COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP, INC.

COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP, INC.

(CTBI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Community Trust Bancorp : February 2021 Investor Presentation

02/16/2021 | 11:43am EST
Investor Presentation

February 2021

Cautionary Statement

Information provided herein by CTBI contains "forward- looking" information. CTBI cautions that any forward- looking statements made are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to CTBI's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements for additional information.

Key Metrics

Total Assets

$5.1 billion

Market Capitalization

$659.9 million

Cash Dividend Yield

4.16%

P/E Ratio

11.1x

Price to Book Value

1.0x

Price to Tangible Book Value

1.1x

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

11.62%

Competitive Position

  • 2nd largest Kentucky domiciled bank holding company

  • 2nd in Kentucky in deposit market share of all Kentucky domiciled FDIC insured institutions

  • 6th largest bank in Kentucky in terms of deposit market share of all FDIC insured institutions

Financial data as of December 31, 2020

1903

Pikeville National bank formed

1987-2005

Acquired 14 banks and purchased 17 branch locations

1997

Changed name to Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.

2010

Acquired LaFollette First National Corporation

Presently

Two operational subsidiaries~

Community Trust Bank, Inc. and

Community Trust and Investment Company

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 204 M - -
Net income 2020 60,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Yield 2020 3,91%
Capitalization 697 M 697 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,42x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 998
Free-Float 94,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 44,00 $
Last Close Price 39,11 $
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean R. Hale Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin J. Stumbo Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
M. Lynn Parrish Lead Independent Director
James E. McGhee Independent Director
Nick Carter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP, INC.5.56%697
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.11.16%430 728
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.10%288 678
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.60%275 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.24.12%212 633
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%203 834
