  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Commvault Systems, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CVLT   US2041661024

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.

(CVLT)
  Report
The Big 10: Commvault is Now a 10-time recognized Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™

07/21/2021 | 11:38am EDT
By Isabelle Guis

Commvault is celebrating its 25th year of business this year , but we've also hit another milestone: it's the 10th consecutive time of being named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant. Gartner has published the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, and Commvault has been named a Leader for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. We believe this is because of our expertise how we are delivering the Intelligent Data Services customers need to solve their tough problems.

Most of us are familiar with the Gartner Magic Quadrant and its evaluation methodology across two components: ability to execute and completeness of vision. And, while customer priorities continue to evolve with the rapidly changing needs of their business, what is most exciting to me is that I believe Commvault continues to perform well in areas that, per our understanding, the report sees as most critical to customers. For example, cloud-native capabilities; we believe that our ability to provide cloud-delivered solutions is critical to serving our customers' needs-just look at Chart Industries.

'Chart has been a vocal Commvault customer for a long time, and Metallic has intrigued us from day one,' said Nathaniel Hauenstein, Global Infrastructure Manager, Chart Industries. 'SaaS is important as we continue to drive rapid company growth and seek to back up and protect our Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce data. Commvault is a trusted partner, and their bulletproof solutions like Metallic mean that we will have the scale, flexibility and reliability that are critical to our business.'

Commvault's Intelligent Data Services are solving C-level challenges such as disaster recovery. Commvault's Intelligent Data Services Platform leverages all parts of our existing portfolio via a broad set of delivery models that vary from software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, to increasingly SaaS-a critical differentiator in the market. This platform includes Data Management & Protection, Data Security, Data Compliance & Governance, Data Transformation, and Data Insights. Our Intelligent Data Services provide comprehensive, end-to-end storage and workload support regardless of where they reside.

This is where what we are calling the 'power of AND' comes in. With Commvault's industry-leading portfolio combined with the flexibility of Metallic's SaaS portfolio, we give customers the flexibility they require, all at scale. We offer backup and recovery options for on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments through Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale X, and Commvault Metallic so that customers can protect their data wherever it lives.

I have some personal thoughts about why we have been named a Magic Quadrant Leader.

  • Firstly, our Intelligent Data Services deployment flexibility. Whether it's software only, appliance or via our SaaS offering, Metallic, our customers have choice in how they want their data protection delivered. Even better, it's all managed via a unified managed experience, enabling fast changes to be made.
  • Our cloud customer references and cloud native protection. Many of our customers case studies include protection of over 1000 virtual instances and management of petabyte-plus storage in AWS and Microsoft Azure. And with a nod to our cloud heritage and through our Intelligent Data Services, we can product all major public cloud IaaS, PaaS and SaaS workloads - essential for multi-cloud.
  • It's been amazing to see the traction that Metallic is getting in the market with organizations of all sizes. Having lived in the SaaS world, I'm really impressed by the fast feature release cadence and rapid (but thoughtful) geographic expansion and we're well positioned to help customers transition to a Data Protection as a service model.

With the global developments of the last 18 months, our Intelligent Data Services platform is the single biggest element that has enabled us to increase our customer base and genuinely solve the problems our customers are facing today in light of the new requirements for flexibility, remote work, and cloud adoption. It's something we were committed to before the pandemic that has only become more critical today.

I believe all of this is validation of our customer-obsessed culture of relentless innovation. We're anticipating customer challenges and solving them ahead of time-and that's how we've become a mainstay in in terms of recognition/evaluation in analyst reports like the Gartner Magic Quadrant.

Here's to 10 consecutive times-looking forward to the next 10!

To download a copy of the report, please visit: https://commvault.drift.click/itleaders

Required report attribution and disclaimer(s):

Gartner, 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, Jerry Rozeman, Santhosh Rao, Nik Simpson and Michael Hoeck, July 19, 2021.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Also, Since the title of the report has been updated, please include a footer before the corporate boilerplate, something in the lines of:
The Gartner Magic Quadrant report was titled 'Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions' over the past few years (2016-2020)


Disclaimer

CommVault Systems Inc. published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2021 15:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
