Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : Corporate Human Rights Policy

CCU CORPORATE HUMAN RIGHTS POLICY

Foster non-discrimination, acting fairly with respect to all people and stakeholders, without distinction of sex, social origin, disease or disability, religion, sexual orientation , race, color, age, marital status, union membership, political opinion, national origin, socioeconomic status, language, beliefs, participation in trade organizations, gender identity, affiliation, personal appearance, ethnic group or any other condition of vulnerability, according to universally accepted standards.

Establish barriers to prevent child labor, human trafficking and forced labor in our operations and throughout our value chain. This commitment is aligned with the aforementioned international agreements and principles, as well as with the CCU Best Practices Supplier Guide.

Harassment, whether sexual or labor harassment, as well as any other conduct that seeks to undermine or affect the dignity of people, are against our values.

Encourage equal opportunities, equal remuneration and gender equity, objectively selecting and evaluating people based on their capabilities and performance. This criterion applies to all levels of the Company. Likewise, fair and competitive remuneration is encouraged, in a work environment free of discrimination.

Facilitate balance between work, family and personal life of our employees, in order to create a work environment that is compatible with the different roles.

Respect the right of workers and contractors to join or not to join their respective unions, promoting constructive dialogue with their legitimate representatives, within the framework of freedom of association and collective bargaining.