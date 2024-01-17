Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ-CTBI):
Earnings Summary
(in thousands except per share data)
4Q
2023
3Q
2023
4Q
2022
Year
2023
Year
2022
Net income
$
18,659
$
20,628
$
22,443
$
78,004
$
81,814
Earnings per share
$
1.04
$
1.15
$
1.26
$
4.36
$
4.59
Earnings per share – diluted
$
1.04
$
1.15
$
1.26
$
4.36
$
4.58
Return on average assets
1.30
%
1.46
%
1.64
%
1.40
%
1.50
%
Return on average equity
10.98
%
12.30
%
14.42
%
11.75
%
12.73
%
Efficiency ratio
55.74
%
52.66
%
51.81
%
54.29
%
53.12
%
Tangible common equity
11.16
%
10.55
%
10.58
%
Dividends declared per share
$
0.46
$
0.46
$
0.44
$
1.80
$
1.68
Book value per share
$
39.01
$
36.30
$
35.05
Weighted average shares
17,901
17,893
17,848
17,887
17,836
Weighted average shares - diluted
17,926
17,904
17,872
17,900
17,851
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ-CTBI) achieved earnings for the fourth quarter 2023 of $18.7 million, or $1.04 per basic share, compared to $20.6 million, or $1.15 per basic share, earned during the third quarter 2023 and $22.4 million, or $1.26 per basic share, earned during the fourth quarter 2022. Total revenue was $1.9 million below prior quarter and $1.8 million below prior year same quarter. Net interest revenue decreased $0.2 million compared to prior quarter and $1.8 million compared to prior year same quarter, and noninterest income decreased $1.8 million compared to prior quarter but remained relatively flat compared to prior year same quarter. Our provision for credit losses for the quarter decreased $0.1 million from prior quarter but increased $0.3 million from prior year fourth quarter. Noninterest expense increased $0.8 million compared to prior quarter and $1.4 million compared to prior year same quarter. Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $78.0 million, or $4.36 per basic share, compared to $81.8 million, or $4.59 per basic share for the year ended December 31, 2022. Year over year earnings were impacted by increases in provision for loan losses and noninterest expense and a decrease in noninterest income.
4th Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Net interest income for the quarter of $43.0 million was $0.2 million below prior quarter and $1.8 million below prior year same quarter, as our net interest margin decreased 8 basis points from prior quarter and 32 basis points from prior year same quarter.
- Provision for credit losses at $1.8 million for the quarter decreased $0.1 million from prior quarter but increased $0.3 million from prior year same quarter.
- Our loan portfolio at $4.1 billion increased $65.9 million, an annualized 6.6%, from September 30, 2023 and $341.6 million, or 9.2%, from December 31, 2022.
- We had net loan charge-offs of $1.0 million, or 0.10% of average loans annualized, for the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $1.2 million, or 0.12% of average loans annualized, for the third quarter 2023 and a net recovery of loan charge-offs of $9 thousand for the fourth quarter 2022.
- Our total nonperforming loans increased to $14.0 million at December 31, 2023 from $13.0 million at September 30, 2023 but decreased from $15.3 million at December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets at $15.6 million increased $0.4 million from September 30, 2023 but decreased $3.4 million from December 31, 2022.
- Deposits, including repurchase agreements, at $4.9 billion increased $89.4 million, or an annualized 7.3%, from September 30, 2023 and $308.3 million, or 6.6% from December 31, 2022.
- Shareholders’ equity at $702.2 million increased $49.2 million, or an annualized 29.9%, during the quarter and $74.2 million, or 11.8%, from December 31, 2022.
- Net unrealized losses on securities, net of deferred taxes, decreased to $103.3 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $141.4 million at September 30, 2023 and $129.2 million at December 31, 2022.
- Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 of $13.7 million was $1.8 million, or 11.4%, below prior quarter but relatively flat to prior year same quarter.
- Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 of $31.6 million was $0.8 million, or 2.5%, above prior quarter and $1.4 million, or 4.5%, above prior year same quarter.
Net Interest Income
Percent Change
4Q 2023
Compared to:
($ in thousands)
4Q
2023
3Q
2023
4Q
2022
3Q
2023
4Q
2022
Year
2023
Year
2022
Percent Change
Components of net interest income:
Income on earning assets
$
73,329
$
69,499
$
57,458
5.5
%
27.6
%
$
268,650
$
197,742
35.9
%
Expense on interest bearing liabilities
30,354
26,359
12,714
15.2
%
138.8
%
95,540
28,640
233.6
%
Net interest income
42,975
43,140
44,744
(0.4
%)
(4.0
%)
173,110
169,102
2.4
%
TEQ
297
298
249
(0.4
%)
19.3
%
1,191
956
24.6
%
Net interest income, tax equivalent
$
43,272
$
43,438
$
44,993
(0.4
%)
(3.8
%)
$
174,301
$
170,058
2.5
%
Average yield and rates paid:
Earning assets yield
5.43
%
5.25
%
4.51
%
3.5
%
20.5
%
5.15
%
3.87
%
33.1
%
Rate paid on interest bearing liabilities
3.27
%
2.93
%
1.52
%
11.4
%
115.1
%
2.72
%
0.85
%
220.0
%
Gross interest margin
2.16
%
2.32
%
2.99
%
(6.9
%)
(27.8
%)
2.43
%
3.02
%
(19.6
%)
Net interest margin
3.19
%
3.27
%
3.51
%
(2.3
%)
(9.2
%)
3.32
%
3.32
%
0.0
%
Average balances:
Investment securities
$
1,144,078
$
1,178,707
$
1,284,470
(2.9
%)
(10.9
%)
$
1,200,965
$
1,399,877
(14.2
%)
Loans
4,022,547
3,952,096
3,662,221
1.8
%
9.8
%
3,888,585
3,552,941
9.4
%
Earning assets
5,377,827
5,274,542
5,079,176
2.0
%
5.9
%
5,244,128
5,129,345
2.2
%
Interest-bearing liabilities
3,687,660
3,567,343
3,321,914
3.4
%
11.0
%
3,514,142
3,351,221
4.9
%
Net interest income for the quarter of $43.0 million was $0.2 million below prior quarter and $1.8 million below prior year same quarter. Our net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, at 3.19% decreased 8 basis points from prior quarter and 32 basis points from prior year same quarter. Our average earning assets increased $103.3 million from prior quarter and $298.7 million from prior year same quarter. Our yield on average earning assets increased 18 basis points from prior quarter and 92 basis points from prior year same quarter, and our cost of funds increased 34 basis points from prior quarter and 175 basis points from prior year same quarter. Our net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $173.1 million compared to $169.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Our ratio of average loans to deposits, including repurchase agreements, was 81.8% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to 83.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and 78.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
Noninterest Income
Percent Change
4Q 2023
Compared to:
($ in thousands)
4Q
2023
3Q
2023
4Q
2022
3Q
2023
4Q
2022
Year
2023
Year
2022
Percent Change
Deposit related fees
$
7,312
$
7,823
$
7,411
(6.5
%)
(1.3
%)
$
29,935
$
29,049
3.0
%
Trust revenue
3,318
3,277
2,959
1.2
%
12.1
%
13,025
12,394
5.1
%
Gains on sales of loans
54
105
174
(48.3
%)
(68.9
%)
395
1,525
(74.1
%)
Loan related fees
467
1,283
1,119
(63.6
%)
(58.3
%)
3,792
6,185
(38.7
%)
Bank owned life insurance revenue
816
1,108
572
(26.3
%)
42.7
%
3,517
2,708
29.8
%
Brokerage revenue
285
452
344
(37.0
%)
(17.2
%)
1,473
1,846
(20.2
%)
Other
1,473
1,448
1,192
1.7
%
23.6
%
5,522
4,209
31.2
%
Total noninterest income
$
13,725
$
15,496
$
13,771
(11.4
%)
(0.3
%)
$
57,659
$
57,916
(0.4
%)
Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 of $13.7 million was $1.8 million, or 11.4%, below prior quarter but relatively flat to prior year same quarter. The quarter over quarter decrease included a $0.5 million decrease in deposit related fees, a $0.8 million decrease in loan related fees, a $0.3 million decrease in bank owned life insurance revenue, and a $0.2 million decrease in brokerage revenue. A year over year decrease of $0.7 million in loan related fees was primarily offset by increases in trust revenue ($0.4 million) and bank owned life insurance revenue ($0.2 million). The decline in loan related fees resulted from the fluctuation in the fair market value of our mortgage servicing rights. Noninterest income for the year 2023 was $57.7 million compared to $57.9 million for the year 2022. Noninterest income was impacted year over year by a $2.4 million decline in loan related fees, a $1.1 million decline in gains on sales of loans, and a $0.4 million decline in brokerage revenue, offset by increases of $0.9 million in deposit related fees, $0.6 million in trust revenue, $1.2 million in securities gains, and $0.8 million in bank owned life insurance revenue.
Noninterest Expense
Percent Change
4Q 2023
Compared to:
($ in thousands)
4Q
2023
3Q
2023
4Q
2022
3Q
2023
4Q
2022
Year
2023
Year
2022
Percent Change
Salaries
$
13,163
$
12,755
$
12,439
3.2
%
5.8
%
$
51,283
$
48,934
4.8
%
Employee benefits
5,282
5,298
5,433
(0.3
%)
(2.8
%)
22,428
23,556
(4.8
%)
Net occupancy and equipment
3,045
2,875
2,576
5.9
%
18.2
%
11,843
11,083
6.9
%
Data processing
2,630
2,410
2,344
9.1
%
12.2
%
9,726
8,910
9.2
%
Legal and professional fees
900
722
931
24.6
%
(3.3
%)
3,350
3,434
(2.4
%)
Advertising and marketing
923
767
826
20.4
%
11.8
%
3,214
3,005
7.0
%
Taxes other than property and payroll
421
420
296
0.3
%
42.2
%
1,706
1,570
8.7
%
Net other real estate owned expense
5
165
18
(96.8
%)
(72.2
%)
350
456
(23.4
%)
Other
5,259
5,435
5,396
(3.2
%)
(2.5
%)
21,490
20,123
6.8
%
Total noninterest expense
$
31,628
$
30,847
$
30,259
2.5
%
4.5
%
$
125,390
$
121,071
3.6
%
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 of $31.6 million was $0.8 million, or 2.5%, above prior quarter and $1.4 million, or 4.5%, above prior year same quarter. The increase in noninterest expense quarter over quarter included a $0.4 million increase in personnel expense, a $0.2 million increase in occupancy and equipment, and a $0.2 million increase in data processing expense. The increase year over year resulted from a $0.6 million increase in personnel expense, a $0.5 million increase in occupancy and equipment expense, a $0.3 million increase in data processing expense, and a $0.3 million increase in FDIC insurance premiums. Noninterest expense for the year 2023 was $125.4 million compared to $121.1 million for the year 2022 with increases of $1.2 million in personnel expense, $0.8 million in occupancy and equipment, $0.8 million in data processing expense, $1.0 million in FDIC insurance premiums, and $0.4 million in telephone expense.
The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors has authorized a discretionary gift/payment to all full-time employees hired prior to July 1, 2023 of $1000 and all full-time employees hired after June 30, 2023 of $500. The Committee also authorized a discretionary gift/payment to our Executive Committee and other members of senior management. This discretionary gift/payment will occur January 19, 2024 for all eligible employees. This payment was accrued as of December 31, 2023 in the amount of $1.2 million. The Compensation Committee approved this gift/payment even though we did not achieve the desired financial results for our company and chose to do so because they recognize the significant efforts of all our employees during this very turbulent time in the banking industry.
Balance Sheet Review
Total Loans
Percent Change
4Q 2023 Compared to:
($ in thousands)
4Q
2023
3Q
2023
4Q
2022
3Q
2023
4Q
2022
Commercial nonresidential real estate
$
778,637
$
788,287
$
762,349
(1.2
%)
2.1
%
Commercial residential real estate
417,943
404,779
372,914
3.3
%
12.1
%
Hotel/motel
395,765
386,067
343,640
2.5
%
15.2
%
Other commercial
391,390
377,449
389,955
3.7
%
0.4
%
Total commercial
1,983,735
1,956,582
1,868,858
1.4
%
6.1
%
Residential mortgage
937,524
916,580
824,996
2.3
%
13.6
%
Home equity loans/lines
147,036
139,085
120,540
5.7
%
22.0
%
Total residential
1,084,560
1,055,665
945,536
2.7
%
14.7
%
Consumer indirect
823,505
812,060
737,392
1.4
%
11.7
%
Consumer direct
159,106
160,712
157,504
(1.0
%)
1.0
%
Total consumer
982,611
972,772
894,896
1.0
%
9.8
%
Total loans
$
4,050,906
$
3,985,019
$
3,709,290
1.7
%
9.2
%
Total Deposits and Repurchase Agreements
Percent Change
4Q 2023 Compared to:
($ in thousands)
4Q
2023
3Q
2023
4Q
2022
3Q
2023
4Q
2022
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
1,260,690
$
1,314,189
$
1,394,915
(4.1
%)
(9.6
%)
Interest bearing deposits
Interest checking
123,927
125,107
112,265
(0.9
%)
10.4
%
Money market savings
1,525,537
1,412,679
1,348,809
8.0
%
13.1
%
Savings accounts
535,063
556,820
654,380
(3.9
%)
(18.2
%)
Time deposits
1,279,405
1,219,097
915,774
4.9
%
39.7
%
Repurchase agreements
225,245
232,577
215,431
(3.2
%)
4.6
%
Total interest bearing deposits and repurchase agreements
3,689,177
3,546,280
3,246,659
4.0
%
13.6
%
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
$
4,949,867
$
4,860,469
$
4,641,574
1.8
%
6.6
%
CTBI’s total assets at $5.8 billion as of December 31, 2023 increased $134.8 million, or 9.5% annualized, from September 30, 2023 and $389.4 million, or 7.2%, from December 31, 2022. Loans outstanding at $4.1 billion increased $65.9 million, an annualized 6.6%, from September 30, 2023 and $341.6 million, or 9.2%, from December 31, 2022. The increase in loans from prior quarter included a $27.2 million increase in the commercial loan portfolio, a $28.9 million increase in the residential loan portfolio, a $11.4 million increase in the indirect consumer loan portfolio, and a $1.6 million decrease in the consumer direct loan portfolio. CTBI’s investment portfolio increased $28.1 million, or an annualized 9.8%, from September 30, 2023 but decreased $91.5 million, or 7.3%, from December 31, 2022. Deposits in other banks increased $62.6 million from prior quarter and $135.2 million from December 31, 2022. Deposits, including repurchase agreements, at $4.9 billion increased $89.4 million, or an annualized 7.3%, from September 30, 2023 and $308.3 million, or 6.6% from December 31, 2022. Due to the increasing and competitive interest rate environment, we have seen a change in our deposit mix year over year with a 9.6% decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a 13.6% increase in interest bearing deposits and repurchase agreements.
Shareholders’ equity at $702.2 million increased $49.2 million, or an annualized 29.9%, during the quarter and $74.2 million, or 11.8%, from December 31, 2022. Net unrealized losses on securities, net of deferred taxes, decreased to $103.3 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $141.4 million at September 30, 2023 and $129.2 million at December 31, 2022. CTBI’s annualized dividend yield to shareholders as of December 31, 2023 was 4.20%.
Asset Quality
Our total nonperforming loans increased to $14.0 million at December 31, 2023 from $13.0 million at September 30, 2023 but decreased from $15.3 million at December 31, 2022. Prior year nonperforming loans, as previously reported, exclude troubled debt restructurings which have been eliminated in the current period due to implementation of Accounting Standard Update 2022-02. Accruing loans 90+ days past due at $9.9 million increased $1.9 million from prior quarter and $1.4 million from December 31, 2022. Nonaccrual loans at $4.0 million decreased $0.9 million from prior quarter and $2.8 million from December 31, 2022. Accruing loans 30-89 days past due at $15.3 million increased $3.2 million from prior quarter and were relatively flat to December 31, 2022. Our loan portfolio management processes focus on the immediate identification, management, and resolution of problem loans to maximize recovery and minimize loss.
Our level of foreclosed properties was $1.6 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $2.2 million at September 30, 2023 and $3.7 million at December 31, 2022. Sales of foreclosed properties for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 totaled $0.7 million while new foreclosed properties totaled $0.2 million.
We had net loan charge-offs of $1.0 million, or 0.10% of average loans annualized, for the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $1.2 million, or 0.12% of average loans annualized, for the third quarter 2023 and a net recovery of loan charge-offs of $9 thousand for the fourth quarter 2022. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $3.2 million, or 0.08% of average loans annualized compared to $0.7 million, or 0.02% of average loans annualized, for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Allowance for Credit Losses
Our provision for credit losses for the quarter decreased $0.1 million from prior quarter but increased $0.3 million from prior year same quarter. Provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased $1.9 million from the year ended December 31, 2022. Our reserve coverage (allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans) at December 31, 2023 was 354.7% compared to 375.2% at September 30, 2023 and 300.4% at December 31, 2022. Our credit loss reserve as a percentage of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2023 remained at 1.22% from September 30, 2023 down from the 1.24% at December 31, 2022.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s (“CTBI”) actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” and “could.” These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, economic conditions, portfolio growth, the credit performance of the portfolios, including bankruptcies, and seasonal factors; changes in general economic conditions including the performance of financial markets, prevailing inflation and interest rates, realized gains from sales of investments, gains from asset sales, and losses on commercial lending activities; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations and credit quality and on general economic and financial market conditions, as well as our ability to respond to the related challenges; results of various investment activities; the effects of competitors’ pricing policies, changes in laws and regulations, competition, and demographic changes on target market populations’ savings and financial planning needs; industry changes in information technology systems on which we are highly dependent; failure of acquisitions to produce revenue enhancements or cost savings at levels or within the time frames originally anticipated or unforeseen integration difficulties; and the resolution of legal proceedings and related matters. In addition, the banking industry in general is subject to various monetary, operational, and fiscal policies and regulations, which include, but are not limited to, those determined by the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and state regulators, whose policies, regulations, and enforcement actions could affect CTBI’s results. These statements are representative only on the date hereof, and CTBI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $5.8 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 70 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in northeastern Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.
Additional information follows.
|Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|Financial Summary (Unaudited)
|December 31, 2023
|(in thousands except per share data and # of employees)
|Three
|Three
|Three
|Twelve
|Twelve
|Months
|Months
|Months
|Months
|Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Interest income
$
73,329
$
69,499
$
57,458
$
268,650
$
197,742
|Interest expense
30,354
26,359
12,714
95,540
28,640
|Net interest income
42,975
43,140
44,744
173,110
169,102
|Loan loss provision
1,815
1,871
1,539
6,811
4,905
|Gains on sales of loans
54
105
174
395
1,525
|Deposit related fees
7,312
7,823
7,411
29,935
29,049
|Trust revenue
3,318
3,277
2,959
13,025
12,394
|Loan related fees
467
1,283
1,119
3,792
6,185
|Securities gains (losses)
258
355
117
996
(168
)
|Other noninterest income
2,316
2,653
1,991
9,516
8,931
|Total noninterest income
13,725
15,496
13,771
57,659
57,916
|Personnel expense
18,445
18,053
17,872
73,711
72,490
|Occupancy and equipment
3,045
2,875
2,576
11,843
11,083
|Data processing expense
2,630
2,410
2,344
9,726
8,910
|FDIC insurance premiums
655
612
374
2,483
1,447
|Other noninterest expense
6,853
6,897
7,093
27,627
27,141
|Total noninterest expense
31,628
30,847
30,259
125,390
121,071
|Net income before taxes
23,257
25,918
26,717
98,568
101,042
|Income taxes
4,598
5,290
4,274
20,564
19,228
|Net income
$
18,659
$
20,628
$
22,443
$
78,004
$
81,814
|Memo: TEQ interest income
$
73,626
$
69,797
$
57,707
$
269,841
$
198,698
|Average shares outstanding
17,901
17,893
17,848
17,887
17,836
|Diluted average shares outstanding
17,926
17,904
17,872
17,900
17,851
|Basic earnings per share
$
1.04
$
1.15
$
1.26
$
4.36
$
4.59
|Diluted earnings per share
$
1.04
$
1.15
$
1.26
$
4.36
$
4.58
|Dividends per share
$
0.46
$
0.46
$
0.44
$
1.80
$
1.68
|Average balances:
|Loans
$
4,022,547
$
3,952,096
$
3,662,221
$
3,888,585
$
3,552,941
|Earning assets
5,377,827
5,274,542
5,079,176
5,244,128
5,129,345
|Total assets
5,713,977
5,603,586
5,412,752
5,572,141
5,438,696
|Deposits, including repurchase agreements
4,916,208
4,750,448
4,682,014
4,771,106
4,688,976
|Interest bearing liabilities
3,687,660
3,567,343
3,321,914
3,514,142
3,351,221
|Shareholders' equity
674,349
665,129
617,338
663,664
642,423
|Performance ratios:
|Return on average assets
1.30
%
1.46
%
1.64
%
1.40
%
1.50
%
|Return on average equity
10.98
%
12.30
%
14.42
%
11.75
%
12.73
%
|Yield on average earning assets (tax equivalent)
5.43
%
5.25
%
4.51
%
5.15
%
3.87
%
|Cost of interest bearing funds (tax equivalent)
3.27
%
2.93
%
1.52
%
2.72
%
0.85
%
|Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.19
%
3.27
%
3.51
%
3.32
%
3.32
%
|Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
55.74
%
52.66
%
51.81
%
54.29
%
53.12
%
|Loan charge-offs
$
2,529
$
2,012
$
1,995
$
8,259
$
5,346
|Recoveries
(1,538
)
(842
)
(2,004
)
(5,010
)
(4,666
)
|Net charge-offs
$
991
$
1,170
$
(9
)
$
3,249
$
680
|Market Price:
|High
$
45.74
$
39.86
$
48.05
$
47.35
$
48.05
|Low
$
33.91
$
33.48
$
40.81
$
32.68
$
39.10
|Close
$
43.86
$
34.26
$
45.93
$
43.86
$
45.93
|As of
|As of
|As of
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Assets:
|Loans
$
4,050,906
$
3,985,019
$
3,709,290
|Loan loss reserve
(49,543
)
(48,719
)
(45,981
)
|Net loans
4,001,363
3,936,300
3,663,309
|Loans held for sale
152
-
109
|Securities AFS
1,163,724
1,135,878
1,256,226
|Equity securities at fair value
3,158
2,900
2,166
|Other equity investments
9,599
12,557
11,563
|Other earning assets
214,664
152,064
79,475
|Cash and due from banks
58,833
69,291
51,306
|Premises and equipment
45,311
44,962
42,633
|Right of use asset
15,703
16,100
17,071
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible
65,490
65,490
65,490
|Other assets
191,699
199,390
190,968
|Total Assets
$
5,769,696
$
5,634,932
$
5,380,316
|Liabilities and Equity:
|Interest bearing checking
$
123,927
$
125,107
$
112,265
|Savings deposits
2,060,600
1,969,499
2,003,189
|CD's >=$100,000
704,222
666,808
471,934
|Other time deposits
575,183
552,289
443,840
|Total interest bearing deposits
3,463,932
3,313,703
3,031,228
|Noninterest bearing deposits
1,260,690
1,314,189
1,394,915
|Total deposits
4,724,622
4,627,892
4,426,143
|Repurchase agreements
225,245
232,577
215,431
|Other interest bearing liabilities
65,075
65,136
58,696
|Lease liability
16,393
16,801
17,628
|Other noninterest bearing liabilities
36,153
39,492
34,371
|Total liabilities
5,067,488
4,981,898
4,752,269
|Shareholders' equity
702,208
653,034
628,047
|Total Liabilities and Equity
$
5,769,696
$
5,634,932
$
5,380,316
|Ending shares outstanding
18,000
17,991
17,918
|30 - 89 days past due loans
$
15,343
$
12,098
$
15,303
|90 days past due loans
9,920
8,069
8,496
|Nonaccrual loans
4,048
4,916
6,813
|Foreclosed properties
1,616
2,175
3,671
|Community bank leverage ratio
13.69
%
13.78
%
13.55
%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio
11.16
%
10.55
%
10.58
%
|FTE employees
967
951
985
