Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : List and professional profile of the candidates to the Board of Directors

COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A. (UNITED BREWERIES COMPANY, INC)

Open Stock Corporation Securities Reg. N° 0007

INFORMATION ON THE CANDIDATES NOMINATED AS DIRECTORS

OF THE BOARD TO BE ELECTED AT THE 120THORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

To be held on April 12, 2023

Shareholders are informed that the Administration has received the following information on the following candidates nominated for the position of director, to be proposed at the next Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting:

I. LIST OF CANDIDATES

The candidates who have accepted their nomination to the position of director of the Company and have declared to comply with all legal requirements to carry out their duties, in accordance with the provisions of article 73 of the Regulation of Law No. 18,046 on Corporations, are the following:

1.- Vittorio Corbo Lioi (as independent director)

2.- Andrónico Luksic Craig

3.- Francisco Pérez Mackenna

4.- Pablo Granifo Lavín

5.- Rodrigo Hinzpeter Kirberg

6.- Carlos Molina Solís

7.- Marc Gross

8.- Rory Cullinan

9.- María Gabriela Cadenas