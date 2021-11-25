Log in
    CCU   CLP249051044

COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A.

(CCU)
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : Dividend payment N° 263 Aproval

11/25/2021 | 12:00am EST
For More Information Please Contact

Investor Relations

Claudio Las Heras

Carolina Burgos investor@ccuinvestor.com

Media Marisol Bravo +562 2427 3236 María José Rivas +562 2427 3445 www.ccu.cl / www.ccuinvestor.com

INFORMATION OF INTEREST TO THE MARKET

(Santiago, Chile, November 24th, 2021) - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. announces that the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held today approved the distribution of the dividend Nº 263 of CLP 447 per share (CLP 894 per ADR), totaling CLP 165,167,783,784, to be charged against retained earnings. This dividend will be proposed to be paid beginning December 3rd, 2021, to all shareholders of record at midnight on November 27th, 2021.

CCU is a multi-category beverage company with operations in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. CCU is one of the largest players in each one of the beverage categories in which it participates in Chile, including beer, soft drinks, mineral and bottled water, nectar, wine and pisco, among others. CCU is the second-largest brewer in Argentina and also participates in the cider, spirits and wine industries. In Uruguay and Paraguay, the Company is present in the beer, mineral and bottled water, soft drinks and nectar categories. In Bolivia, CCU participates in the beer, water, soft drinks and malt beverage categories. In Colombia, the Company participates in the beer and in the malt industry. The Company's principal licensing, distribution and / or joint venture agreements include Heineken Brouwerijen B.V., PepsiCo Inc., Seven-up International, Schweppes Holdings Limited, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Pernod Ricard Chile S.A., Promarca S.A. (Watt's) and Coors Brewing Company.

Disclaimer

CCU - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 04:59:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
