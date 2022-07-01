Commvault : 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

If we've learned anything over the past few years, it is how interconnected we are. How the slightest ripple in one location may crest and crash in another - testing our resiliency but leaving us with the resolve that we are stronger together.

Yet, we also celebrated being human. Reuniting with friends and loved ones, caring for our communities, and reconnecting and collaborating with our colleagues virtually and in-person. It is inspiring and at the heart of our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

Like many companies during the pandemic, we redefined the hybrid workplace by fostering a trusting, collaborative, and compassionate culture. Our team members are what bind and empower us; and they are why we continue to grow our inclusion and diversity initiatives, increase our camaraderie in the community through volunteerism and philanthropy, and invest in our security, privacy, and governance initiatives. We are committed to each other and to our communities.

Additionally, being human is a hallmark of our culture and our commitment to our greatest asset - our Vaulters. To attract and retain talent with a hybrid global workforce, we doubled down on our commitment to employee well-being with competitive employee benefits, health and wellness offerings, training initiatives, and programs to engage and develop our team members. This holistic approach to wellness extended the lines of communications between managers and employees and continued to foster a sense of belonging for each and every employee.

And it doesn't stop there. Throughout the year, we regularly engaged with our partners to ensure our continuity while promoting ethical, equitable treatment of workers and respect for natural resources. And we continue to provide products and solutions that help

our customers and partners extend their sustainability by reducing their energy usage and related carbon emissions, as well as managing their compliance with data privacy regulations and security standards. We are all better when we work together.

We have much more work to do, but I assure you the team and I are already driving new sustainability initiatives to advance our progress in 2022 and beyond. We will share more details throughout the year. In the meantime, thank you for staying connected with Commvault.

Sanjay Mirchandani

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Commvault