Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTBI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Sandlin to its Board of Directors on January 23, 2024. Mr. Sandlin will serve on the Audit & Asset Quality and the Risk and Compliance Committees.

Mr. Sandlin worked in the mining industry from 1980-1994. He joined Perry Distributors, Inc., in 1994 and worked his way through every area of the business including warehouse, delivery, marketing, human resources, and sales and administration. He was appointed General Manager in 1999 and is currently the Chief Operating Officer for Perry Distributors, Inc. He led the acquisition efforts of two additional companies, one in Ashland, Kentucky and another in Ironton, Ohio in 2016.

Mr. Sandlin is a former member of the Community Trust Bank, Inc. Hazard Market Advisory Board. His hobbies include golf, exercising, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. He resides in Hazard, Kentucky.

"We are very pleased to have Mr. Sandlin join the Board of Directors of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. He brings a strong level of business experience and knowledge which makes him a valuable addition to our Board," said Mark A. Gooch, Vice Chairman, President and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $5.8 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 70 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.

