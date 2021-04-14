Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : Board Election

For More Information Please Contact

Investor Relations

Claudio Las Heras

Carolina Burgos investor@ccuinvestor.com

Media

Marisol Bravo +562 2427 3236

María José Rivas +562 2427 3445

MATERIAL EVENT - BOARD ELECTION

(Santiago, Chile, April 14, 2021) - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU) announces that at the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company held today, were elected members of the Board of directors, for a period of three years, Messrs. Andronico Luksic Craig, Francisco Pérez Mackenna, Pablo Granifo Lavín, Rodrigo Hinzpeter Kirberg, Carlos Molina Solís, José Miguel Barros van Hövell tot Westerflier, Marc Gross, Rory Cullinan and Vittorio Corbo Lioi, the latter appointed as independent director in accordance with article 50 bis of Law 18,046.

Additionally, at the Board meeting held today, Mr. Andrónico Luksic Craig was appointed as Chairman of the Board and Mr. Carlos Molina Solís as Vice Chairman. In the same meeting, and pursuant to article 50 bis of Law N° 18,046, the independent director Mr. Vittorio Corbo Lioi appointed Messrs. Francisco Pérez Mackenna and Carlos Molina Solís as members of the Directors Committee, therefore, the Committee is composed of directors Messrs. Corbo, Pérez and Molina.

Finally, in the aforementioned Board meeting, and in compliance with the provisions of the Sarbanes- Oxley Act, the Board appointed Messrs. Vittorio Corbo Lioi and Carlos Molina Solís as members of the Audit Committee, and directors Mr. Francisco Pérez Mackenna and José Miguel Barros van Hövell tot Westerflier on an observer status.