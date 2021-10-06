Log in
    CCU   CLP249051044

COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A.

(CCU)
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : Interim Dividend N° 262

10/06/2021 | 03:57pm EDT
For More Information Please Contact

Investor Relations

Claudio Las Heras

Carolina Burgos investor@ccuinvestor.com

Media Marisol Bravo +562 2427 3236 María José Rivas +562 2427 3445 www.ccu.cl / www.ccuinvestor.com

CCU ANNOUNCES INTERIM DIVIDEND

(Santiago, Chile, October 6th, 2021) - The Board of Directors approved today the distribution of the interim dividend Nº 262 of CLP 200 per share (CLP 400 per ADR), totaling CLP 73,900,574,400, to be charged against 2021 net profit. This dividend will be paid beginning October 29th, 2021, to all shareholders of record at midnight on October 23rd, 2021.

CCU is a multi-category beverage company with operations in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. CCU is one of the largest players in each one of the beverage categories in which it participates in Chile, including beer, soft drinks, mineral and bottled water, nectar, wine and pisco, among others. CCU is the second-largest brewer in Argentina and also participates in the cider, spirits and wine industries. In Uruguay and Paraguay, the Company is present in the beer, mineral and bottled water, soft drinks and nectar categories. In Bolivia, CCU participates in the beer, water, soft drinks and malt beverage categories. In Colombia, the Company participates in the beer and in the malt industry. The Company's principal licensing, distribution and / or joint venture agreements include Heineken Brouwerijen B.V., PepsiCo Inc., Seven-up International, Schweppes Holdings Limited, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Pernod Ricard Chile S.A., Promarca S.A. (Watt's) and Coors Brewing Company.

Disclaimer

CCU - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 19:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
