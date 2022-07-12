Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCU   CLP249051044

COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A.

(CCU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-10
5799.50 CLP   -1.70%
04:44pCOMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S A : Alcohol Policy
PU
04:44pCOMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S A : Diversity and Inclusion Policy
PU
04:44pCOMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S A : Corporate Human Rights Policy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : Corporate Human Rights Policy

07/12/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CCU

Corporate Human Rights Policy

December 2018 Edition

CCU CORPORATE HUMAN RIGHTS POLICY CCU

  1. OBJECTIVES
  1. In line with the Company's Purpose, we are committed to promoting respect for people' Human Rights, which we recognize as one of the cornerstones of our corporate identity, Being CCU.
  2. Pursuant to our corporate principles and the international guidelines to which we adhere, and respect, among them, the Global Compact of the United Nations (UN) and the International Labor Organization (ILO), we are convinced that the performance of our Company and the achievement of our strategic objectives is enriched by the plurality of approaches.
  3. Therefore, efforts to contribute towards the generation of valuable experiences and a better life for all those with whom we interact on a daily basis: employees, consumers, customers, suppliers, shareholders, local communities and society in general. In our efforts to safeguard human rights in our labor practices, we are aware that all people must be treated with dignity, equality and respect.
  1. SCOPE AND RESPONSIBILITY

This Corporate Policy applies to all business units, subsidiaries and countries where CCU operates.

III. DESCRIPTION

Based on these commitments, CCU promotes the following criteria:

  1. Strictly comply with applicable labor laws and regulations, extending this commitment to our suppliers, contractors, partners and strategic allies.
  2. Conduct due diligence to identify and evaluate risks and potential impacts related to human rights in labor practices, with the aim of protecting, respecting and rectifying negative effects in the event of possible violations.
  3. Ensure a safe and healthy workplace, enforcing all relevant standards and measures and promoting a culture of safety among our employees and contractors.

2

CCU CORPORATE HUMAN RIGHTS POLICY CCU

  1. Foster non-discrimination, acting fairly with respect to all people and stakeholders, without distinction of sex, social origin, disease or disability, religion, sexual orientation, race, color, age, marital status, union membership, political opinion, national origin, socioeconomic status, language, beliefs, participation in trade organizations, gender identity, affiliation, personal appearance, ethnic group or any other condition of vulnerability, according to universally accepted standards.
  2. Establish barriers to prevent child labor, human trafficking and forced labor in our operations and throughout our value chain. This commitment is aligned with the aforementioned international agreements and principles, as well as with the CCU Best Practices Supplier Guide.
  3. Harassment, whether sexual or labor harassment, as well as any other conduct that seeks to undermine or affect the dignity of people, are against our values.
  4. Encourage equal opportunities, equal remuneration and gender equity, objectively selecting and evaluating people based on their capabilities and performance. This criterion applies to all levels of the Company. Likewise, fair and competitive remuneration is encouraged, in a work environment free of discrimination.
  5. Facilitate balance between work, family and personal life of our employees, in order to create a work environment that is compatible with the different roles.
  6. Respect the right of workers and contractors to join or not to join their respective unions, promoting constructive dialogue with their legitimate representatives, within the framework of freedom of association and collective bargaining.
  7. Promote that suppliers and contractors know, disseminate and share the commitments established in this Policy.

The commitments and statements included in the CCU Corporate Human Rights Policy are consistent with our Code of Business Conduct. Any person may confidentially report any violations of the provisions of this Policy. For these purposes, our Whistleblower Channel is publicly available on the corporate website: https://ccu.ines.cl/ccu/formulario/.

This channel is managed by an independent third party. Each report, which may be anonymous, will be investigated on its merits, and the appropriate measures may be implemented according to the results of such analysis.

4

Disclaimer

CCU - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 20:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A.
04:44pCOMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S A : Alcohol Policy
PU
04:44pCOMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S A : Diversity and Inclusion Policy
PU
04:44pCOMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S A : Corporate Human Rights Policy
PU
04:24pCOMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S A : Code of Business Conduct
PU
06/14COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S A : Sustainability Report 2021
PU
05/12TOPNEWSGUIDE : Post Pandemic Trends in Alcohol and Companies in Position to Profit (SHNJF,..
AQ
05/05TOPNEWSGUIDE : 5 Sin Stocks Set To Soar: SHNJF, WVVI, CCU, KDP, ANDE
AQ
05/04Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
04/29Danone, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Partner To Expand Beverage Offerings In Argentina
MT
04/26HSBC Upgrades Compania Cervecerias Unidas to Buy From Hold
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 653 B 2 648 M 2 648 M
Net income 2022 155 B 155 M 155 M
Net Debt 2022 347 B 346 M 346 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 5,61%
Capitalization 2 143 B 2 139 M 2 139 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 9 317
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5 799,50 CLP
Average target price 7 128,55 CLP
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Patricio Jottar Nasrallah Chief Executive Officer
Felipe Dubernet Azócar Chief Financial Officer
Andrónico Mariano Luksic Craig Chairman
Vittorio Corbo Lioi Independent Director
Carlos Molina Solís Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A.-16.31%2 172
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV2.67%109 038
HEINEKEN N.V.-5.60%54 159
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-3.92%45 430
AMBEV S.A.-8.56%41 490
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED10.02%38 063