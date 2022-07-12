Log in
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : Alcohol Policy

07/12/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
CCU

ALCOHOL POLICY

IV edition, October 2019

CCU Alcohol Policy

Table of Contents

I. Background

  1. CCU's Overview
  2. Social Responsibility is a pillar of CCU
  3. Purpose of the "CCU Alcohol Policy"
  4. The Company implements the "CCU Alcohol Policy" through several programs
  5. The document "CCU: Guidelines Regarding Responsible Communications" is based on the "CCU Alcohol Policy"
  1. Alcohol Policy Statement
    1. CCU Alcohol Policy
    2. Alcohol Policy Statement

III. Anexos

1. Guidelines Regarding Responsible Commercial Communications

Page 3

Page 4

Page 4

Page 5

Page 5

Page 6 Page 7

Page12

2

CCU Alcohol Policy

I.- Background

1.- CCU's Overview

CCU is a diversified multi-category company, with operations in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. In Chile, CCU is one of the main players in each category in which it participates, including beer, soft drinks, bottled water, nectars, wine and pisco, among others.

In South America, CCU is the second largest brewer in Argentina and also participates in the cider, spirits and wine industry. In Uruguay and Paraguay it is present in the beer, bottled water, soft drinks and nectars markets. In Bolivia, it participates in the beer, bottled water, soft drinks and malt industries. In Colombia, it participates in the beer and malt industries.

The Company's principal licensing, distribution and/or joint venture agreements include Heineken Brouwerijen B.V., PepsiCo Inc, Seven-up International, Schweppes Holdings Limited, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Pernod Ricard Chile S.A., Promarca S.A. (Watt's) and Coors Brewing Company.

CCU and all its related companies, regardless of whether they produce alcohol or not, must ensure the application of the "CCU Alcohol Policy".

3

CCU Alcohol Policy

2.- Social Responsibility is a pillar of CCU

Through a wide range of beverage brands and experiences, we improve and accompany different moments of life, guided by our principles, for the benefit of the people with whom we relate and care for the environment.

CCU guides the development of its business within the highest standards of corporate responsibility.

CCU strives to satisfy the needs and interests of the different audiences with which it interacts. Consequently, we are committed to our consumers who prefer our brands on a daily basis, and we establish a close commitment with the community in general.

Both the decisions made by CCU and the measures implemented are respectful toward external stakeholders, always seeking to contribute to making our society a better place every day.

Accordingly, CCU's products containing alcohol are intended exclusively for adults, never for minors.

We are committed to promoting Responsible Alcohol Consumption, a commitment that seeks to enhance people's quality of life.

3.- Purpose of the "CCU Alcohol Policy"

  • Promote Responsible Alcohol Consumption
  • Promote that Responsible Alcohol Consumption is socially accepted.
  • Promote CCU's Sustainability.

4.- The Company implements the "CCU Alcohol Policy" through several programs

The company implements the "CCU Alcohol Policy" through programs and advertising campaigns aimed at promoting Responsible Alcohol Consumption, targeted to different audiences: parents, customers, employees and the community in general.

4

CCU Alcohol Policy

5.- The document "CCU: Guidelines Regarding Responsible Communications" is based on the "CCU Alcohol Policy"

At CCU, commercial communications are governed by the document "CCU: Guidelines Regarding Responsible Communications", which is a set of principles, standards and basic rules that guide the management of all those who work at CCU so that the communications of commercial brands, in a broad sense, are aligned with the "CCU Alcohol Policy".

See our: "CCU: Guidelines Regarding Responsible Communications - Summary Table of Principles Applicable to Alcohol Products" for more details on this point.

5

