Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Commvault Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVLT   US2041661024

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.

(CVLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Commvault : View Commvault Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date

04/06/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media Contact: Investor Relations Contact:
Miranda Foster
Commvault
646-370-9785
mfoster@commvault.com 		Michael J. Melnyk, CFA
Commvault
732-865-0458
mmelnyk@commvault.com

Tinton Falls, N.J. - April 6, 2022 - Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) - Commvault will webcast a discussion of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings results on May 3, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET at http://ir.commvault.com. The webcast will also be available for replay.

Investors may also access the call by dialing (844) 742-4247 (domestic) or (661) 378-9470 (international). A telephone replay will be available for seven days following the call. To access the telephone replay, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) using the conference ID 3389053.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) liberates business and IT professionals to do amazing things with their data by ensuring the fundamental integrity of their business. Its industry-leading Intelligent Data Services Platform empowers these professionals to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives. Delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility to customers, its Intelligent Data Services Platform is available as software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, and software as a service-a critical differentiator in the market. For 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault, and today, Metallic is accelerating customer adoption to modernize their environments as they look to SaaS for the future. Driven by its values-Connect, Inspire, Care, and Deliver-Commvault employs more than 2,700 highly-skilled individuals around the world. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

Share this:

Disclaimer

CommVault Systems Inc. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 21:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
05:13pCOMMVAULT : View Commvault Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date
PU
04:31pCommvault Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date
PR
09:52aCOMMVAULT : Identify, Protect, Monitor, Respond, and Recover
PU
03/31COMMVAULT : Driving International Growth
PU
03/30COMMVAULT : Backup your Data and Your Relationships on World Backup Day
PU
03/30COMMVAULT : How Data Protection Helps Cut IT Cost and Support IT Innovation
PU
03/29COMMVAULT : Securing data across multigenerational IT with Commvault and HPE GreenLake
PU
03/28COMMVAULT : Earns 5-Star Rating in 2022 CRN Partner Program Guide
PU
03/25COMMVAULT : Empowering the Women of Commvault through our Employee Resource Group
PU
03/24COMMVAULT : Spring into Action against Ransomware with Data Driven Insights and Analytics
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 766 M - -
Net income 2022 34,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 75,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 932 M 2 932 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,53x
EV / Sales 2023 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 671
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Commvault Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 65,80 $
Average target price 77,60 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Mirchandani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Michael Carolan Chief Accounting Officer & Vice President-Finance
Nicholas A. Adamo Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Brockway Chief Technology Officer
Gary Merrill Chief Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.-4.53%2 932
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-7.56%2 330 626
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-21.36%76 011
SEA LIMITED-44.19%70 164
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-12.19%66 277
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.07%50 172