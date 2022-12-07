Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : CCU ANNOUNCES INTERIM DIVIDEND - Form 6-K

CCU ANNOUNCES INTERIM DIVIDEND

(Santiago, Chile, December 7th, 2022) - The Board of Directors approved today the distribution of the interim dividend Nº 265 of CLP 135.1 per share (CLP 270.2 per ADR), totaling CLP 49,919,838,008, to be charged against 2022 net profit. This dividend will be paid beginning December 29th, 2022, to all shareholders of record at midnight on December 23rd, 2022.

