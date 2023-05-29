Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : Presentación CorporativaPrimer Trimestre 2023

the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are not statements of fact and involve uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to materially differ. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast,

indicate or imply future results, performance or

achievements, and may contain words like "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "envisages," "will likely result," or any other words or phrases of similar meaning.

Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of

future performance, and our actual results or other

developments may differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. As for forward-looking statements that relate to future financial results and other projections, actual results will be different due to the inherent uncertainty of

estimates, forecasts and projections. Because of these

risks and uncertainties, potential investors should not

2