New Commvault Cyber Resilience Council members to advise and accelerate development of advanced cyber resilience solutions

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud organizations, today announced that cybersecurity experts across a host of industries -- from security to public sector to technology -- have joined the Commvault Cyber Resilience Council.

Council members will advise Commvault on emerging security trends and cyber threats as well as highlight best-practices in cyber resilience, all of which can play a key role in shaping product development, defining partnership opportunities, and guiding business strategies.

The council is chaired by Melissa Hathaway, who served as a top cybersecurity advisor for two presidential administrations, worked extensively with international institutions like NATO and the World Bank, and currently advises leading Fortune 500 companies as President of Hathaway Global Strategies.

"As tomorrow's threats evolve and intensify, business resilience is increasingly challenged and vulnerable," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault. "Our newly formed Commvault Cyber Resilience Council will help us keep a pulse on this ever-changing landscape and enable us to continue delivering industry-leading cyber resilience to our customers."

The members include:

Roland Cloutier , Principal, The Business Protection Group, Former Chief Security Officer, Tik Tok

Following a distinguished career protecting digital assets and guiding organizations such as Tik Tok and ADP, Cloutier helps organizations enhance their corporate security strategies and digital protection mechanisms.





Building on his 24-year career with the FBI, Henry spearheads security strategies at CrowdStrike, where he leads the charge against cybercrime and addresses cyber threats with innovative technologies and intelligence-driven responses.





As a 20-year cybersecurity veteran with accomplishments including the formation of BT Security, Hughes is dedicated to developing advanced cybersecurity solutions to protect enterprises against emerging digital threats.





After launching the first managed data protection business for AWS Cloud, which now serves the majority of Fortune 500 enterprises on AWS, Wang now invests in cybersecurity startups and advises them on product strategy and enterprise Go-To-Market.





Zangardi harnesses his vast experience in government IT, including roles as CIO for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Acting CIO and Principal Deputy for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), and Acting CIO for the U.S. Department of the Navy (DON), to deliver advanced data analytics and cybersecurity counsel to solve mission-critical government issues.

"Each new member of the council brings a diverse wealth of experience, from governance and risk management, to developing cutting-edge security products and countering sophisticated cyber threats," said Hathaway. "I look forward to collaborating with this esteemed group of experts as we work hand-in-hand with Commvault to combat widespread AI-driven threats and advance cyber resilience for organizations around the world."

The council's objective is underscored by the company's recent introduction of Commvault Cloud, powered by Metallic AI, a unique cyber resilience platform built to meet the demands of the hybrid enterprise at the lowest TCO. It empowers businesses to secure data, anticipate risks, minimize damage, and rapidly recover – in the face of any threat.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations to uncover, take action, and rapidly recover from cyber attacks—keeping data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere with advanced AI-driven automation—at the lowest TCO.

