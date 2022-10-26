Advanced search
    CTBI   US2041491083

COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP, INC.

(CTBI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-25 pm EDT
46.15 USD   +0.52%
08:16aCommunity Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend
BU
10/19Community Trust Bancorp's Q3 Earnings Drop While Revenue Rises
MT
10/19Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Charge Offs for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend

10/26/2022 | 08:16am EDT
On October 25, 2022, the Board of Directors of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: CTBI) declared its cash dividend of $0.44 per share, which will be paid on January 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2022.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $5.5 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 69 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in northeastern Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 229 M - -
Net income 2022 81,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 3,64%
Capitalization 826 M 826 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 964
Free-Float 95,6%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 46,15 $
Average target price 49,00 $
Spread / Average Target 6,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Gooch Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin J. Stumbo Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
M. Lynn Parrish Independent Director
James E. McGhee Independent Director
Anthony W. St. Charles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP, INC.5.82%826
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.72%359 904
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.45%283 985
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.82%201 434
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.44%172 199
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.96%142 934