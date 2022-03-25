Log in
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.

(CVLT)
Commvault : Empowering the Women of Commvault through our Employee Resource Group

03/25/2022 | 09:27am EDT
By Naomi Karake

I remember my first experience with our Women in Technology (WiT) Employee Resource Group (ERG) just like it was yesterday.

It was back in 2019, when I was part of the team that hosted our CommvaultGO event. It was an amazing week to connect with customers and partners, but what made it even better was an afternoon luncheon I decided to attend that was hosted by our WiT ERG. They hosted a luncheon with a panel of speakers who were Commvault customers, and these women led a discussion about the importance of empowering women within their organizations to rise up and break the glass ceiling. After this luncheon, I knew I had to join our WiT ERG and be a part of making this group's mission come to life!

Fast forward to now, I never would have imagined that I would have been tapped on the shoulder to co-lead our WiT ERG with my fellow Vaulter, Tracy. It was such an honor to be asked to lead this group of inspiring women and allies. I had already been a long-standing member of our Multi-Culture ERG, so to be able to broaden awareness to causes close to my heart was really special for me.

And while March is Women's History Month, our efforts go well beyond this month. All year long, I am focused on giving the next generation of female leaders at Commvault the opportunity to not only have a seat at the table, but to use their voice on things that matter most to them. I truly believe that the WiT leaders are building momentum and creating meaningful opportunities for our members to thrive through programs, resources, and training opportunities.

In fact, just this week our ERG hosted a global, virtual event in honor of Women's History Month, featuring keynote speaker Jem Janik, Diversity & Inclusion Program Leader for Messer Americas. We had a discussion with Jem about her career as a woman in tech, and how her volunteer efforts to help advance women at her organization led to the next step in her career. She was such an inspiration! It's events like these, where we connect and empower our global Vaulter community, that make me so proud to be a part of the WiT ERG.

We have so much to look forward to - our future is bright together, and I know we will continue to celebrate the women of Commvault every day.

Disclaimer

CommVault Systems Inc. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 13:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
