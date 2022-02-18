Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Commvault Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVLT   US2041661024

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.

(CVLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Commvault : Celebrating the History of Black Members of the LGBTQ+ Community

02/18/2022 | 09:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kash Ansari

As we make our way through February, we're continuing to celebrate Black History Month at Commvault. As a member of our LGBTQ+ & Allies Employee Resource Group, I believe that allyship, awareness, and education is greatly important to how we show we truly care.

That's why I wanted to take a moment to celebrate the rich history between the Black and LGBTQ+ communities! It's so important for us all to remember and honor the incredible impact that Black members of the LGBTQ+ community have had on society:

  • Bayard Rustin was an LGBTQ and civil rights activist who was an adviser to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He organized the 1963 March on Washington and was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.
  • James Baldwin was a writer and social critic in the 1950s. He was best known for his collection of essays, "Notes of a Native Son," and his groundbreaking 1956 novel, "Giovanni's Room," which depicts themes of homosexuality and bisexuality. He spent most of his career educating others about Black and queer identity, and is well known for his lecture titled, "Race, Racism and the Gay Community" that he made during a meeting in the New York chapter of Black and White Men Together in 1982.
  • Barbara Jordan was a civil rights leader and attorney who became the first African American elected to the Texas Senate in 1966. She later became the first woman and African American elected to Congress from Texas in 1972. Barbara was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Bill Clinton in in 1994.
  • Marsha P. Johnson was a transgender rights activist who was one of the central figures in the Stonewall uprising of 1969. Along with other transgender activists, she helped form Street Transgender Action Revolutionaries (STAR), which provided housing and other forms of support to homeless LGBTQ+ youth and sex workers in Manhattan. She was also an AIDS activist with ACT UP in the early 1990s.

These are a just a few examples - there are so many more incredible stories of Black members of the LGBTQ+ community throughout history. I encourage anyone reading this to take some time to think of how you can be an ally during Black History Month through further education and understanding.

Let's continue to celebrate and honor our Black Vaulters, peers, community members, and all those throughout history who advocated for change to make the world a better place.

And that's what we're doing here at Commvault each day with our Employee Resource Groups - creating a culture of support, inspiration, and, most importantly, inclusion.

Share this:

Disclaimer

CommVault Systems Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 14:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
09:52aCOMMVAULT : Celebrating the History of Black Members of the LGBTQ+ Community
PU
02/17COMMVAULT : Response Services helps with data recovery and ransomware recovery￼
PU
02/16Commvault Introduces Metallic Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) Solutions in Qatar
PR
02/16Commvault Systems, Inc. Introduces Metallic Data Management as a Service Solutions in Q..
CI
02/15COMMVAULT : Adds Features to Fortify Ransomware Security￼
PU
02/15Commvault Adds Intelligent Data Services Features to Fortify Ransomware Security
PR
02/15Commvault Adds Intelligent Data Services Features to Fortify Ransomware Security
CI
02/11COMMVAULT : A Valentine's Day reflection – how we're showing the love at Commvault&#..
PU
02/11ABOVE ZERO : Melting the Cyber-Threat Iceberg by Moving beyond Zero Trust
PU
02/09COMMVAULT : Improve the Economics of Data Readiness with Intelligent Data Services
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 766 M - -
Net income 2022 34,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 74,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 897 M 2 897 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,49x
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 2 671
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Commvault Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 65,02 $
Average target price 77,60 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Mirchandani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Michael Carolan Chief Accounting Officer & Vice President-Finance
Nicholas A. Adamo Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Brockway Chief Technology Officer
Gary Merrill Chief Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.-5.66%2 897
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-13.56%2 179 564
SEA LIMITED-38.47%77 351
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-20.27%77 060
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-20.53%62 380
SYNOPSYS, INC.-20.40%45 005