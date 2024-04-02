TINTON FALLS, N.J., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) - Commvault will webcast a discussion of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST at http://ir.commvault.com.

Investors can access the live webcast by visiting http://ir.commvault.com. Investors may also access the call by dialing (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 and referencing Event ID 6798771. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available at http://ir.commvault.com.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations to uncover, take action, and rapidly recover from cyber-attacks—keeping data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere with advanced AI-driven automation—at the lowest TCO.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commvault-announces-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2024-earnings-release-date-302106104.html

SOURCE Commvault