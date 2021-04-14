Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : Final Dividend 2020 Payment Aproval

(Santiago, Chile, April 14th, 2021) - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. announces that the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held today approved the distribution of a Final Dividend to be charged against 2020 Net Income Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent Company, in the amount of CLP 139.16548 per share (CLP 278.33096 per ADR), totaling CLP 51,422,044,543. The dividend will be paid as of April 23th, 2021, to all shareholders of record at midnight on April 17th 2021.

CCU is a multi-category beverage company with operations in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. CCU is one of the largest players in each one of the beverage categories in which it participates in Chile, including beer, soft drinks, mineral and bottled water, nectar, wine and pisco, among others. CCU is the second-largest brewer in Argentina and also participates in the cider, spirits and wine industries. In Uruguay and Paraguay, the Company is present in the beer, mineral and bottled water, soft drinks and nectar categories. In Bolivia, CCU participates in the beer, water, soft drinks and malt beverage categories. In Colombia, the Company participates in the beer and malt industry. The Company's principal licensing, distribution and / or joint venture agreements include Heineken Brouwerijen B.V., PepsiCo Inc., Seven-up International, Schweppes Holdings Limited, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Pernod Ricard Chile S.A., Promarca S.A. (Watt's) and Coors Brewing Company.