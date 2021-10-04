Log in
    CVLT   US2041661024

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.

(CVLT)
Commvault : talks Simplifying Data Protection and Recovery at VMworld 2021

10/04/2021 | 09:54am EDT
By Ranga Rajagopalan

Data security has never been more vital.

The need to be digitally connected, in the wake of the pandemic, has opened doors to new vulnerabilities. In fact, a Deloitte survey reveals that security and data protection has become the top priority for everyone, from C-suite IT executives and senior leaders to IT managers and developers. This is likely due to the influx in cyber-criminal activities owing to the increasing migration of workloads to cloud.

Cloud has certainly become the holy grail of all businesses, especially in the past year, where its benefits - such as reduced costs, enhanced collaboration capabilities, and greater flexibility - have been acknowledged across the globe. However, what was intended to simplify challenges by creating an environment with a single pane of glass for easy visibility and governance, has become a fragmented, hybrid environment - giving birth to increased complexities.

Today, companies often use a hybrid multi-cloud model that generates vast amounts of data stored across multiple locations, leading to not only governance and compliance challenges, but also the attraction of malicious activities. The traditional backup rule has become dated and insufficient to combat ever-evolving notorious cyber activities.

Data sprawl and distributed data fragmentation calls for a more advanced recovery readiness strategy, making data protection no longer optional but mission critical.

Join Commvault's Senior Product Manager, Sam Grover at VMworld 2021, where he'll be discussing Commvault's approach to Modern Data Protection for a Remote Workforce and demonstrating how we give enterprises the tools to protect and recover everything from virtual machines to containers and more, regardless of where they reside.

During this presentation, Sam will showcase how Commvault's deep integration with VMware vSphere, VMware Cloud Director, VMware vRealize and more, along with broad support for VMware cloud-based solutions from VMware partners, allows enterprises to improve data protection, reduce data loss, and recover more quickly. He will also demonstrate the ease in adding hypervisors, backing up VMs, completing restores, and even setting up replication. And as part of Commvault's broader Intelligent Data Services Platform, our solutions also allow organizations to harness the value of their data to drive operational efficiency and better business outcomes. In fact, VMware named Metallic, our SaaS-based offering, the 2020 Resilience and Recovery winner in last year's Best of VMworld Awards program.

Our long relationship with VMware helps ensure data resiliency for our mutual customers with powerful, simplified, and scalable data protection. Whether on-prem, in the public cloud, or in a hybrid and multi-cloud environment, enterprises can streamline data protection and management with the use of Commvault's market-leading data protection solutions and VMware environments. Together Commvault and VMware help our customers automate data protection, unify management, and deliver rapid recoveries while mobilizing data and applications.

To learn more about our relationship with VMware, please visit: https://www.commvault.com/supported-technologies/vmware. You can also or register for our session at VMworld here.

Disclaimer

CommVault Systems Inc. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 13:49:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
