On January 23, 2024, the Board of Directors of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ-CTBI) declared its cash dividend of $0.46 per share, which will be paid on April 1, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2024.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $5.8 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 71 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in northeastern Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.