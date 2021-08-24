Log in
    CVLT   US2041661024

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.

(CVLT)
  Report
CIO Stories: Where data loss isn't an option

08/24/2021 | 02:04pm EDT
'We test our restoration processes several times a year - you don't want to bring out a restoration process when you need it and find you don't have it!'

As the Chief Information Officer of the Delaware Department of Corrections, Phil Winder operates in an extremely fast paced and challenging environment, where data is at the center of every critical decision.

Having moved from 14 years in the banking industry to work at the State of Delaware, Phil oversees the facility's entire technology stack including vendor management, inhouse teams, applications, and infrastructure.

Phil successfully led a complex digital transformation program, moving Delaware from paper to electronic, and now everything within the correctional facility is now technology based, from electronic health records to releases, education, and movement.

Phil sat down with Dez Blanchfield to discuss his role as a CIO as well as the very real challenges he faces including

  • Business challenge of data protection
  • The importance training and testing critical data recovery process
  • The growing threat of ransomware and how the facility works with Commvault to ensure a fast detection and recovery
  • The need for full visibility of Data - and how a unified view helps his team stay in control of their data environment
  • Impact of COVID-19 on a Correction facility
  • Three-to-five-year strategy outlook including introducing machine learning and AI

Catch the full interview here:

Join us for more CIO insights with Bill Mew and Iain Patterson, former CIO of the 2012 Olympics, as they discuss how to mitigate the ever-present threat of ransomware. https://www.commvault.com/webinars/reckoning-on-ransomware

Disclaimer

CommVault Systems Inc. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 18:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 770 M - -
Net income 2022 60,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 316 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 536 M 3 536 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,18x
EV / Sales 2023 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 2 671
Free-Float 97,8%
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Mirchandani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Michael Carolan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Nicholas A. Adamo Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Brockway Chief Technology Officer
Gary Merrill Chief Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.39.21%3 536
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.90%2 289 412
SEA LIMITED58.37%169 565
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.1.18%101 353
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC50.72%88 703
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE45.89%74 796