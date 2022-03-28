Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Commvault Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVLT   US2041661024

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.

(CVLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Commvault : Earns 5-Star Rating in 2022 CRN Partner Program Guide

03/28/2022 | 10:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By John Tavares

It's that time of year again, when CRN releases its Partner Program Guide, featuring the brightest partner programs across the industry. For the ninth year in a row, I'm thrilled to share that the Commvault Partner Advantage Program has received a 5-star rating on this prestigious list.

CRN's annual Partner Program Guide highlights the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

When it comes to the Commvault Partner Advantage Program, our chief goal is to continuously nurture a partner program that evolves with our partners and their needs. We regularly seek feedback from our partners on what's working and what they need more of. We make refinements that get to the root of our partners' challenges and create an environment that fosters mutual success.

Just take a look at our PY22 Partner Advantage Program, where we launched targeted programs for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Aggregators in order to accelerate Data Protection-as-a-Service (DPaaS) practices with providers. We also enhanced our rebate structure for Solution Providers to reward performance around partner-sourced opportunities and improved the overall experience for partners through our partner portal. These are the areas that were and are most important to our partners.

What we are most proud of in our partner program is the ability for partners to develop deep competencies in their areas of expertise. We offer targeted incentives around growth, new customer acquisition, and consumption of software licenses, allowing partners to earn rich rewards. Partners can also build their practice, drive customer demand, co-sell and win, and support their customers.

It's critical that we help our partners strengthen their practice areas and in turn, ensure they can deliver our best-in-class Intelligent Data Services that protect, optimize and recover data, whether on-prem, in the cloud or both. Together with our partners, we offer customers the ability to do great things with their data - and we wouldn't want it any other way.

To learn more about the 2022 CRN Partner Program Guide, check out the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

Share this:

Disclaimer

CommVault Systems Inc. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 14:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
10:11aCOMMVAULT : Earns 5-Star Rating in 2022 CRN Partner Program Guide
PU
03/25COMMVAULT : Empowering the Women of Commvault through our Employee Resource Group
PU
03/24COMMVAULT : Spring into Action against Ransomware with Data Driven Insights and Analytics
PU
03/22COMMVAULT : If data is king, are you protecting the crown jewels?
PU
03/18COMMVAULT : Giving Back to Women in our Local Communities
PU
03/15COMMVAULT : Take your data protection as serious as tomorrow's Wordle
PU
03/15COMMVAULT : An Introduction to Ransomware Protection
PU
03/11COMMVAULT : Following my passion for building communities
PU
03/09COMMVAULT : Modernizing AWS Cloud Data Management with Commvault
PU
03/07COMMVAULT : Celebrating International Women's Day
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 766 M - -
Net income 2022 34,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 75,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 942 M 2 942 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
EV / Sales 2023 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 671
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Commvault Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 66,03 $
Average target price 77,60 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Mirchandani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Michael Carolan Chief Accounting Officer & Vice President-Finance
Nicholas A. Adamo Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Brockway Chief Technology Officer
Gary Merrill Chief Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.-4.19%2 942
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-9.71%2 276 648
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-25.46%72 043
SEA LIMITED-48.09%65 252
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-14.47%64 907
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.46%48 825