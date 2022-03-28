Commvault : Earns 5-Star Rating in 2022 CRN Partner Program Guide

By John Tavares

It's that time of year again, when CRN releases its Partner Program Guide, featuring the brightest partner programs across the industry. For the ninth year in a row, I'm thrilled to share that the Commvault Partner Advantage Program has received a 5-star rating on this prestigious list.

CRN's annual Partner Program Guide highlights the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

When it comes to the Commvault Partner Advantage Program, our chief goal is to continuously nurture a partner program that evolves with our partners and their needs. We regularly seek feedback from our partners on what's working and what they need more of. We make refinements that get to the root of our partners' challenges and create an environment that fosters mutual success.

Just take a look at our PY22 Partner Advantage Program, where we launched targeted programs for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Aggregators in order to accelerate Data Protection-as-a-Service (DPaaS) practices with providers. We also enhanced our rebate structure for Solution Providers to reward performance around partner-sourced opportunities and improved the overall experience for partners through our partner portal. These are the areas that were and are most important to our partners.

What we are most proud of in our partner program is the ability for partners to develop deep competencies in their areas of expertise. We offer targeted incentives around growth, new customer acquisition, and consumption of software licenses, allowing partners to earn rich rewards. Partners can also build their practice, drive customer demand, co-sell and win, and support their customers.

It's critical that we help our partners strengthen their practice areas and in turn, ensure they can deliver our best-in-class Intelligent Data Services that protect, optimize and recover data, whether on-prem, in the cloud or both. Together with our partners, we offer customers the ability to do great things with their data - and we wouldn't want it any other way.

To learn more about the 2022 CRN Partner Program Guide, check out the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.