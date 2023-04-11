Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCU   CLP249051044

COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A.

(CCU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-09
6099.00 CLP   -1.17%
03:37aCompañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : List and professional profile of the candidates to the Board of Directors
PU
03/17Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : MATERIAL EVENT - Form 6-K
PU
03/15Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : CCU ANNOUNCES ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : List and professional profile of the candidates to the Board of Directors

04/11/2023 | 03:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A. (UNITED BREWERIES COMPANY, INC)

Open Stock Corporation Securities Reg. N° 0007

INFORMATION ON THE CANDIDATES NOMINATED AS DIRECTORS

OF THE BOARD TO BE ELECTED AT THE 120THORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

To be held on April 12, 2023

Shareholders are informed that the Administration has received the following information on the following candidates nominated for the position of director, to be proposed at the next Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting:

I. LIST OF CANDIDATES

The candidates who have accepted their nomination to the position of director of the Company and have declared to comply with all legal requirements to carry out their duties, in accordance with the provisions of article 73 of the Regulation of Law No. 18,046 on Corporations, are the following:

1.- Vittorio Corbo Lioi (as independent director)

2.- Andrónico Luksic Craig

3.- Francisco Pérez Mackenna

4.- Pablo Granifo Lavín

5.- Rodrigo Hinzpeter Kirberg

6.- Carlos Molina Solís

7.- Marc Gross

8.- Rory Cullinan

9.- María Gabriela Cadenas

  1. INFORMATION ON THE EXPERIENCE AND PROFESSIONAL PROFILE OF THE CANDIDATES

Regarding the information on the experience and professional profile of the aforementioned, please refer to the information indicated in the Annual Report 2022 available on the Company's website, pages 47 to 52 www.ccuinvestor.com, available at the following link:

https://ccuinvestor.com/ccu_contenido/uploads/2023/04/memoria_ccu_2022_7MB.pdf

Santiago, April 10, 2023

Disclaimer

CCU - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 07:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A.
03:37aCompañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : List and professional profile of the candidates to the B..
PU
03/17Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : MATERIAL EVENT - Form 6-K
PU
03/15Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : CCU ANNOUNCES ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
03/14Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : CCU Announces Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/10Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Compania Cervecerias Unidas to $13.40 From $12, M..
MT
03/09Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : CCU ANNOUNCES 2022 FINAL DIVIDEND PROPOSAL - Form 6-K
PU
03/01Transcript : Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 01,..
CI
03/01Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : CCU REPORTS CONSOLIDATED FOURTH QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - F..
PU
03/01Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
03/01Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 806 B 3 411 M 3 411 M
Net income 2023 131 B 159 M 159 M
Net Debt 2023 631 B 767 M 767 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,9x
Yield 2023 4,87%
Capitalization 2 254 B 2 739 M 2 739 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
EV / Sales 2024 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 9 354
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6 099,00 CLP
Average target price 6 767,80 CLP
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Patricio Jottar Nasrallah Chief Executive Officer
Felipe Dubernet Azócar Chief Financial Officer
Andrónico Mariano Luksic Craig Chairman
Vittorio Corbo Lioi Independent Director
Carlos Molina Solís Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A.7.66%2 739
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV8.55%131 420
HEINEKEN N.V.15.56%62 509
AMBEV S.A.-0.41%44 811
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-3.09%41 438
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED0.20%41 419
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer