Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ: CWBC) to Central Valley Community Bancorp for 0.79 shares of Central Valley common stock for each share of Community West common stock is fair to Community West shareholders. Following the proposed transaction, existing Community West shareholders will own approximately 37% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Community West shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Community West and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Community West shareholders; (2) determine whether Central Valley is underpaying for Community West; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Community West shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Community West shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

