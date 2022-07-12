Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : Corporate Human Rights Policy
Corporate Human Rights Policy
December 2018 Edition
OBJECTIVES
In line with the Company's Purpose, we are committed to promoting respect for people' Human Rights, which we recognize as one of the cornerstones of our corporate identity, Being CCU.
Pursuant to our corporate principles and the international guidelines to which we adhere, and respect, among them, the Global Compact of the United Nations (UN) and the International Labor Organization (ILO), we are convinced that the performance of our Company and the achievement of our strategic objectives is enriched by the plurality of approaches.
Therefore, efforts to contribute towards the generation of valuable experiences and a better life for all those with whom we interact on a daily basis: employees, consumers, customers, suppliers, shareholders, local communities and society in general. In our efforts to safeguard human rights in our labor practices, we are aware that all people must be treated with dignity, equality and respect.
SCOPE AND RESPONSIBILITY
This Corporate Policy applies to all business units, subsidiaries and countries where CCU operates.
III. DESCRIPTION
Based on these commitments, CCU promotes the following criteria:
Strictly comply with applicable labor laws and regulations, extending this commitment to our suppliers, contractors, partners and strategic allies.
Conduct due diligence to identify and evaluate risks and potential impacts related to human rights in labor practices, with the aim of protecting, respecting and rectifying negative effects in the event of possible violations.
Ensure a safe and healthy workplace, enforcing all relevant standards and measures and promoting a culture of safety among our employees and contractors.
Foster non-discrimination, acting fairly with respect to all people and stakeholders, without distinction of sex, social origin, disease or disability, religion, sexual orientation, race, color, age, marital status, union membership, political opinion, national origin, socioeconomic status, language, beliefs, participation in trade organizations, gender identity, affiliation, personal appearance, ethnic group or any other condition of vulnerability, according to universally accepted standards.
Establish barriers to prevent child labor, human trafficking and forced labor in our operations and throughout our value chain. This commitment is aligned with the aforementioned international agreements and principles, as well as with the CCU Best Practices Supplier Guide.
Harassment, whether sexual or labor harassment, as well as any other conduct that seeks to undermine or affect the dignity of people, are against our values.
Encourage equal opportunities, equal remuneration and gender equity, objectively selecting and evaluating people based on their capabilities and performance. This criterion applies to all levels of the Company. Likewise, fair and competitive remuneration is encouraged, in a work environment free of discrimination.
Facilitate balance between work, family and personal life of our employees, in order to create a work environment that is compatible with the different roles.
Respect the right of workers and contractors to join or not to join their respective unions, promoting constructive dialogue with their legitimate representatives, within the framework of freedom of association and collective bargaining.
Promote that suppliers and contractors know, disseminate and share the commitments established in this Policy.
The commitments and statements included in the CCU Corporate Human Rights Policy are consistent with our Code of Business Conduct. Any person may confidentially report any violations of the provisions of this Policy. For these purposes, our Whistleblower Channel is publicly available on the corporate website: https://ccu.ines.cl/ccu/formulario/.
This channel is managed by an independent third party. Each report, which may be anonymous, will be investigated on its merits, and the appropriate measures may be implemented according to the results of such analysis.
