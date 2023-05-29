Advanced search
    CCU   CLP249051044

COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A.

(CCU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-28
6125.00 CLP   -2.03%
05:37pCompañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : Presentación CorporativaPrimer Trimestre 2023
PU
05/19Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : Corporate PresentationFirst Quarter 2023
PU
05/11Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : Presentación CorporativaPrimer Trimestre 2023

05/29/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
Corporate

Presentation

Investor

Relations First Quarter 2023

Disclaimer

Statements made in this presentation relate to CCU's

rely on these forward-looking statements. Our

cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-

future performance or financial results are "forward-

independent public accountants have not examined or

looking statements as such statements and information

looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of

compiled the forward-looking statements and,

involve known and unknown risks. These statements

the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are not statements of fact and involve uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to materially differ. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast,

indicate or imply future results, performance or

achievements, and may contain words like "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "envisages," "will likely result," or any other words or phrases of similar meaning.

Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of

future performance, and our actual results or other

developments may differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. As for forward-looking statements that relate to future financial results and other projections, actual results will be different due to the inherent uncertainty of

estimates, forecasts and projections. Because of these

risks and uncertainties, potential investors should not

2

accordingly, do not provide any assurance with respect to such statements. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made or given by us or any of our affiliates or directors or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or

opinions contained in this presentation and no

responsibility or liability is or will be accepted for any such information or opinions.

Although we believe that these forward-looking statements and the information in this presentation are

based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations,

we cannot assure you that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The forward-looking statements represent CCU's views as of the date of this presentation and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the

date of this presentation as we undertake no obligation

to update any of these statements. Listeners are

should be considered in conjunction with the additional information about risk and uncertainties set forth in CCU's annual report filed with the Chilean Comisión para el Mercado Financiero (CMF) and in CCU's 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This presentation and its contents are proprietary information and may not be reproduced or otherwise disseminated in whole or in part without our prior written consent. Recipients of this presentation are not to

construe the contents of this summary as legal, tax or

investment advice and recipients should consult their own advisors in this regard.

CCU OVERVIEW

4

Market overview

19

Performance overview

21

Ownership structure(1)

Quiñenco

Heineken

50.00%

50.00%

IRSA(2)

ADR

Local(3)

65.87%

20.62%

13.51%

Market Capitalization(4) = B USD 2.8

4 (1)Figures as of March 31, 2023. Number of shares 369,502,872; (2) Inversiones y Rentas S.A. (IRSA) owns directly 59.03% of CCU's equity and 6.84% through Inversiones IRSA LTDA, a 99.9% owned vehicle;

(3) In Chile CCU´s shares are traded on the Santiago Stock Exchange and the Chile Electronic Stock Exchange; (4) Market capitalization of CCU as of March 31, 2023.

Regional multicategory beverages player

Contribution by Operating segment

(As of December 31st, 2022)(1)

Total

Chile

International

Wine

Other(2)

Business

Consolidated

JVs

3 Operating Segments 6 Geographies

Volume

34.3

23.4

9.5

1.6

(0.2)

7.3

mln HL

Net Sales

3,108

1,918

897

340

(47)

USD mln

EBITDA(4)

410

260

117

59

(26)

USD mln

EBITDA

13.2%

13.6%

13.0%

17.3%

-

margin(4)

Employees

10,513

5,309

3,004

1,796

404

Chile

Beer

Colombia

Central Cervecera

Colombia(5) (JV)

Non Alcoholic

Beer

Spirits

Bolivia

Malt

Cider

Wine

Paraguay

Wine &

Chile

Sparkling Wine

Uruguay

Consolidated

Chile(3)

Chile(3)

Chile(3)

82%

68%

60%

57%

Business

Argentina

Consolidated

Wine

Wine

Wine

Beer

Total

Net Sales

EBITDA(4)

Volume(7)

Volume

5%

11%

14%

Wine export

Non Alcoholic

41.6

34.3

3,108

410

Spirits

mln HL

mln HL

USD mln

USD mln

to 80

ADO(6) (JV)

CCC(5)

ADO(6)

International

International

International

countries

Cider

5%

13%

Business

Business

Business

Non Alcoholic

Malt

28%

29%

28%

(1) Average of period exchange rate for 2022: CLP 872.3/USD (Source: Central Bank of Chile); (2) Considered as Others/Eliminations in CCU's financial releases. Includes Corporate Functions, Centres of Excellence, Shared

5 Services across all Operating segments; (3) Includes Other; (4) EBITDA is equivalent to ORBDA (Adjusted Operating Result Before Depreciation and Amortization) used in the 20-F form; (5) Beer and Malt 50/50 JV with Postobón, Central Cervecera Colombia ("CCC"); (6) Mineral, purified and flavoured water 50/50 JV with Danone, Aguas de Origen ("ADO") in Argentina; (7) Includes 7.3 mln HL from our JV´s. Numbers have been rounded.

Disclaimer

CCU - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 21:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
