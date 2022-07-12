Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : Diversity and Inclusion Policy

Diversity and Inclusion Policy

I.- OBJECTIVES

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. and its subsidiaries consider that Diversity and Inclusion are fundamental values for the sustainable growth of the organization and allow us to put our purpose into practice, to advance in our strategy and to live the principles of our corporate culture.

Thus, the objective of this policy is to encourage and promote the value of diversity and inclusion, accepting the own stamp of each worker, with different visions, experiences, origins or conditions. In this way, we express a corporate commitment to respect and value difference, forming teams whose plurality of approaches favors the personal and professional development of all our employees.

Based on our Corporate Human Rights Policy, we reaffirm our commitment to unrestricted respect for the rights of our workers, employees, contractors, suppliers and, in general, all stakeholders with whom we interact, to ensure dignified treatment, within the value framework established by the Company.

We promote that all our workers understand and accept the responsibility of respecting and duly complying with all the rules in these areas that apply to our activities. Such rules include not only the applicable laws, regulations and standards of the respective legislations, but also the social responsibilities and other standards of conduct established locally and internationally.

