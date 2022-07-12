Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : Diversity and Inclusion Policy
DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION POLICY
First edition, December 2019
Diversity and Inclusion Policy
I.- OBJECTIVES
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. and its subsidiaries consider that Diversity and Inclusion are fundamental values for the sustainable growth of the organization and allow us to put our purpose into practice, to advance in our strategy and to live the principles of our corporate culture.
Thus, the objective of this policy is to encourage and promote the value of diversity and inclusion, accepting the own stamp of each worker, with different visions, experiences, origins or conditions. In this way, we express a corporate commitment to respect and value difference, forming teams whose plurality of approaches favors the personal and professional development of all our employees.
Based on our Corporate Human Rights Policy, we reaffirm our commitment to unrestricted respect for the rights of our workers, employees, contractors, suppliers and, in general, all stakeholders with whom we interact, to ensure dignified treatment, within the value framework established by the Company.
We promote that all our workers understand and accept the responsibility of respecting and duly complying with all the rules in these areas that apply to our activities. Such rules include not only the applicable laws, regulations and standards of the respective legislations, but also the social responsibilities and other standards of conduct established locally and internationally.
Diversity and Inclusion Policy
II.- SCOPE AND RESPONSIBILITY
This Policy is of general application for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. and subsidiaries, business units and countries where CCU S.A. operates, being each one of them responsible for disseminating, applying and controlling compliance with this Policy in each of the managements that comprise it.
Diversity and Inclusion Policy
III.- DESCRIPTION OF THE ACTIVITY
In order to achieve the objectives of this Policy, we define the following commitments:
Promote an internal culture of Diversity and Inclusion, favoring respect, trust and appropriate treatment within our teams.
Accept and respect unique individual differences, providing opportunities and spaces for development to allow learning and professional growth of all the people who are part of our Company.
Act without discrimination in criteria regarding men and women, age, social status, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, race, color, marital status, union membership, political opinion, disability, nationality, ethnic group or any other condition protected by law.
Promote opportunities, valuing and evaluating people for the quality of their work and the effort they put into their daily tasks.
Design and implement people management processes, taking care to avoid any barrier that hinders their proper incorporation and performance within our teams.
Contribute to the development of the CCU organization within the social and economic system; where men and women can make the different facets of their lives compatible: employment, family and personal time.
