21/10/20: Información de Interés para el Mercado – Conference Call 2T20

10/21/2020 | 11:05am EDT

For More Information Please Contact

Investor Relations

Claudio Las Heras

Carolina Burgos investor@ccuinvestor.com

Media

Marisol Bravo +562 2427 3236

María José Rivas +562 2427 3445

www.ccu.cl / www.ccuinvestor.com

SAVE THE DATE: CCU's 3Q20 Earnings Conference Call

CCU S.A. (NYSE: CCU) is pleased to invite you to participate in the Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Thursday November 5th, 2020

12:00 pm Chile time

10:00 am New York time

Senior management will discuss CCU's financial results, followed by a Q&A session.

CCU will announce its Third Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results on November 4th, 2020

after the market closes.

CCU's Quiet Period begins on October 22nd, 2020 and will end after CCU reports its results on November 5th.

CCU is a multi-category beverage company with operations in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. CCU is one of the largest players in each one of the beverage categories in which it participates in Chile, including beer, soft drinks, mineral and bottled water, nectar, wine and pisco, among others. CCU is the second-largest brewer in Argentina and also participates in the cider, spirits and wine industries. In Uruguay and Paraguay, the Company is present in the beer, mineral and bottled water, soft drinks and nectar categories. In Bolivia, CCU participates in the beer, water, soft drinks and malt beverage categories. In Colombia, the Company participates in the beer industry. The Company's principal licensing, distribution and / or joint venture agreements include Heineken Brouwerijen B.V., PepsiCo Inc., Seven-up International, Schweppes Holdings Limited, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Pernod Ricard Chile S.A., Promarca S.A. (Watt's) and Coors Brewing Company.

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

CCU - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 15:04:02 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 1 765 B 2 247 M 2 247 M
Net income 2020 88 284 M 112 M 112 M
Net Debt 2020 151 B 192 M 192 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Yield 2020 3,20%
Capitalization 1 761 B 2 237 M 2 241 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 9 099
Free-Float 40,0%
