    CVLT   US2041661024

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.

(CVLT)
03/22 10:01:22 am
62.04 USD   -0.11%
COMMVAULT : Following my passion for building communities
PU
03/09COMMVAULT : Modernizing AWS Cloud Data Management with Commvault
PU
03/07COMMVAULT : Celebrating International Women's Day
PU
Commvault : Following my passion for building communities

03/11/2022 | 09:40am EST
By Tracy Maurer

When I got the opportunity to join Commvault in 2016, one of my first projects was working alongside a team in the early stages of launching our social intranet site. I was drawn to this role because of my passion for building a community within companies. And that's exactly what a social intranet site does - it gives employees a platform at work to share their voices and connect with others.

When given the opportunity to co-lead Commvault's Women in Technology Employee Resource Group (ERG), I saw an opportunity to further those goals. It has been so interesting to see the overlap between my day job and my leadership role within our ERG. What better way to continue to pursue my passion for building community than further connecting and collaborating with our inspiring ERG members.

Our mission as Women in Technology is to help one another grow, to do outreach in the world to help bring the next generation of girls into STEAM, and to make the world one where women aren't an anomaly. We strive to create a world where the work these girls do determines whether they have a seat at the table, rather than their gender or any other trait they were born with.

March marks a special time of the year for us, with celebrating both Women's History Month and International Women's Day. Our Women in Technology ERG's agenda this month is packed with events and opportunities that build on previous efforts. We're hoping to inspire new members, lift up existing members, create safe spaces, and give people outlets for passion and energy.

If you're a Vaulter reading this, or if you have an ERG like ours at your own company, I encourage you to get involved. Some may think being a leader or volunteer in an ERG is too ambitious, but there are many easy ways to make a difference: offer a recommendation of a great speaker; suggest starting a book club reading a favorite author; tell an inspirational story (either as a speaker yourself, or in a blog); mentor another woman.

There are plenty of opportunities to take steps both large and small to help advance women in technology, and every one of these helps us all. Creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace provides an environment where we all thrive.

Disclaimer

CommVault Systems Inc. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 14:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
