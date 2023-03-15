Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : CCU ANNOUNCES ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - Form 6-K

CCU ANNOUNCES ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

(Santiago, Chile, March 14, 2023) - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU) announces that its Board of Directors, at its meeting held on March 8th, 2023, agreed to summon an Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on Wednesday April 12th, 2023, at Sala de Arte CCU, located at Avenida Vitacura N° 2670, Las Condes, Santiago, Chile at 12:00 p.m. Chilean time, to be held through technological means of participation and remote voting in accordance with General Rule No. 435 and Circular No. 1,141 and No. 1,149 of the Financial Market Commission, in which the following matters will be discussed:

1.Account of the Chairman.

2.Approval of the Annual Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and External Auditors' Report corresponding to the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2022.

3.Distribution of the profits accrued during fiscal year 2022 and dividend payment.

4.Presentation of the dividend policy of the Corporation and information on the procedures to be used in the distribution of dividends.

5.Election of the members of the Board of Directors.

6.Determination of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors for fiscal year 2023.

7.Determination of the remuneration of the members of the Directors Committee and its budget for the fiscal year 2023.

8.Determination of the remuneration of the members of the Audit Committee and its budget for the fiscal year 2023.

9.Appointment of External Auditors Firm for the 2023 fiscal year.

10.Appointment of Risk Rating Agencies for the 2023 fiscal year.

11.Account of the activities carried out by the Directors Committee during the fiscal year 2022.

12.Account of operations with related entities according to Title XVI of Chilean Law N° 18,046.

13.Review all other matters that are of corporate interest and subject to the Shareholders' Meeting's competence, pursuant to applicable law and the corporation's by-laws.

Shareholders who are registered in the Company's Shareholders' Register at midnight on the fifth business day prior to the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, which is April 4th, 2023, shall be entitled to participate in the aforementioned Meeting.

