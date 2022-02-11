Log in
Commvault : A Valentine's Day reflection – how we're showing the love at Commvault

02/11/2022 | 02:49pm EST
By Martha Delehanty

In spirit of Valentine's day today, I started to reflect on how "showing the love" is foundational to our culture here at Commvault.

Here's my take - delivering for our customers and partners is only possible if we continue to deliver for ourselvesand each other first. And part of delivering for ourselves is self-love - as we inspire ourselves and our fellow Vaulters to do our best every day and care for our wellbeing! Showing the love, and creating a culture founded in care and support for each other, is integral to our success as a company.

This is why wellness continues to be a top priority at Commvault. Having a healthy work-life balance is crucial - we know that today's "always on" culture isn't sustainable and having balance and flexibly is greatly important. Last year, we introduced our Global Recharge Day initiative, where we have designated days (outside the normal holiday calendar) for our Vaulters to take time off to unplug, rest, and recharge. And today, in honor of Valentine's Day, we're having our first Global Recharge Day of 2022! That's right, we're spreading the love and celebrating self-care with some well-deserved time off!

And speaking of spreading the love… cultivating supportive relationships across our Vaulter community is also deeply important in our culture. We continue to foster an inclusive culture of belonging and support, which in turn allows us all to thrive and bring our best selves to work! This month, we're celebrating Black History Month, as we raise awareness and honor the inspiring contributions that Black people have made on society. And we're always celebrating the perspectives and experiences of our own Vaulters who make Commvault a great place to work - I encourage you to check out Lisa's recent blog to learn more about her perspective as a member of our Multi-Culture ERG.

So on this Valentine's Day, let's all spread the love by caring for ourselves, supporting one another, and celebrating all the relationships in our lives that inspire us every day! Be sure to check out our @CommvaultLife social networks to see what our Vaulters are up to on this Recharge Day.

If you are interested in joining our team and becoming a Vaulter, visit our Careers site for more information.

