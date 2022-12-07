Advanced search
    CCU   CLP249051044

COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A.

(CCU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-05
5500.00 CLP   -1.45%
04:22pCompañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : CCU ANNOUNCES INTERIM DIVIDEND - Form 6-K
PU
06:12aCompañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : CCU ANNOUNCES BOND PLACEMENT FOR UF 4 MILLION IN THE LOCAL MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
11/25JPMorgan Adjusts Compania Cervecerias Unidas' Price Target to $14 From $13, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : CCU ANNOUNCES INTERIM DIVIDEND - Form 6-K

12/07/2022 | 04:22pm EST
CCU ANNOUNCES INTERIM DIVIDEND

(Santiago, Chile, December 7th, 2022) - The Board of Directors approved today the distribution of the interim dividend Nº 265 of CLP 135.1 per share (CLP 270.2 per ADR), totaling CLP 49,919,838,008, to be charged against 2022 net profit. This dividend will be paid beginning December 29th, 2022, to all shareholders of record at midnight on December 23rd, 2022.

CCU is a multi-category beverage company with operations in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. CCU is one of the largest players in each one of the beverage categories in which it participates in Chile, including beer, soft drinks, mineral and bottled water, nectar, wine and pisco, among others. CCU is the second-largest brewer in Argentina and also participates in the cider, spirits and wine industries. In Uruguay and Paraguay, the Company is present in the beer, mineral and bottled water, soft drinks and nectar categories. In Bolivia, CCU participates in the beer, water, soft drinks and malt beverage categories. In Colombia, the Company participates in the beer and in the malt industry. The Company's principal licensing, distribution and / or joint venture agreements include Heineken Brouwerijen B.V., PepsiCo Inc., Seven-up International, Schweppes Holdings Limited, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Pernod Ricard Chile S.A., Promarca S.A. (Watt's) and Coors Brewing Company.

Attachments

Disclaimer

CCU - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 21:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 740 B 3 162 M 3 162 M
Net income 2022 128 B 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2022 646 B 745 M 745 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 6,61%
Capitalization 1 953 B 2 254 M 2 254 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 9 340
Free-Float 34,1%
Managers and Directors
José Patricio Jottar Nasrallah Chief Executive Officer
Felipe Dubernet Azócar Chief Financial Officer
Andrónico Mariano Luksic Craig Chairman
Vittorio Corbo Lioi Independent Director
Carlos Molina Solís Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A.-20.63%2 315
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV6.41%118 016
HEINEKEN N.V.-8.68%54 665
AMBEV S.A.3.76%48 247
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-1.33%45 677
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED16.87%41 823