc. and
|
Community Trust and Investment Company
