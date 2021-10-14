Commvault : Save Money and Time with Efficient Data Management

By Isabelle Guis

As CIOs and IT professionals, you're always being asked to do more with less. All while contending with exponential data growth, new technologies, and an increasingly complex and multigenerational environment. However, having the right data management strategy can enable you to cut costs, reduce the staff time, and quickly support technology changes in your enterprise hybrid environment.

But with so much on your to do list, where do you start and what will give you the biggest results? Many of our customers have been successful in doing this, so here are just a few of their best practices to get you started:

1. Save on licensing costs by consolidating disparate data management tools

After acquiring companies and making technology changes, syncreon, a global supply chain solution provider, had multiple tools with separate licensing methods, which was difficult to manage and predict licensing costs. The company saved nearly $500,000 in licensing and new hardware costs by replacing six tools with a single Commvault solution. And by centralizing licensing, syncreon can now more easily plan budget and respond faster to compliance requests.

"We now have greater visibility of our overall data protection process and have improved team productivity," says John Gallagher, Senior Manager, Global IT, Enterprise Systems and Cloud.



2. Reduce storage costs through better data management

"By using deduplication, I can nearly cut down my storage by almost 90%. That's a real number," says Chase Hale, Network Systems Engineer, Arvest Bank. "The savings here is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars in disk cost alone."

Using Commvault software, Arvest Bank, a Forbes® Top 10 US bank, reduced data backup time from three days to three hours; increased its backup schedule from five to seven days a week; and is helping the IT team to stay ahead of compliance demands.

3.Free up staff time and effort with flexible data management

As one of India's largest integrated information and communication technology (ICT) service providers, Sify Technologies needed a reliable and scalable solution to support multi-cloud backup and recovery across multiple data centers in five different cities.

"Commvault integrated deduplication and encryption support empowered our business to provide secure Data Protection as a Service to customers without any third-party solutions while saving 30% of our backup service delivery costs," says Jitender Durairajan, Head of Cloud Engineering and Solutions. "With the Commvault intuitive interface, our support team can easily manage cross-platform backup migrations between different cloud providers via one console."

Time is money

Data silos, inefficiently tiered storage, and repetitive operational tasks add risk, increase costs, and consume IT staff time. However, taking time now to embrace the right data management strategy will pay dividends and enable you and your team to spend less time keeping the lights on and more time supporting new technology initiatives.

If you're looking for more ways to cut your IT costs with Commvault data management, we encourage you to join us at Commvault Connections21 where we'll be exploring this and much more.



References - 1Arvest Bank Among 'World's Best' Again in 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn