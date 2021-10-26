Commvault Customers Hit the Jackpot with Data Management Efficiency

By Miranda Foster

This quarter, we talked about backup. Whoever said backup is an age-old problem should rethink its criticality to businesses, in my opinion. For example, low backup success rates, siloed data, multiple solutions and fast recoverability are just some of the reasons backup is so critical for our customers. Backup is more than table stakes-it's a critical strategy and function that makes or breaks your data integrity. Let's take a look at Commvault customers and how they've succeeded with Commvault.

This quarter, we talked about backup. Whoever said backup is an age-old problem should rethink its criticality to businesses, in my opinion. For example, low backup success rates, siloed data, multiple solutions and fast recoverability are just some of the reasons backup is so critical for our customers. Backup is more than table stakes-it's a critical strategy and function that makes or breaks your data integrity. Let's take a look at Commvault customers and how they've succeeded with Commvault.

CoStar leads the market in commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Ranked 29th on Fortune magazine's annual list of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies, CoStar reported 19% revenue growth last year. The company's ever-expanding data sets strained its previous backup solutions: Veritas Backup Exec, Quest vRanger, and Idera SQL Safe Backup. On average, backups succeeded only about 55% of the time. This brought long, daily struggles with backup and a whopping 24-hour RTO-and also the side effect of pulling key staff from their core roles.

CoStar consolidated from three products into one: Commvault Complete Data Protection. The company also teamed with Commvault Professional Services for a collaborative approach. The result? A 75% improvement in backup success rate-to 97%-one hour or less of daily backup management time, down from four to six hours, and RTO reduction down to one hour for disk.

"With Commvault, my job role has changed. I went from putting out fires to being more of an architect." - Oje Alexis, Senior Systems Engineer, CoStar.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is an American petroleum refining, marketing, and transportation company. When Marathon was challenged with finding ways to intelligently manage its data, including backups, it turned to Commvault.

"Data is mission-critical to meeting the nation's energy needs and creating value for all our stakeholders. We depend on Commvault to optimize and protect our data. With secondary copies of everything, plus Commvault's rigorous security and access protocols, we have peace of mind that our data is secure," said John Oliver, Data Resiliency Engineer, Marathon Petroleum.

Created to bridge the justice gap, Justice for Me offers legal assistance to clients in need of an attorney for civil matters. With backups as a critical issue, Justice for Me chose Metallic as they were looking for an industry leading backup-as-a-service offering. Metallic had their back (pun intended).

"It's been great working with Metallic. As a fast-growing startup, being able to quickly set up backups for all components of Office 365, and get regular updates of the status, has let me focus on other aspects of our business." - Yair Alan Griver, Co-founder and CTO of Justice for Me

LGC leverages what we call the power of AND-the ability for customers to operate both on-premises, in the cloud and using an as-a-service offering wherever they choose. This is through both Commvault and Metallic for backups. With many layers of security in place, LGC cannot afford to lose data.

"My backup is my crown jewels, it's my 'get out of jail free' card should the worst happen…so if the other layers of my security fail, I'm turning to Metallic and to Commvault for my legacy workloads," said Richard Moorhouse, Head of IT Platforms, LGC.

Speaking of the power of AND, Commvault and Metallic also help Jefferson County simplify their infrastructure and ensure data is backed up and protected. Jefferson County has been able to receive full integration and lower costs while ensuring data is backed up and protected with Commvault and Metallic.

The County needed a solution that integrated with its Microsoft Azure cloud strategy while struggling with limited resources, more expensive solutions and lack of automation.

Commvault partner Insight Enterprises got together with us to address and solve Jefferson County's IT challenges. Commvault and Metallic O365 established a true hybrid approach to a county government data protection solution, blending the values that Commvault brings to the industry. Jefferson County also integrated existing standards into its Microsoft Azure cloud strategy.

"The one-two punch of Commvault & Metallic will help us simplify our infrastructure & ensure all our data is backed up & protected," said Adam Waltzman, Infrastructure and Operations Manager, Jefferson County, CO.

