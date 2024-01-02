Official COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP, INC. press release

Mark A. Gooch, Vice Chairman, President and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., is pleased to announce the promotion of Nicholas Antimisiaris to Vice President, Corporate Information Security, Resilience and Data Officer of Community Trust Bank, Inc.

In his position, Mr. Antimisiaris is responsible for establishing and maintaining an enterprise-wide security program to ensure that employees, data information assets and facilities are adequately protected. He is also responsible for identifying, evaluating and reporting on security risks in a manner that meets the organization’s needs, compliance and regulatory requirements, and acts as an advocate for all information security and business continuance best practices. His office is located at the Community Trust Bank Operations Center in Pikeville, Kentucky.

Mr. Antimisiaris has worked for Community Trust Bank for five years. He has managed the organization's Business Continuity Plan and Project Management efforts.

Mr. Antimisiaris has extensive experience in large corporations in various industries throughout the globe. His broad professional experience includes working in AT&T’s Bell Laboratories research facilities (New Jersey) and Chief Information Officer (CIO) in Q-TELECOM (Greece) where he was responsible for all Information Technology infrastructure, IT security, business systems and processes. Mr. Antimisiaris has also worked in a venture capital subsidiary responsible for conducting high-tech company evaluations and previously as assistant CIO at Pikeville Medical Center.

Mr. Antimisiaris holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Computer Science from New York University in New York, New York. He excels in analyzing and leveraging data, processes and workflows in order to ultimately propose and implement high-impact, cost savings projects. He loves to share knowledge and experience with his coworkers and help them improve. He lives in Pikeville, Kentucky with his wife Rena Emmanouilidou.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $5.6 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 70 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.

