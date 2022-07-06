Log in
  5. Commvault Systems, Inc.
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.

(CVLT)
Commvault Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release Date

07/06/2022 | 09:01am EDT
TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) - Commvault will webcast a discussion of its first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results on July 26, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET at http://ir.commvault.com.

To access the call by phone, please click on the Registration Link and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available at http://ir.commvault.com

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) liberates business and IT professionals to do amazing things with their data by ensuring the fundamental integrity of their business. Its industry-leading Intelligent Data Services Platform empowers these professionals to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives. Delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility to customers, its Intelligent Data Services Platform is available as software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, and software as a service—a critical differentiator in the market. For 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault, and today, Metallic is accelerating customer adoption to modernize their environments as they look to SaaS for the future.  Driven by its values—Connect, Inspire, Care, and Deliver—Commvault employs more than 2,700 highly-skilled individuals around the world. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commvault-announces-first-quarter-fiscal-2023-earnings-release-date-301581204.html

SOURCE Commvault


