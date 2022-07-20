Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for the 2nd Quarter 2022 07/20/2022 | 08:17am EDT Send by mail :

2022 1Q

2022 2Q

2021 YTD

2022 YTD

2021 Net income $20,271 $19,728 $23,931 $39,999 $47,549 Earnings per share $1.14 $1.11 $1.35 $2.24 $2.67 Earnings per share - diluted $1.14 $1.11 $1.34 $2.24 $2.67 Return on average assets 1.49% 1.48% 1.76% 1.48% 1.80% Return on average equity 12.75% 11.77% 14.20% 12.25% 14.34% Efficiency ratio 53.77% 53.25% 53.17% 53.51% 51.76% Tangible common equity 10.53% 10.93% 11.39% Dividends declared per share $0.400 $0.400 $0.385 $0.800 $0.770 Book value per share $35.32 $36.53 $38.36 Weighted average shares 17,835 17,820 17,784 17,827 17,779 Weighted average shares - diluted 17,843 17,832 17,800 17,838 17,794 Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ-CTBI) achieved earnings for the second quarter 2022 of $20.3 million, or $1.14 per basic share, compared to $19.7 million, or $1.11 per basic share, earned during the first quarter 2022 and $23.9 million, or $1.35 per basic share, earned during the second quarter 2021. Total revenue was $0.3 million above prior quarter but $0.2 million below prior year same quarter. Net interest revenue increased $0.8 million compared to prior quarter and prior year same quarter; however, noninterest income decreased $0.5 million compared to prior quarter and $1.0 million compared to prior year same quarter. The decrease in noninterest income quarter over quarter was primarily the result of a variance in the valuation of our mortgage servicing rights, while the decrease year over year was primarily the result of a decrease in gains on sales of loans. Provision for credit losses for the quarter was $0.1 million, compared to provision of $0.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and a recovery of provision of $4.3 million for the second quarter 2022. Noninterest expense increased $0.6 million compared to prior quarter and $0.5 million compared to prior year same quarter. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was below prior year by $7.5 million, primarily due to the $6.8 million recovery of provision for credit losses taken in 2021. 2nd Quarter 2022 Highlights Net interest income for the quarter of $40.8 million was $0.8 million above prior quarter and prior year same quarter. Provision for loan losses for the quarter was $0.1 million, compared to provision of $0.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and a recovery of provision of $4.3 million for the second quarter 2021. Our loan portfolio increased $42.9 million, an annualized 4.9%, during the quarter and $110.0 million, or 3.2%, from June 30, 2021. Net loan charge-offs were $42 thousand, or less than 0.01% of average loans annualized, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to net loan charge-offs of $0.3 million, or 0.04% of average loans annualized, for the first quarter 2022 and a net recovery of loan charge-offs for the second quarter 2021 of $0.6 million. Our nonperforming loans, excluding troubled debt restructurings, increased slightly to $13.8 million at June 30, 2022 from $13.7 million at March 31, 2022 but were $7.3 million below the $21.1 million at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets at $15.8 million decreased $0.2 million from March 31, 2022 and $11.2 million from June 30, 2021. Deposits, including repurchase agreements, increased $28.7 million, an annualized 2.5%, during the quarter and $17.4 million, or 0.4%, from June 30, 2021. Shareholders’ equity declined $21.3 million, or an annualized 13.1%, during the quarter and $52.0 million, or 7.6%, from June 30, 2021, as a result of the continued increase in unrealized losses on our securities portfolio. Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $14.5 million was $0.5 million, or 3.1%, below prior quarter and $1.0 million, or 6.6%, below prior year same quarter. Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $30.0 million was $0.6 million, or 2.1%, higher than prior quarter and $0.5 million, or 1.6%, above prior year same quarter. Net Interest Income Percent Change 2Q 2022 Compared to: ($ in thousands) 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 2Q 2021 1Q 2022 2Q 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Percent

Change Components of net interest income: Income on earning assets $45,352 $43,527 $43,875 4.2% 3.4% $88,879 $88,086 0.9% Expense on interest bearing liabilities 4,562 3,495 3,868 30.5% 17.9% 8,057 7,837 2.8% Net interest income $40,790 $40,032 $40,007 1.9% 2.0% $80,822 $80,249 0.7% TEQ 232 235 230 (1.3)% 0.9% 467 447 4.5% Net interest income, tax equivalent $41,022 $40,267 $40,237 1.9% 1.9% $81,289 $80,696 0.7% Average yield and rates paid: Earning assets yield 3.56% 3.46% 3.41% 2.9% 4.2% 3.51% 3.52% (0.4)% Rate paid on interest bearing liabilities 0.54% 0.42% 0.45% 28.2% 19.7% 0.48% 0.47% 3.4% Gross interest margin 3.02% 3.04% 2.96% (0.6)% 1.9% 3.03% 3.05% (0.9)% Net interest margin 3.20% 3.18% 3.11% 0.6% 2.8% 3.19% 3.21% (0.5)% Average balances: Investment securities $1,454,371 $1,486,799 $1,225,369 (2.2)% 18.7% $1,470,495 1,145,018 28.4% Loans $3,538,324 $3,440,439 $3,495,655 2.8% 1.2% $3,489,652 3,521,861 (0.9)% Earning assets $5,140,656 $5,134,150 $5,184,923 0.1% (0.9)% $5,137,421 5,071,907 1.3% Interest-bearing liabilities $3,373,741 $3,350,208 $3,424,218 0.7% (1.5)% $3,362,039 3,379,958 (0.5)% Net interest income for the quarter of $40.8 million was $0.8 million above prior quarter and prior year same quarter. Our net interest income excluding PPP loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $40.3 million compared to $38.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and $36.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Our net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, at 3.20% increased 2 basis points from prior quarter and 9 basis points from prior year same quarter, as our average earning assets increased $6.5 million from prior quarter but decreased $44.3 million from prior year same quarter. Our yield on average earning assets increased 10 basis points from prior quarter and 15 basis points from prior year same quarter, and our cost of funds increased 12 basis points from prior quarter and 9 basis points from prior year same quarter. As discussed more fully below, the impact of the PPP loans to the net interest margin for the second quarter 2022 was 3 basis points. The PPP loan portfolio had an annualized yield for the quarter of 13.56% compared to 17.03% for the first quarter 2022. Interest income on the portfolio was $45 thousand during the quarter, down $51 thousand from prior quarter, while the amortization of net loan origination fees from current outstanding loans and recognition of net fee income from paid and forgiven loans was $463 thousand, down $915 thousand from prior quarter. These fees are amortized over the life of the loan with any unamortized balance fully recognized at the time of loan forgiveness. The impact of the PPP loan portfolio to the net interest margin was an increase of 3 basis points for the second quarter 2022 compared to an increase of 11 basis points for the first quarter 2022. Our ratio of average loans to deposits, including repurchase agreements, was 75.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to 74.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and 75.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Noninterest Income Percent Change 2Q 2022 Compared to: ($ in thousands) 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 2Q 2021 1Q 2022 2Q 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Percent Change Deposit related fees $7,263 $6,746 $6,358 7.7% 14.2% $14,009 $12,380 13.2% Trust revenue 3,198 3,248 3,349 (1.5)% (4.5)% 6,446 6,300 2.3% Gains on sales of loans 519 597 1,907 (13.0)% (72.8)% 1,116 4,340 (74.3)% Loan related fees 1,415 2,062 1,004 (31.4)% 41.0% 3,477 3,274 6.2% Bank owned life insurance revenue 702 691 581 1.7% 20.8% 1,393 1,154 20.7% Brokerage revenue 459 590 554 (22.2)% (17.2)% 1,049 1,011 3.8% Other 945 1,031 1,768 (8.5)% (46.7)% 1,976 2,639 (25.2)% Total noninterest income $14,501 $14,965 $15,521 (3.1)% (6.6)% $29,466 $31,098 (5.2)% Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $14.5 million was $0.5 million, or 3.1%, below prior quarter and $1.0 million, or 6.6%, below prior year same quarter. The quarter over quarter decrease included a $0.6 million decrease in loan related fees and a $0.3 million decrease in securities gains, partially offset by a $0.5 million increase in deposit related fees. The decrease from prior year same quarter included a $1.4 million decrease in gains on sales of loans and a $0.5 million decrease in securities gains, partially offset by a $0.9 million increase in deposit related fees. Year-to-date noninterest income decreased $1.6 million from the six months ended June 30, 2021 due to a $3.2 million decline in gains on sales of loans, partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in deposit related fees. Gains on sales of loans were impacted by the slowdown in the industry-wide mortgage refinancing boom. Deposit related fees were primarily impacted by debit card income and overdraft charges. Loan related fees were primarily impacted by the change in the fair market value of mortgage servicing rights. Noninterest Expense Percent Change 2Q 2022 Compared to: ($ in thousands) 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 2Q 2021 1Q 2022 2Q 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Percent Change Salaries $12,219 $11,739 $11,706 4.1% 4.4% $23,958 $23,118 3.6% Employee benefits 6,315 5,799 7,254 8.9% (12.9)% 12,114 12,675 (4.4)% Net occupancy and equipment 2,756 2,854 2,668 (3.4)% 3.3% 5,610 5,496 2.1% Data processing 2,095 2,201 1,870 (4.8)% 12.0% 4,296 4,029 6.6% Legal and professional fees 884 867 753 1.9% 17.2% 1,751 1,646 6.4% Advertising and marketing 659 752 710 (12.6)% (7.3)% 1,411 1,432 (1.4)% Taxes other than property and payroll 425 426 375 (0.3)% 13.3% 851 745 14.2% Net other real estate owned expense 43 353 488 (87.6)% (91.1)% 396 806 (50.8)% Other 4,582 4,368 3,674 4.9% 24.8% 8,950 7,861 13.8% Total noninterest expense $29,978 $29,359 $29,498 2.1% 1.6% $59,337 $57,808 2.6% Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $30.0 million was $0.6 million, or 2.1%, higher than prior quarter and $0.5 million, or 1.6%, above prior year same quarter. The increase in noninterest expense quarter over quarter was primarily the result of an increase in personnel expense ($1.0 million), partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in net other real estate owned expense. The increase in personnel expense was due to increases in salaries and a higher accrual for bonuses and incentives. Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $1.5 million higher than the six months ended June 30, 2021. The year-to-date increase was primarily the result of increases in personnel expense, data processing expense, and loan related expenses. Balance Sheet Review Total Loans Percent Change 2Q 2022

Compared to: ($ in thousands) 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 2Q 2021 1Q 2022 2Q 2021 Commercial nonresidential real estate $758,227 $774,791 $718,338 (2.1)% 5.6% Commercial residential real estate 354,668 337,447 309,627 5.1% 14.5% Hotel/motel 280,956 274,256 261,422 2.4% 7.5% SBA guaranteed PPP loans 7,788 22,482 175,983 (65.4)% (95.6)% Other commercial 395,876 394,875 356,359 0.3% 11.1% Total commercial 1,797,515 1,803,851 1,821,729 (0.4)% (1.3)% Residential mortgage 793,249 780,453 762,649 1.6% 4.0% Home equity loans/lines 110,828 107,230 102,551 3.4% 8.1% Total residential 904,077 887,683 865,200 1.8% 4.5% Consumer indirect 697,060 667,387 610,025 4.4% 14.3% Consumer direct 159,791 156,620 151,539 2.0% 5.4% Total consumer 856,851 824,007 761,564 4.0% 12.5% Total loans $3,558,443 $3,515,541 $3,448,493 1.2% 3.2% Total Deposits and Repurchase Agreements Percent Change 2Q 2022

Compared to: ($ in thousands) 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 2Q 2021 1Q 2022 2Q 2022 Non-interest bearing deposits $1,408,148 $1,398,529 $1,286,989 0.7% 9.4% Interest bearing deposits Interest checking 99,055 89,863 99,226 10.2% (0.2)% Money market savings 1,243,817 1,200,408 1,281,431 3.6% (2.9)% Savings accounts 671,349 666,874 596,426 0.7% 12.6% Time deposits 1,050,559 1,072,630 1,059,630 (2.1)% (0.9)% Repurchase agreements 238,733 254,623 370,568 (6.2)% (35.6)% Total interest bearing deposits and repurchase agreements 3,303,513 3,284,398 3,407,281 0.6% (3.0)% Total deposits and repurchase agreements $4,711,661 $4,682,927 $4,694,270 0.6% 0.4% CTBI’s total assets at $5.4 billion increased $4.2 million, or 0.3% annualized, from March 31, 2022 but decreased $46.8 million, or 0.9%, from June 30, 2021. Loans outstanding at June 30, 2022 were $3.6 billion, an increase of $42.9 million, an annualized 4.9%, from March 31, 2022 and $110.0 million, or 3.2%, from June 30, 2021. Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $57.6 million during the quarter, with an $8.4 million increase in the commercial loan portfolio, $16.4 million increase in the residential loan portfolio, a $29.7 million increase in the indirect consumer loan portfolio, and a $3.1 million increase in the consumer direct loan portfolio. The PPP loan portfolio declined during the quarter $14.7 million as a result of SBA forgiveness. CTBI’s investment portfolio decreased $101.3 million, or an annualized 27.0%, from March 31, 2022 but increased $44.1 million, or 3.2%, from June 30, 2021. Deposits in other banks increased $30.2 million from prior quarter but decreased $254.2 million from prior year same quarter. Deposits, including repurchase agreements, at $4.7 billion increased $28.7 million, or an annualized 2.5%, from March 31, 2022 and $17.4 million, or 0.4%, from June 30, 2021. Shareholders’ equity declined $21.3 million, or an annualized 13.1%, during the quarter and $52.0 million, or 7.6%, from June 30, 2021, as a result of the continued increase in unrealized losses on our securities portfolio. We experienced a $34.9 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax, resulting from increases in unrealized losses on our securities portfolio during the quarter. CTBI’s annualized dividend yield to shareholders as of June 30, 2022 was 3.96%. Asset Quality Our total nonperforming loans, excluding troubled debt restructurings, increased slightly to $13.8 million at June 30, 2022 from $13.7 million at March 31, 2022 but were $7.3 million below the $21.1 million at June 30, 2021. Accruing loans 90+ days past due at $5.0 million increased $0.2 million from prior quarter but decreased $3.3 million from June 30, 2021. Nonaccrual loans remained at $8.8 million from prior quarter but decreased $4.0 million from June 30, 2021. Accruing loans 30-89 days past due at $10.6 million decreased $0.2 million from prior quarter and $0.3 million from June 30, 2021. Our loan portfolio management processes focus on the immediate identification, management, and resolution of problem loans to maximize recovery and minimize loss. Our level of foreclosed properties were $2.0 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $2.3 million at March 31, 2022 and $5.8 million at June 30, 2021. Sales of foreclosed properties for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 totaled $0.7 million while new foreclosed properties totaled $0.3 million. At June 30, 2022, the book value of properties under contracts to sell was $0.4 million; however, the closings had not occurred at quarter-end. Net loan charge-offs were $42 thousand, or less than 0.01% of average loans annualized, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to net loan charge-offs of $0.3 million, or 0.04% of average loans annualized, for the first quarter 2022 and a net recovery of loan charge-offs for the second quarter 2021 of $0.6 million. Year-to-date net loan charge-offs were $0.4 million, or 0.02% of average loans annualized, compared to a net recovery of loan charge-offs of $0.4 million for the first six months of 2021. Allowance for Credit Losses Provision for credit losses for the quarter was $0.1 million, compared to provision of $0.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and a recovery of provision of $4.3 million for the second quarter 2021. Year-to-date provision was $1.0 million compared to a recovery of $6.8 million during the first six months of 2021. Our reserve coverage (allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans) at June 30, 2022 was 305.9% compared to 309.1% at March 31, 2022 and 197.2% at June 30, 2021. Our credit loss reserve as a percentage of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2022 was 1.19% (1.19% excluding PPP loans) compared to 1.20% at March 31, 2022 (1.21% excluding PPP loans) and 1.21% at June 30, 2021 (1.27% excluding PPP loans). Forward-Looking Statements Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s (“CTBI”) actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” and “could.” These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, economic conditions, portfolio growth, the credit performance of the portfolios, including bankruptcies, and seasonal factors; changes in general economic conditions including the performance of financial markets, prevailing inflation and interest rates, realized gains from sales of investments, gains from asset sales, and losses on commercial lending activities; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations and credit quality and on general economic and financial market conditions, as well as our ability to respond to the related challenges; results of various investment activities; the effects of competitors’ pricing policies, changes in laws and regulations, competition, and demographic changes on target market populations’ savings and financial planning needs; industry changes in information technology systems on which we are highly dependent; failure of acquisitions to produce revenue enhancements or cost savings at levels or within the time frames originally anticipated or unforeseen integration difficulties; and the resolution of legal proceedings and related matters. In addition, the banking industry in general is subject to various monetary, operational, and fiscal policies and regulations, which include, but are not limited to, those determined by the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and state regulators, whose policies, regulations, and enforcement actions could affect CTBI’s results. These statements are representative only on the date hereof, and CTBI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $5.4 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 68 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in northeastern Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee. Additional information follows. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Financial Summary (Unaudited) June 30, 2022 (in thousands except per share data and # of employees) Three Three Three Six Six Months Months Months Months Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Interest income $ 45,352 $ 43,527 $ 43,875 $ 88,879 $ 88,086 Interest expense 4,562 3,495 3,868 8,057 7,837 Net interest income 40,790 40,032 40,007 80,822 80,249 Credit loss provision (recovery) 77 875 (4,257 ) 952 (6,756 ) Gains on sales of loans 519 597 1,907 1,116 4,340 Deposit related fees 7,263 6,746 6,358 14,009 12,380 Trust revenue 3,198 3,248 3,349 6,446 6,300 Loan related fees 1,415 2,062 1,004 3,477 3,274 Securities gains (losses) (225 ) 99 280 (126 ) 112 Other noninterest income 2,331 2,213 2,623 4,544 4,692 Total noninterest income 14,501 14,965 15,521 29,466 31,098 Personnel expense 18,534 17,538 18,960 36,072 35,793 Occupancy and equipment 2,756 2,854 2,668 5,610 5,496 Data processing expense 2,095 2,201 1,870 4,296 4,029 FDIC insurance premiums 358 355 323 713 649 Other noninterest expense 6,235 6,411 5,677 12,646 11,841 Total noninterest expense 29,978 29,359 29,498 59,337 57,808 Net income before taxes 25,236 24,763 30,287 49,999 60,295 Income taxes 4,965 5,035 6,356 10,000 12,746 Net income $ 20,271 $ 19,728 $ 23,931 $ 39,999 $ 47,549 Memo: TEQ interest income $ 45,584 $ 43,762 $ 44,105 $ 89,346 $ 88,533 Average shares outstanding 17,835 17,820 17,784 17,827 17,779 Diluted average shares outstanding 17,843 17,832 17,800 17,838 17,794 Basic earnings per share $ 1.14 $ 1.11 $ 1.35 $ 2.24 $ 2.67 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.14 $ 1.11 $ 1.34 $ 2.24 $ 2.67 Dividends per share $ 0.400 $ 0.400 $ 0.385 $ 0.800 $ 0.770 Average balances: Loans $ 3,538,324 $ 3,440,439 $ 3,495,655 $ 3,489,652 $ 3,521,861 Earning assets 5,140,656 5,134,150 5,184,923 5,137,421 5,071,907 Total assets 5,446,263 5,417,800 5,450,182 5,432,110 5,335,432 Deposits, including repurchase agreements 4,705,492 4,633,988 4,661,615 4,669,938 4,552,736 Interest bearing liabilities 3,373,741 3,350,208 3,424,218 3,362,039 3,379,958 Shareholders' equity 637,542 679,527 675,727 658,419 668,555 Performance ratios: Return on average assets 1.49 % 1.48 % 1.76 % 1.48 % 1.80 % Return on average equity 12.75 % 11.77 % 14.20 % 12.25 % 14.34 % Yield on average earning assets (tax equivalent) 3.56 % 3.46 % 3.41 % 3.51 % 3.52 % Cost of interest bearing funds (tax equivalent) 0.54 % 0.42 % 0.45 % 0.48 % 0.47 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.20 % 3.18 % 3.11 % 3.19 % 3.21 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 53.77 % 53.25 % 53.17 % 53.51 % 51.76 % Loan charge-offs $ 828 $ 1,320 $ 948 $ 2,148 $ 2,418 Recoveries (786 ) (998 ) (1,554 ) (1,784 ) (2,847 ) Net charge-offs $ 42 $ 322 $ (606 ) $ 364 $ (429 ) Market Price: High $ 42.91 $ 46.30 $ 45.95 $ 46.30 $ 47.53 Low $ 39.10 $ 40.53 $ 39.76 $ 39.10 $ 36.02 Close $ 40.44 $ 41.20 $ 40.38 $ 40.44 $ 40.38 As of As of As of June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Assets: Loans $ 3,558,443 $ 3,515,541 $ 3,448,493 Loan loss reserve (42,344 ) (42,309 ) (41,695 ) Net loans 3,516,099 3,473,232 3,406,798 Loans held for sale 936 1,941 4,912 Securities AFS 1,402,127 1,503,165 1,357,597 Equity securities at fair value 2,128 2,352 2,523 Other equity investments 13,026 13,026 13,915 Other earning assets 140,384 108,222 392,591 Cash and due from banks 75,373 58,352 63,917 Premises and equipment 40,704 40,738 40,391 Right of use asset 12,005 11,941 12,729 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 65,490 65,490 65,490 Other assets 179,078 164,674 133,300 Total Assets $ 5,447,350 $ 5,443,133 $ 5,494,163 Liabilities and Equity: Interest bearing checking $ 99,055 $ 89,863 $ 99,226 Savings deposits 1,915,166 1,867,282 1,877,857 CD's >=$100,000 573,519 590,476 561,269 Other time deposits 477,040 482,154 498,361 Total interest bearing deposits 3,064,780 3,029,775 3,036,713 Noninterest bearing deposits 1,408,148 1,398,529 1,286,989 Total deposits 4,472,928 4,428,304 4,323,702 Repurchase agreements 238,733 254,623 370,568 Other interest bearing liabilities 58,706 58,711 58,726 Lease liability 12,479 12,796 13,529 Other noninterest bearing liabilities 32,454 35,328 43,555 Total liabilities 4,815,300 4,789,762 4,810,080 Shareholders' equity 632,050 653,371 684,083 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 5,447,350 $ 5,443,133 $ 5,494,163 Ending shares outstanding 17,895 17,884 17,831 30 - 89 days past due loans $ 10,595 $ 10,838 $ 10,847 90 days past due loans 5,018 4,858 8,283 Nonaccrual loans 8,824 8,832 12,863 Restructured loans (excluding 90 days past due and nonaccrual) 75,264 70,814 66,887 Foreclosed properties 1,954 2,299 5,848 Community bank leverage ratio 13.14 % 13.15 % 12.45 % Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio 10.53 % 10.93 % 11.39 % FTE employees 958 963 961 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005240/en/

