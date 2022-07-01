Commvault : 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
Table of Contents
A Letter from Our CEO
03
Our Business
04
About Commvault
05
Our Values
05
Corporate Governance
06
Board Leadership and Diversity
07
Our Approach to Corporate Social Responsibility
07
Innovation at Commvault
08
Stakeholder Engagement
10
Information Security, Data Management, and Privacy
12
Our Planet
14
Support for SDG Business Avengers
15
Environmental Considerations for Datacenters
15
Contributions to Customer Sustainability
16
Our People
17
Investing in Our Employees
18
Employee Health, Safety, and Wellness
21
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Corporate Citizenship and Philanthropy
28
Our Progress
30
Appendices
32
Appendix A: Report Boundary
32
Appendix B: Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index
33
CEO Letter
Our Company
Our Planet
Our People
Our Progress
Appendices
A Letter from Our CEO
Our corporate responsibility leadership is evolving and maturing alongside the broader ESG landscape.
If we've learned anything over the past few years, it is how interconnected we are. How the slightest ripple in one location may crest and crash in another - testing our resiliency but leaving us with the resolve that we are stronger together.
Yet, we also celebrated being human. Reuniting with friends and loved ones, caring for our communities, and reconnecting and collaborating with our colleagues virtually and in-person. It is inspiring and at the heart of our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.
Like many companies during the pandemic, we redefined the hybrid workplace by fostering a trusting, collaborative, and compassionate culture. Our team members are what bind and empower us; and they are why we continue to grow our inclusion and diversity initiatives, increase our camaraderie in the community through volunteerism and philanthropy, and invest in our security, privacy, and governance initiatives. We are committed to each other and to our communities.
Additionally, being human is a hallmark of our culture and our commitment to our greatest asset - our Vaulters. To attract and retain talent with a hybrid global workforce, we doubled down on our commitment to employee well-being with competitive employee benefits, health and wellness offerings, training initiatives, and programs to engage and develop our team members. This holistic approach to wellness extended the lines of communications between managers and employees and continued to foster a sense of belonging for each and every employee.
And it doesn't stop there. Throughout the year, we regularly engaged with our partners to ensure our continuity while promoting ethical, equitable treatment of workers and respect for natural resources. And we continue to provide products and solutions that help
our customers and partners extend their sustainability by reducing their energy usage and related carbon emissions, as well as managing their compliance with data privacy regulations and security standards. We are all better when we work together.
We have much more work to do, but I assure you the team and I are already driving new sustainability initiatives to advance our progress in 2022 and beyond. We will share more details throughout the year. In the meantime, thank you for staying connected with Commvault.
Sanjay Mirchandani
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Commvault
03COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.|2022 CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REPORT
CEO Letter
Our Business
Our Planet
Our People
Our Progress
Appendices
At Commvault, we seek to lead by example, modeling responsible, sustainable, and ethical business practices across our global operations. Our high- performance culture is rooted in sound corporate governance that enables us to deliver on our commitment to our customers and partners and ensure business integrity. In FY 2022, we continued to invest in perpetual innovation, facilitated meaningful engagement of our stakeholders, safeguarded the data entrusted to us, and promoted diverse and thoughtful ESG leadership at the Board of Directors (Board) level and throughout our organization.
Our
Business
04COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.| 2022 CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REPORT
CEO Letter
Our Business
Our Planet
Our People
Our Progress
Appendices
About Commvault
Commvault liberates business and IT professionals to do amazing things with their data by ensuring the fundamental integrity of their business. Our industry-leading data management solutions empower our customers and partners to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives. Delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility to customers and partners, our data management solutions are available as software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, and software-as-a-service(SaaS) - a critical differentiator in the market. For 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault, and today we are accelerating customer adoption to modernize their environments as they look to SaaS for the future. Driven by our values, we employ more than 2,900 highly-skilled individuals around the world.
Our Values
At Commvault, we work hard to stay true to our mission of unlocking potential in data, customers and partners, and each other - a steadfast commitment we have upheld since our inception in 1996. Our values- we Connect, Inspire, Care, and Deliver - serve as the foundation of our company culture and fuel our commitment to show up every day for our customers, partners, colleagues, and peers. These values shape our daily interactions with each other and our communities, power our passion for technical excellence and outstanding customer service, and support our overarching commitment to responsible, sustainable, and ethical business.
WE CONNECT
We listen. We act. We trust. We make the world feel smaller by uniting people everywhere.
WE INSPIRE
We innovate. We disrupt. We solve the hardest problems with solutions that are the envy of the industry. We dream big and we work hard, so we can play harder with our friends and families.
WE CARE
Seriously! We care about our people and our planet. We speak human and celebrate diversity, so we can show up as our best selves every day.
WE DELIVER
We keep our promises and stand by our commitments, always. We say what we do and do what we say.
05COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.|2022 CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REPORT
CommVault Systems Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 20:12:07 UTC.