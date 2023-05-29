Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : Presentación CorporativaPrimer Trimestre 2023
05/29/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
Corporate
Presentation
Investor
Relations First Quarter 2023
Disclaimer
Statements made in this presentation relate to CCU's
rely on these forward-looking statements. Our
cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-
future performance or financial results are "forward-
independent public accountants have not examined or
looking statements as such statements and information
looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of
compiled the forward-looking statements and,
involve known and unknown risks. These statements
the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are not statements of fact and involve uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to materially differ. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast,
indicate or imply future results, performance or
achievements, and may contain words like "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "envisages," "will likely result," or any other words or phrases of similar meaning.
Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of
future performance, and our actual results or other
developments may differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. As for forward-looking statements that relate to future financial results and other projections, actual results will be different due to the inherent uncertainty of
estimates, forecasts and projections. Because of these
risks and uncertainties, potential investors should not
2
accordingly, do not provide any assurance with respect to such statements. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made or given by us or any of our affiliates or directors or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or
opinions contained in this presentation and no
responsibility or liability is or will be accepted for any such information or opinions.
Although we believe that these forward-looking statements and the information in this presentation are
based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations,
we cannot assure you that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The forward-looking statements represent CCU's views as of the date of this presentation and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the
date of this presentation as we undertake no obligation
to update any of these statements. Listeners are
should be considered in conjunction with the additional information about risk and uncertainties set forth in CCU's annual report filed with the Chilean Comisión para el Mercado Financiero (CMF) and in CCU's 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
This presentation and its contents are proprietary information and may not be reproduced or otherwise disseminated in whole or in part without our prior written consent. Recipients of this presentation are not to
construe the contents of this summary as legal, tax or
investment advice and recipients should consult their own advisors in this regard.
CCU OVERVIEW
4
Market overview
19
Performance overview
21
Ownership structure(1)
Quiñenco
Heineken
50.00%
50.00%
IRSA(2)
ADR
Local(3)
65.87%
20.62%
13.51%
Market Capitalization(4) = B USD 2.8
4 (1)Figures as of March 31, 2023. Number of shares 369,502,872; (2) Inversiones y Rentas S.A. (IRSA) owns directly 59.03% of CCU's equity and 6.84% through Inversiones IRSA LTDA, a 99.9% owned vehicle;
(3) In Chile CCU´s shares are traded on the Santiago Stock Exchange and the Chile Electronic Stock Exchange; (4) Market capitalization of CCU as of March 31, 2023.
Regional multicategory beverages player
Contribution by Operating segment
(As of December 31st, 2022)(1)
Total
Chile
International
Wine
Other(2)
Business
Consolidated
JVs
3 Operating Segments 6 Geographies
Volume
34.3
23.4
9.5
1.6
(0.2)
7.3
mln HL
Net Sales
3,108
1,918
897
340
(47)
USD mln
EBITDA(4)
410
260
117
59
(26)
USD mln
EBITDA
13.2%
13.6%
13.0%
17.3%
-
margin(4)
Employees
10,513
5,309
3,004
1,796
404
Chile
Beer
Colombia
Central Cervecera
Colombia(5)(JV)
Non Alcoholic
Beer
Spirits
Bolivia
Malt
Cider
Wine
Paraguay
Wine &
Chile
Sparkling Wine
Uruguay
Consolidated
Chile(3)
Chile(3)
Chile(3)
82%
68%
60%
57%
Business
Argentina
Consolidated
Wine
Wine
Wine
Beer
Total
Net Sales
EBITDA(4)
Volume(7)
Volume
5%
11%
14%
Wine export
Non Alcoholic
41.6
34.3
3,108
410
Spirits
mln HL
mln HL
USD mln
USD mln
to 80
ADO(6) (JV)
CCC(5)
ADO(6)
International
International
International
countries
Cider
5%
13%
Business
Business
Business
Non Alcoholic
Malt
28%
29%
28%
(1) Average of period exchange rate for 2022: CLP 872.3/USD (Source: Central Bank of Chile); (2) Considered as Others/Eliminations in CCU's financial releases. Includes Corporate Functions, Centres of Excellence, Shared
5 Services across all Operating segments; (3) Includes Other; (4) EBITDA is equivalent to ORBDA (Adjusted Operating Result Before Depreciation and Amortization) used in the 20-F form; (5) Beer and Malt 50/50 JV with Postobón, Central Cervecera Colombia ("CCC"); (6) Mineral, purified and flavoured water 50/50 JV with Danone, Aguas de Origen ("ADO") in Argentina; (7) Includes 7.3 mln HL from our JV´s. Numbers have been rounded.
CCU - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 21:36:09 UTC.