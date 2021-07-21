The Big 10: Commvault is Now a 10-time recognized Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™

By Isabelle Guis

Commvault is celebrating its 25th year of business this year , but we've also hit another milestone: it's the 10th consecutive time of being named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant. Gartner has published the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, and Commvault has been named a Leader for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. We believe this is because of our expertise how we are delivering the Intelligent Data Services customers need to solve their tough problems.

Most of us are familiar with the Gartner Magic Quadrant and its evaluation methodology across two components: ability to execute and completeness of vision. And, while customer priorities continue to evolve with the rapidly changing needs of their business, what is most exciting to me is that I believe Commvault continues to perform well in areas that, per our understanding, the report sees as most critical to customers. For example, cloud-native capabilities; we believe that our ability to provide cloud-delivered solutions is critical to serving our customers' needs-just look at Chart Industries.

'Chart has been a vocal Commvault customer for a long time, and Metallic has intrigued us from day one,' said Nathaniel Hauenstein, Global Infrastructure Manager, Chart Industries. 'SaaS is important as we continue to drive rapid company growth and seek to back up and protect our Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce data. Commvault is a trusted partner, and their bulletproof solutions like Metallic mean that we will have the scale, flexibility and reliability that are critical to our business.'

Commvault's Intelligent Data Services are solving C-level challenges such as disaster recovery. Commvault's Intelligent Data Services Platform leverages all parts of our existing portfolio via a broad set of delivery models that vary from software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, to increasingly SaaS-a critical differentiator in the market. This platform includes Data Management & Protection, Data Security, Data Compliance & Governance, Data Transformation, and Data Insights. Our Intelligent Data Services provide comprehensive, end-to-end storage and workload support regardless of where they reside.

This is where what we are calling the 'power of AND' comes in. With Commvault's industry-leading portfolio combined with the flexibility of Metallic's SaaS portfolio, we give customers the flexibility they require, all at scale. We offer backup and recovery options for on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments through Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale X, and Commvault Metallic so that customers can protect their data wherever it lives.

I have some personal thoughts about why we have been named a Magic Quadrant Leader.