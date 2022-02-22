Commvault : Your compass to better data security with the Commvault Security Health Assessment Dashboard

By Phil Wandrei

From hospitals, schools, state governments to Halloween candy, ransomware has disrupted our lives when we thought it couldn't get worse. Organizations are driven to reevaluate their security posture and define processes and controls to ensure systems and data remain secure and resilient against ransomware. As environments expand to hybrid and integrate into the cloud, the attack vectors multiply. A systematic approach is the best way to reduce the complexity of protecting against ransomware, focusing on real-time data monitoring.

To help organizations minimize their security risk, Commvault offers the Security Health Assessment Dashboard to identify and mitigate risks within the Commvault data protection and management environment. The Security Health Assessment Dashboard is a single pane of glass built on industry-leading risk management frameworks and Zero Trust Principles. It helps organizations manage and secure their data by reducing the attack surface while strengthening their security posture. Most importantly, organizations can focus on correcting gaps to reduce their ransomware risk.

Commvault Security Assessment Tile

Commvault Security Health Assessment Dashboard is available within the Commvault Command Center™ health report to all existing customers on Feature Release 11.20 and above. A cloud version is also available to organizations that track CommCell health in the Commvault cloud. As changes are made to security controls, they are reflected daily on the health report to provide continuous monitoring.

You can view the Command Center dashboard's health report and find the Security Assessment tile, Figure 1. You can click on the Security Dashboard tile if you want more details.

The Security Health Assessment Dashboard allows organizations to Identify, Assess, Mitigate, and Monitor security controls within the Commvault data protection environment, Figure 2. By design, the dashboard will identify available controls in the Commvault CommCell and provide scoring and remarks to allow organizations to assess the risk properly and continuously monitor security posture. Not every control fits all organizations. For example, some organizations may use external identity providers with built-in multi-factor controls and password complexity logic. While others may rely on local Commvault accounts to segment access from their primary environment. Either way, the dashboard will provide insights to take the appropriate actions.

To mitigate risks, follow the action items for the specific control. Actions include targeted documentation, more in-depth reports, workflows, and software store applications and tools. Applying solutions is simplified and streamlined to minimize jumping between the interface windows.

Security Health Assessment Dashboard

Also, the Security Health Assessment Dashboard provides continuous awareness when any locks, alerts, and controls are not applied or disabled. This includes any new feature sets that become available in the future that Commvault may recommend.

For more details on using the report and taking action, refer to the Security Assessment Report in Commvault Books Online.

Commvault Security Health Assessment Dashboard is the starting point for an improved security posture within the Commvault data protection and management environment. With its single pane of glass, the ability to automatically provide insights and best practices, and intuitive interactive actions - the dashboard helps take the complexity of implementing and managing security and simplifies it. To see the dashboard in action, view Commvault video "You are in control: Securing your data management environment with Commvault.