The Metallic SaaS Advisory Board: Driving the Gold Standard

By Manoj Nair

Metallic, a Commvault venture, was launched in late 2019 and we could not be prouder of the significant progress we've made in leading the shift to SaaS within our industry. As we continue to elevate Metallic as Commvault's line of SaaS-delivered offerings and focus on driving customer results, we are constantly looking for ways to speed delivery of value. To that end, we have formed a SaaS advisory board of trusted professionals who offer proven leadership, expertise and unique understanding of enterprise SaaS, to accelerate our pursuit of the best end-to-end customer experience in Data Management as a Service (DMaaS).

Built on the trusted leadership of Commvault, Metallic is delivering award-winning data protection across critical workloads, in one simple, scalable SaaS solution. Metallic is designed to help customers of all sizes - from hundreds to tens of thousands of employees - reduce risk, safeguard against attack, and seamlessly navigate hybrid cloud environments with simplified management.

Today, our portfolio is more comprehensive than ever, including:

SaaS Application Protection : We protect SaaS apps with critical enterprise data, including Office 365, Dynamics 365 and Salesforce;

: We protect SaaS apps with critical enterprise data, including Office 365, Dynamics 365 and Salesforce; Hybrid Cloud Coverage : We offer backup and recovery for VMs and Kubernetes containers, as well as structured and unstructured data, on-premises or on public clouds;

: We offer backup and recovery for VMs and Kubernetes containers, as well as structured and unstructured data, on-premises or on public clouds; Support for a Remote Workforce : We deliver powerful backup and recovery capabilities for laptops and desktops, which is more important than ever in this era of remote work; and

: We deliver powerful backup and recovery capabilities for laptops and desktops, which is more important than ever in this era of remote work; and Global Reach: Metallic is available in 24 countries today, with more on the way, while our strategic partnerships are helping to expand the reach and offer joint value for even more customers across the globe.

The hallmark of a successful SaaS company is relentless focus on customer needs and experience across every touch point. The ultimate purpose of the Metallic SaaS Advisory Board is to bring deep expertise and outside-in perspective to help speed development and impact every phase of the customer journey - from product development to business systems to partner management to onboarding and support and beyond.

Our SaaS Advisory Board Members:

Ash Devata is the Vice President and General Manager for the Duo Security business at Cisco. He runs all aspects of the business including product, engineering, design, support and marketing. Ash joined Duo in the early days to run all product related functions and helped them grow and get acquired by Cisco in 2018. He enjoys all things related to SaaS, cybersecurity, entrepreneurship, backpacking and occasional long-distance running.

is the Vice President and General Manager for the Duo Security business at Cisco. He runs all aspects of the business including product, engineering, design, support and marketing. Ash joined Duo in the early days to run all product related functions and helped them grow and get acquired by Cisco in 2018. He enjoys all things related to SaaS, cybersecurity, entrepreneurship, backpacking and occasional long-distance running. Alex Saghatelian is the Global VP of Monetization and Pricing Strategy at ServiceNow. He leads all aspects of monetization strategy and operations with a focus on increasing customer lifetime value, future-proofing pricing, simplifying buying, and improving deal quality and velocity. Alex has over 20 years of leadership experience spanning management consulting and high-tech companies, driving substantial business growth and shareholder value from product to pricing strategies through GTM launch and deal execution. As a global thought leader, he also serves as a strategic advisor to many start-ups and executives.

is the Global VP of Monetization and Pricing Strategy at ServiceNow. He leads all aspects of monetization strategy and operations with a focus on increasing customer lifetime value, future-proofing pricing, simplifying buying, and improving deal quality and velocity. Alex has over 20 years of leadership experience spanning management consulting and high-tech companies, driving substantial business growth and shareholder value from product to pricing strategies through GTM launch and deal execution. As a global thought leader, he also serves as a strategic advisor to many start-ups and executives. Janet Giesen is Principal at JetPath, a boutique go-to-market consulting firm specializing in marketing strategy, partnership development, and launch planning. Previously Janet was a founding member of the Metallic leadership team at Commvault running operations and marketing, so she now continues her journey with Metallic as an advisor. Prior to Commvault, Janet held senior roles at content company Shutterstock including GM of the Enterprise business and VP of Business Development, and managed digital B2B partnerships at American Express.

is Principal at JetPath, a boutique go-to-market consulting firm specializing in marketing strategy, partnership development, and launch planning. Previously Janet was a founding member of the Metallic leadership team at Commvault running operations and marketing, so she now continues her journey with Metallic as an advisor. Prior to Commvault, Janet held senior roles at content company Shutterstock including GM of the Enterprise business and VP of Business Development, and managed digital B2B partnerships at American Express. Ken Grohe , Chief Revenue Office at Taos (an IBM Company), is an experienced President and Chief Revenue Officer with demonstrated history of execution in the Productivity, Security and Storage SaaS industries. He rapidly grew SignNow to Top Enterprise Software awards in 2016-17 and a Gartner leadership position in 2018. He was also a key part of the leadership team helping Barracuda Networks journey to SaaS via award-winning Essentials for Office365. As an international bestselling author, he brings unique perspectives to skilled go-to-market strategy, execution and expertise.

, Chief Revenue Office at Taos (an IBM Company), is an experienced President and Chief Revenue Officer with demonstrated history of execution in the Productivity, Security and Storage SaaS industries. He rapidly grew SignNow to Top Enterprise Software awards in 2016-17 and a Gartner leadership position in 2018. He was also a key part of the leadership team helping Barracuda Networks journey to SaaS via award-winning Essentials for Office365. As an international bestselling author, he brings unique perspectives to skilled go-to-market strategy, execution and expertise. Malte Bernholz is Vice President and Head of Corporate Strategy at Adobe, a company that has defined the best practice for transitioning to SaaS, and is at the forefront of enabling companies' digital transformation. Malte has over 20 years of experience in strategy and the technology industry. Prior to Adobe he led the Corporate Consulting team and was Chief of Staff to the CEO at EMC. As an entrepreneur, he co-founded and ran a leading national e-discovery and computer forensics company. He started his career at McKinsey & Company, after brief stints at HP and Accenture, and has worked on four continents.

is Vice President and Head of Corporate Strategy at Adobe, a company that has defined the best practice for transitioning to SaaS, and is at the forefront of enabling companies' digital transformation. Malte has over 20 years of experience in strategy and the technology industry. Prior to Adobe he led the Corporate Consulting team and was Chief of Staff to the CEO at EMC. As an entrepreneur, he co-founded and ran a leading national e-discovery and computer forensics company. He started his career at McKinsey & Company, after brief stints at HP and Accenture, and has worked on four continents. Pam Martinez , Chief Financial Officer at SevenRooms, has 15 years of experience scaling technology and SaaS businesses into global category leaders within the areas of financial and business planning, forecasting, unit economics and new market expansion. She most recently served as Vice President of Finance for HubSpot over the past 7 years, where she helped the business grow through their IPO into a publicly traded company with $1 billion in annual recurring revenue. Before HubSpot, Pam worked in finance roles at RSA and Dell EMC.

, Chief Financial Officer at SevenRooms, has 15 years of experience scaling technology and SaaS businesses into global category leaders within the areas of financial and business planning, forecasting, unit economics and new market expansion. She most recently served as Vice President of Finance for HubSpot over the past 7 years, where she helped the business grow through their IPO into a publicly traded company with $1 billion in annual recurring revenue. Before HubSpot, Pam worked in finance roles at RSA and Dell EMC. Tyler McNally, SVP Customer Experience and Customer Operations at Gainsight, leads Gainsight's customer success strategy, operations, and scale teams, working closely with Success, Support, Sales and Product leadership. Key initiatives under his charter include: launching and expanding Gainsight's End to End Value Realization program ("O2"); product-success collaboration; and admin experience programs. Previously, Tyler led Customer Success for five CS teams at Gainsight spanning SMB, Midmarket and Enterprise across Gainsight's two platforms.

We are excited to have these members aboard as part of our journey to transform the data protection market. Our SaaS advisory board has been in place over the past few quarters and has quickly made an impact on making Metallic the award-winning gold standard in Enterprise grade DMaaS. Try it out for yourself at metallic.io.

If you have any questions, please contact us here: sales@metallic.io

