Commvault : New year, new name – Reintroducing Prism, our LGBTQ+ ERG

By Dylan Vargas

Here at Commvault, we just kicked off our new fiscal year. And with every new year comes the opportunity to refresh and reintroduce who we are and what we do.

With this in mind, members of our LGTBTQ+ and Allies Employee Resource Group (ERG) are starting our new year with a brand new name - Prism! Our Prism ERG is a group of Vaulters made up of both members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies who support us with one goal in mind: bring together the Vaulter community in support of and to raise awareness and education around the LGBTQ+ community.

So you may be thinking…why Prism?



A prism is a symbol that represents the focus of light to color. It is reflective, transformative, and provides perspective. We feel that the meaning of prism translates directly to our ERG's vision and objectives - to be an inclusive community for a full spectrum of identities that is also open to interpretation.

While Prism is primarily created as a group for the LGBTQ+ community, we are here to provide a safe space for ALL Vaulters who are part of the LGBTQ+ community, an ally to the community, a family member or friend of someone in the community, or simply someone looking to learn more and listen.

I'm so excited to begin this journey in our new year with my ERG co-leads. The future is bright for our Prism ERG here at Commvault, and I can't wait to see how our group evolves and makes a positive impact this year and beyond!